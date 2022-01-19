Technology News
loading

Popular Budget Wireless Headphones Deals Right Now

Wireless headphones offer freedom of movement when listening to music. Here are some popular budget options for your perusal.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 19 January 2022 18:39 IST
Popular Budget Wireless Headphones Deals Right Now

Apart from offering freedom of movement, wireless headphones deliver great audio quality. They come equipped with various features including noise cancellation, dual modes where they can be used with a wire in case their battery is depleted, and punchy bass. While some offer a large battery for longer playtime, others come with durable headbands and soft earcups for great comfort. Wireless headphones come at various price points, and if you are looking for a pair that fits a low budget, here are some popular options for your consideration.

1. boAt Rockerz 450

The boAt Rockerz 450 wireless headphones pack 40 mm dynamic drivers that deliver immersive audio. They are said to offer up to 15 hours of playback time at full charge. These headphones are equipped with easy-access controls. Also, they are fitted with a microphone for calling and voice assistant control.

Lightweight Design
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone with Mic
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone with Mic
₹ 999

The boAt Rockerz 450 wireless headphones have a lightweight design and are fitted with padded cushions.

2. Infinity Glide 510

The Infinity Glide 510 wireless headphones offer up to 72 hours of playback time under optimum conditions. They feature dual equaliser modes for normal and deep bass output. The Glide 510 are equipped with 36 mm drivers. Their quick charging feature offers up to 2 hours of playback time with a 10-minute charge, the company claims.

Quick Charging
Infinity(JBL) Glide 510 On-Ear Wireless Headphone with 72 Hrs. Playtime(Quick Charging), Dual Equalizer Deep Bass, Voice Assistant (Blue)
Infinity(JBL) Glide 510 On-Ear Wireless Headphone with 72 Hrs. Playtime(Quick Charging), Dual Equalizer Deep Bass, Voice Assistant (Blue)
₹ 1,499

The Infinity Glide 510 wireless headphones feature a three-button control for managing calls, media playback, and voice assistants.

3. boAt Rockerz 550

boAt Rockerz 550 have a 500mAh battery that is said to have a charging time of up to 2.5 hours. These wired headphones are said to offer up to 20 hours of playback time per charge. They feature Bluetooth v5.0 and AUX connectivity options. Also, they are equipped with 50 mm dynamic drivers for delivering immersive audio.

Bluetooth v5.0 Support
boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
₹ 1,399

The boAt Rockerz 550 wireless headphones are designed to offer physical noise isolation.

4. Zinq Technologies Erupt 4155

Zinq Technologies Erupt 4155 feature 40 mm drivers for delivering clear and deep bass sound. According to the company, they offer up to 8 hours of playback time and up to 100 hours of standby time. These wired headphones are equipped with protein earpads for comfort during long hours of usage.

Foldable Design
Zinq Erupt 4155 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Mate Black
Zinq Erupt 4155 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Mate Black
₹ 899

Zinq Technologies Erupt 4155 have a foldable design for improved storage and portability.

5. Infinity Glide 500

Infinity Glide 500 are equipped with 32 mm drivers. They feature dual equaliser modes for normal and deep bass output. The Glide 500 can offer up to 20 hours of playback time at full charge, as per the company. In addition, a quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to 2 hours of playback time.

Dual EQ Modes
Infinity (JBL) Glide 500, 20 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support (Blue)
Infinity (JBL) Glide 500, 20 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support (Blue)
₹ 1,699

Infinity Glide 500 features earcups lined with soft cushions for improved comfort.

6. Zebronics Zeb-Thunder

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder wireless headphones are said to offer up to 9 hours of playback time. They feature multiple playback options, including Bluetooth, AUX input, FM, and a MicroSD slot. They are equipped with 40 mm drivers. In addition, they have soft earcups and an adjustable headband for improved comfort.

MicroSD Slot
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue)
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue)
₹ 599

The Zebronics Zeb-Thunder wireless headphones feature controls for managing playback and volume levels.

7. pTron Studio

pTron Studio are said to offer up to 12 hours of playback time on a single charge. They pack 40 mm large-aperture dynamic drivers for deep bass. These wireless headphones support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity within a radius of up to 10 metres, the company says.

Passive Noise Cancellation
pTron Studio Over Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Hi-Fi Sound with Deep Bass, 12Hrs Playback, Ergonomic & Lightweight Wireless Headset, Soft Cushions Earpads, Aux Port - (Black)
pTron Studio Over Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Hi-Fi Sound with Deep Bass, 12Hrs Playback, Ergonomic & Lightweight Wireless Headset, Soft Cushions Earpads, Aux Port - (Black)
₹ 699

The pTron Studio wireless headphones are designed to offer passive noise cancellation.

Popular Budget Wireless Headphones Deals Right Now

Product Name Price in India
boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) ₹ 1,399
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue) ₹ 599
Zinq Erupt 4155 Bluetooth Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic Mate Black ₹ 899
boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphone with Mic ₹ 999
pTron Studio Over Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Hi-Fi Sound with Deep Bass, 12Hrs Playback, Ergonomic & Lightweight Wireless Headset, Soft Cushions Earpads, Aux Port - (Black) ₹ 699
Infinity(JBL) Glide 510 On-Ear Wireless Headphone with 72 Hrs. Playtime(Quick Charging), Dual Equalizer Deep Bass, Voice Assistant (Blue) ₹ 1,499
Infinity (JBL) Glide 500, 20 Hrs Playtime with Quick Charge, Wireless On Ear Headphone with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, Bluetooth 5.0 with Voice Assistant Support (Blue) ₹ 1,699
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Buy
Best Deals on Popular Laptop Memory Modules for You to Consider
Best Deals on Popular 32-Inch TVs to Look At

Related Stories

Popular Budget Wireless Headphones Deals Right Now
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Charging Debuts in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2022 Is Live: Best Deals
  4. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Display Debuts in India
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  6. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  7. Realme Book Enhanced Air Lightweight Windows 11 Laptop Launched
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  9. Xiaomi 11T Pro First Impressions: Armed to the Teeth
  10. Gehraiyaan Trailer Release Date, Time Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Limits Friend Suggestions for Teen Accounts, Reveals Measures to Combat Drug Spread
  2. HP Fortis Chromebooks, Windows Laptops With Rugged Builds Launched
  3. OpenSea NFT Marketplace Acquires Crypto Lending Platform and Wallet Provider Dharma Labs
  4. Cryptocurrency Fraud Dupes Bengaluru Man of Over Rs. 2 Crore, Police Initiates Inquiry: Report
  5. Realme Q3s Reportedly Bags BIS Certification, India Launch Expected Soon
  6. PUBG: New State February Update to Bring Graphics Improvement in Troi Map; v0.9.23 Changes Detailed
  7. Nokia G21 Tipped to Launch in India in February, Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit
  8. Xbox Game Pass Upcoming Games Revealed: Rainbow Six Extraction, Death’s Door, Hitman Trilogy, More
  9. PlayStation-Maker Sony Faces Deep-Pocketed Rivals in War Over Gaming's Future as Microsoft Acquires Activision
  10. Kevin O'Leary Believes Bitcoin Mining Will See Boom in Institutional Investment in Coming Years
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com