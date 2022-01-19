Apart from offering freedom of movement, wireless headphones deliver great audio quality. They come equipped with various features including noise cancellation, dual modes where they can be used with a wire in case their battery is depleted, and punchy bass. While some offer a large battery for longer playtime, others come with durable headbands and soft earcups for great comfort. Wireless headphones come at various price points, and if you are looking for a pair that fits a low budget, here are some popular options for your consideration.

1. boAt Rockerz 450

The boAt Rockerz 450 wireless headphones pack 40 mm dynamic drivers that deliver immersive audio. They are said to offer up to 15 hours of playback time at full charge. These headphones are equipped with easy-access controls. Also, they are fitted with a microphone for calling and voice assistant control.

Lightweight Design boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone with Mic ₹ 999 The boAt Rockerz 450 wireless headphones have a lightweight design and are fitted with padded cushions.

2. Infinity Glide 510

The Infinity Glide 510 wireless headphones offer up to 72 hours of playback time under optimum conditions. They feature dual equaliser modes for normal and deep bass output. The Glide 510 are equipped with 36 mm drivers. Their quick charging feature offers up to 2 hours of playback time with a 10-minute charge, the company claims.

Quick Charging Infinity(JBL) Glide 510 On-Ear Wireless Headphone with 72 Hrs. Playtime(Quick Charging), Dual Equalizer Deep Bass, Voice Assistant (Blue) ₹ 1,499 The Infinity Glide 510 wireless headphones feature a three-button control for managing calls, media playback, and voice assistants.

3. boAt Rockerz 550

boAt Rockerz 550 have a 500mAh battery that is said to have a charging time of up to 2.5 hours. These wired headphones are said to offer up to 20 hours of playback time per charge. They feature Bluetooth v5.0 and AUX connectivity options. Also, they are equipped with 50 mm dynamic drivers for delivering immersive audio.

Bluetooth v5.0 Support boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) ₹ 1,399 The boAt Rockerz 550 wireless headphones are designed to offer physical noise isolation.

4. Zinq Technologies Erupt 4155

Zinq Technologies Erupt 4155 feature 40 mm drivers for delivering clear and deep bass sound. According to the company, they offer up to 8 hours of playback time and up to 100 hours of standby time. These wired headphones are equipped with protein earpads for comfort during long hours of usage.

Foldable Design Zinq Erupt 4155 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Mate Black ₹ 899 Zinq Technologies Erupt 4155 have a foldable design for improved storage and portability.

5. Infinity Glide 500

Infinity Glide 500 are equipped with 32 mm drivers. They feature dual equaliser modes for normal and deep bass output. The Glide 500 can offer up to 20 hours of playback time at full charge, as per the company. In addition, a quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to 2 hours of playback time.

Dual EQ Modes Infinity (JBL) Glide 500, 20 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support (Blue) ₹ 1,699 Infinity Glide 500 features earcups lined with soft cushions for improved comfort.

6. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder wireless headphones are said to offer up to 9 hours of playback time. They feature multiple playback options, including Bluetooth, AUX input, FM, and a MicroSD slot. They are equipped with 40 mm drivers. In addition, they have soft earcups and an adjustable headband for improved comfort.

MicroSD Slot ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue) ₹ 599 The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder wireless headphones feature controls for managing playback and volume levels.

7. pTron Studio

pTron Studio are said to offer up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge. They pack 40 mm large-aperture dynamic drivers for deep bass. These wireless headphones support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity within a radius of up to 10 metres, the company says.

Passive Noise Cancellation pTron Studio Over Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Hi-Fi Sound with Deep Bass, 12Hrs Playback, Ergonomic & Lightweight Wireless Headset, Soft Cushions Earpads, Aux Port - (Black) ₹ 699 The pTron Studio wireless headphones are designed to offer passive noise cancellation.

Popular Budget Wireless Headphones Deals Right Now

Product Name Price in India boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) ₹ 1,399 ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue) ₹ 599 Zinq Erupt 4155 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Mate Black ₹ 899 boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone with Mic ₹ 999 pTron Studio Over Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Hi-Fi Sound with Deep Bass, 12Hrs Playback, Ergonomic & Lightweight Wireless Headset, Soft Cushions Earpads, Aux Port - (Black) ₹ 699 Infinity(JBL) Glide 510 On-Ear Wireless Headphone with 72 Hrs. Playtime(Quick Charging), Dual Equalizer Deep Bass, Voice Assistant (Blue) ₹ 1,499 Infinity (JBL) Glide 500, 20 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support (Blue) ₹ 1,699

