Popular Mid-Range TWS Earphones You Should Check Out

If you are looking to buy true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones without dishing out top bucks, then here are a few popular mid-range options to check out. We looked for the best options on sale on Amazon and identified the best picks with great deals, discounts, and offers available right now. The e-commerce sales before Diwali are a great time to get new gear, but just remember that deals sell out quickly, so if you see something that looks good, pick it up right away to make sure you don't miss out. Here are our top picks for TWS earphones in the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

1. Crossbeats Torq

Crossbeats Torq pack a total of four inbuilt microphones, two on each earbud, with Environmental Noice Cancelling (ENC) technology. They support wireless turbo charging and are said to offer up to 72 hours of playback time with the case. In addition, they feature the In-ear Intuitive Music Detection technology that is said to pause music if you take out an earplug from your ear.

Wireless Turbo Charging CROSSBEATS Torq Touch True Wireless Earbuds Auto in-Ear Detection TWS Earphones | Wireless Charging | 4 ENC Microphone with AptX 72 Hours Playtime 18mm Drivers IPX4 Rated Super Bass ₹ 4,499 Crossbeats Torq deliver a 70 ms low latency output for improved gaming.

2. Oppo Enco W51

Oppo Enco W51 is said to offer up to 24 hours of playback time with a full charge. They come with Active Noice Cancellation (ANC) technology for an immersive experience, the company says. The earphones are also rated at IP54 for dust and water resistance.

Active Noice Cancellation OPPO Enco W51 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Mic, Support (ANC) Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (up-to-35dB), 24H Battery Life, IP54 Dust & Water Resistant,Supports Android and iOS（Blue） ₹ 5,990 Oppo Enco W51 has Bluetooth v5.0 with a claimed connectivity range of up to 10 metres.

3. Waayu TWS Earbuds

Waayu TWS Earbuds have Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. They come with touch controls for calling, music, and volume. The earphones offer up to 5 hours of playback time per charge and a total of 35 hours playback time with the charging case, as per the company.

Bluetooth v5.1 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones with Charging Case Touch Control TWS Stereo Earphones in Ear Built-in Mic Headset Deep Bass 35 Hours Playtime for Sport,Running Workout- Green ₹ 3,896 Waayu TWS Earbuds are rated IPX5 for water resistance.

4. Huawei Freebuds 3i

Huawei Freebuds 3i have three built-in microphones for clear communication. They have 10 mm large dynamic drivers with a sensitive diaphragm which deliver powerful bass and balanced audio, the company says. In addition, they come with ANC technology which can be activated via capacitive touch sensors.

Three-Mic System HUAWEI FreeBuds 3i - White Wireless Earbuds with Ultimate Active Noise Cancellation (3-mic System Earphones, Fast Bluetooth Connection, 10mm Speaker, Pop to Pair) ₹ 4,990 Huawei Freebuds 3i can offer up to 3.5 hours of playback time per charge, the company says.

5. Tranya B530

Tranya B530 offers support for both mono and stereo modes with One-Step Pairing technology. They are said to provide up to 10 hours of playback time per charge with the case providing up to seven full charges. Their inbuilt microphone features CVC 8.0 noise-cancelling technology for claimed great call quality.

Long Battery Life TRANYA [Upgraded Version] B530 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black) ₹ 3,899 Tranya B530 have a passive noise-cancellation design for up to 15-20dB reduction in noise, the company claims.

6. ‎Tranya M10

‎Tranya M10 have large 14.2 mm graphene drivers for enhanced bass and 3D stereo sound, as per the company. Their charging case supports USB Type-C and wireless charging. The company says that with a 10-minute charge said to provide up to 1 hour of playtime. In addition, they come with dual EQ settings, Normal Mode and Bass Boosted Mode.

Dual EQ Settings TRANYA Concept Kart M10 Truly Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Earbuds with Mic (Black) ₹ 3,999 Tranya M10 features four inbuilt microphones with CVC 8.0 noise-cancelling technology.

7. LG Tone Free FN4

The LG Tone Free FN4 earbuds come with the Ambient Sound mode that lets you listen to your surroundings. They deliver clear and spatial sound using the Meridan audio technology. Each of their earbuds is said to offer up to 6 hours of playback time with a 5-minute charge providing up to 1 hour of playback time.

Ambient Sound Mode LG Tone Free HBS-FN4 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Prestigious British Meridian Sound, Noise Isolation, Wireless Headphones with 2 mics, IPX4 Water Resistance, Total 18 Hours Battery Life(Black) ₹ 16,345 The microphone of LG Tone Free FN4 comes with noise reduction and echo-cancelling technologies.

