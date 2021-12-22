Technology News
loading

Popular Budget Wired Gaming Headphone Deals to Check Out

Gaming headsets offer immersive sound and great in-game communication.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:51 IST
Popular Budget Wired Gaming Headphone Deals to Check Out

Gaming headsets elevate the gaming experience by offering immersive sound and great communication. If you've been looking to invest in a PC gaming headset that does not burn a hole in your pocket, here are some budget options you should check out. The list includes options from brands like Cosmic Byte, Redgear, Kotion Each and Eksa.

1. Cosmic Byte GS410

The Cosmic Byte GS410 headphones are equipped with a soft cushion headband and ear pads. The headphones deliver clear sound and deep bass. They have an in-built remote control, and a flexible as well as sensitive microphone to pick up sound clearly. 

Deep Bass
Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Headphones with Mic and for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, PC, iPhone and Android Phones (Black/Blue, Pack Of 1)
Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Headphones with Mic and for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, PC, iPhone and Android Phones (Black/Blue, Pack Of 1)
₹ 745

The Cosmic Byte GS410 gaming headphones come with a 3.5 mm jack.

2. EKSA T8

EKSA T8 headphones are equipped with 40 mm magnetic neodymium drivers that offer acoustic positioning precision. This feature is claimed to enhance the sensitivity of the speaker unit. The headphones offer ambient noise isolation, and are fitted with a rotating microphone for high-quality communication.

Memory Foam Earmuffs
EKSA T8 PS4 Headset Gaming Headphone with Noise Canceling Mic, Wired PC Headset with Surround Stereo Sound, Flame LED Light, Soft Memory Foam Earmuffs for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Laptop, Tablet, Mobile (Flame Blue)
EKSA T8 PS4 Headset Gaming Headphone with Noise Canceling Mic, Wired PC Headset with Surround Stereo Sound, Flame LED Light, Soft Memory Foam Earmuffs for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Laptop, Tablet, Mobile (Flame Blue)
₹ 1,599

The ear cups of the EKSA T8 headphones have protein pads, and LED lights.

3. Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P gaming headset is equipped with 40 mm speakers to deliver crisp high and punchy bass. The lightweight headphones have full size ear-cushions with synthetic leather for comfort during long gaming sessions. They come with in-line master volume and mic mute controls.

Wide Compatibility
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Headset for PS4
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Headset for PS4
₹ 1,899

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P gaming headset comes with a 3.5 mm jack.

4. Cosmic Byte GS430

The Cosmic Byte GS430 headphones offer a 360-degree soundscape to add a sense of realism to gaming sessions, the company says. They also feature high-precision magnetic neodymium drivers. The headphones have a flexible noise cancellation boom mic. They come with a 3.5 mm jack and an RGB LED light.

Stylish Design
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone for PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops (with mic,Black)
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone for PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops (with mic,Black)
₹ 876

Cosmic Byte GS430 headphones come with an adjustable headband and soft earmuffs for comfort.

5. Kotion Each G2000

Kotion Each G2000 gaming headphones feature 50 mm magnetic neodymium drivers for a vivid sound field, sound clarity, and sound shock feeling, as per the company. They come with a durable braided wire, and the earmuffs are made of skin-friendly leather material, the company says. The headphones also come with velcro cable tie that prevents line twining.

Braided Wire
Kotion Each Over the Ear Headsets with Mic & LED - G2000 Edition (Black/Blue)
Kotion Each Over the Ear Headsets with Mic & LED - G2000 Edition (Black/Blue)
₹ 1,299

Kotion Each G2000 headphones feature ambient noise isolation, and LED lights.

6. Cosmic Byte G4000

The Cosmic Byte G4000 gaming headset features 50 mm drivers. There are LED lights on the ear cups, and the microphone. These lights are on when the headphones are connected via USB port. They have soft cushion head pad, ear pad, and adjustable hinges for comfort during marathon gaming sessions. The headphones can also be used for listening to music.

Flexible Microphone
Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets with Mic & LED - G4000 Edition (Blue, Pack Of 1)
Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets with Mic & LED - G4000 Edition (Blue, Pack Of 1)
₹ 949

Cosmic Byte G4000 headphones have a great design, and a 3.5 mm audio port.

7. Redgear Cloak

Redgear Cloak gaming headphones come equipped with 50 mm driver units that offer enhanced bass and clarity. The ear cups have noise-isolating memory foam padding, and there is an adjustable split headband. The headphones come equipped with an omni-directional microphone.

Split Headband
Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Gaming Headphones with Microphone for PC
Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Gaming Headphones with Microphone for PC
₹ 799

Redgear Cloak headphones have RGB LED lighting on the ear cups and tip of the microphone.

Popular Budget Wired Gaming Headphone Deals to Check Out

Product Name Price in India
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Headset for PS4 ₹ 1,899
Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets with Mic & LED - G4000 Edition (Blue, Pack Of 1) ₹ 949
Kotion Each Over the Ear Headsets with Mic & LED - G2000 Edition (Black/Blue) ₹ 1,299
Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone for PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops (with mic,Black) ₹ 876
Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Headphones with Mic and for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, PC, iPhone and Android Phones (Black/Blue, Pack Of 1) ₹ 745
EKSA T8 PS4 Headset Gaming Headphone with Noise Canceling Mic, Wired PC Headset with Surround Stereo Sound, Flame LED Light, Soft Memory Foam Earmuffs for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Laptop, Tablet, Mobile (Flame Blue) ₹ 1,599
Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Gaming Headphones with Microphone for PC ₹ 799
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Buy
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mid-Range Wired Gaming Headphone Deals for You
Asus Chromebook CX1101 With Rugged Design, Celeron N4020 Processor, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India

Related Stories

Popular Budget Wired Gaming Headphone Deals to Check Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  2. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  3. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  4. Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu
  5. Oppo Find N First Impressions: Folding It the Right Way
  6. iPad Pro 2022 Leaked Renders Tip Notched Display, Triple Cameras
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Sport Large, OLED Screens, Launch Expected Soon
  9. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  10. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch, Noise Champ Smart Band Details Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Series Teased by Company, Base Model Gets A+ DisplayMate Rating
  2. Kraken Acquires Staked to Offer Non-Custodial Crypto-Staking Services to Retail, Professional Investors
  3. DuckDuckGo Plans to Bring Its Privacy-Focussed Browser to Desktop
  4. Boost for Blockchain in China as Xinhua to Issue Photos as NFTs
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Sold 'Enough Stock', Slams California for 'Overtaxation'
  6. Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone Design Teased Ahead of December 23 Launch, Will Feature a Secondary Display
  7. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Interface for Voice Calls on Android, iOS
  8. Airtel Brings Rs. 666 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 1.5GB High-Speed Daily Data for 77 Days
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup Gets New Launch Date Due to Alleged Supply Chain Issues
  10. Under Armour Partners With Stephen Curry to Turn His Sneakers Into Charitable Cross-Platform NFT Drop
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com