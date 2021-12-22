Gaming headsets elevate the gaming experience by offering immersive sound and great communication. If you've been looking to invest in a PC gaming headset that does not burn a hole in your pocket, here are some budget options you should check out. The list includes options from brands like Cosmic Byte, Redgear, Kotion Each and Eksa.

1. Cosmic Byte GS410

The Cosmic Byte GS410 headphones are equipped with a soft cushion headband and ear pads. The headphones deliver clear sound and deep bass. They have an in-built remote control, and a flexible as well as sensitive microphone to pick up sound clearly.

Deep Bass Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Headphones with Mic and for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, PC, iPhone and Android Phones (Black/Blue, Pack Of 1) ₹ 745 The Cosmic Byte GS410 gaming headphones come with a 3.5 mm jack.

2. EKSA T8

EKSA T8 headphones are equipped with 40 mm magnetic neodymium drivers that offer acoustic positioning precision. This feature is claimed to enhance the sensitivity of the speaker unit. The headphones offer ambient noise isolation, and are fitted with a rotating microphone for high-quality communication.

Memory Foam Earmuffs EKSA T8 PS4 Headset Gaming Headphone with Noise Canceling Mic, Wired PC Headset with Surround Stereo Sound, Flame LED Light, Soft Memory Foam Earmuffs for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Laptop, Tablet, Mobile (Flame Blue) ₹ 1,599 The ear cups of the EKSA T8 headphones have protein pads, and LED lights.

3. Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P

Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P gaming headset is equipped with 40 mm speakers to deliver crisp high and punchy bass. The lightweight headphones have full size ear-cushions with synthetic leather for comfort during long gaming sessions. They come with in-line master volume and mic mute controls.

Wide Compatibility Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Headset for PS4 ₹ 1,899 Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P gaming headset comes with a 3.5 mm jack.

4. Cosmic Byte GS430

The Cosmic Byte GS430 headphones offer a 360-degree soundscape to add a sense of realism to gaming sessions, the company says. They also feature high-precision magnetic neodymium drivers. The headphones have a flexible noise cancellation boom mic. They come with a 3.5 mm jack and an RGB LED light.

Stylish Design Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone for PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops (with mic,Black) ₹ 876 Cosmic Byte GS430 headphones come with an adjustable headband and soft earmuffs for comfort.

5. Kotion Each G2000

Kotion Each G2000 gaming headphones feature 50 mm magnetic neodymium drivers for a vivid sound field, sound clarity, and sound shock feeling, as per the company. They come with a durable braided wire, and the earmuffs are made of skin-friendly leather material, the company says. The headphones also come with velcro cable tie that prevents line twining.

Braided Wire Kotion Each Over the Ear Headsets with Mic & LED - G2000 Edition (Black/Blue) ₹ 1,299 Kotion Each G2000 headphones feature ambient noise isolation, and LED lights.

6. Cosmic Byte G4000

The Cosmic Byte G4000 gaming headset features 50 mm drivers. There are LED lights on the ear cups, and the microphone. These lights are on when the headphones are connected via USB port. They have soft cushion head pad, ear pad, and adjustable hinges for comfort during marathon gaming sessions. The headphones can also be used for listening to music.

Flexible Microphone Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets with Mic & LED - G4000 Edition (Blue, Pack Of 1) ₹ 949 Cosmic Byte G4000 headphones have a great design, and a 3.5 mm audio port.

7. Redgear Cloak

Redgear Cloak gaming headphones come equipped with 50 mm driver units that offer enhanced bass and clarity. The ear cups have noise-isolating memory foam padding, and there is an adjustable split headband. The headphones come equipped with an omni-directional microphone.

Split Headband Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Gaming Headphones with Microphone for PC ₹ 799 Redgear Cloak headphones have RGB LED lighting on the ear cups and tip of the microphone.

Popular Budget Wired Gaming Headphone Deals to Check Out

Product Name Price in India Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Headset for PS4 ₹ 1,899 Cosmic Byte Over the Ear Wired Headsets with Mic & LED - G4000 Edition (Blue, Pack Of 1) ₹ 949 Kotion Each Over the Ear Headsets with Mic & LED - G2000 Edition (Black/Blue) ₹ 1,299 Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone for PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops (with mic,Black) ₹ 876 Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Headphones with Mic and for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, PC, iPhone and Android Phones (Black/Blue, Pack Of 1) ₹ 745 EKSA T8 PS4 Headset Gaming Headphone with Noise Canceling Mic, Wired PC Headset with Surround Stereo Sound, Flame LED Light, Soft Memory Foam Earmuffs for PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Laptop, Tablet, Mobile (Flame Blue) ₹ 1,599 Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Gaming Headphones with Microphone for PC ₹ 799

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.