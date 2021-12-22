Budget wired earphones are mainly used for handsfree communication and listening to music without having to pay a handsome amount. These options from brands like Boat, Xiaomi, Sony, JBL and Realme are claimed to offer great sound reproduction, stylish design, perfect fit and durability. If you are looking to purchase a pair for yourself, check these options before making the final decision.

1. Mi Earphones

The Mi earphones are equipped with 10 mm drivers and aluminium sound chambers for deep bass. They have a 1.25-metre cable with an L-shaped connector for improved durability. These earphones sport high-quality silicone earbuds that are claimed to be gentle on the skin.

Deep Bass Mi Earphone Basic with Ultra deep bass and mic (Blue) ₹ 429 The Mi earphones come with an in-line microphone that has a multifunction button.

2. Mi Dual Driver in-Ear Earphones

The Mi dual driver in-ear earphones sport a tangle-resistant braided cable. They are equipped with 10 mm and 8 mm dynamic drivers for rich vocals and clear bass. They come with slip-resistant earplugs that are soft and comfortable. Also, they have magnetic earbuds for improved and hassle-free storage.

Magnetic Earbuds MI Dual Driver Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black) ₹ 799 The Mi dual driver in-ear earphones are equipped with three-button controls.

3. boAt Bassheads 100

boAt Bassheads 100 have 10 mm dynamic drivers for a punchy sound. They feature a high-definition microphone with multifunction control for calls and media control. Users can also use the control to activate the default voice assistant on their smartphones. These microphones have a 1.3-metre cable that sports a premium coating.

Storage Pouch boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic ₹ 299 boAt Bassheads 100 come with a carry and storage pouch.

4. boAt Bassheads 225

The boAt Bassheads 225 wired earphones are designed to provide passive noise cancellation. They are equipped with 10 mm drivers for clear and bass-driven sound. They also feature noise-cancelling microphones for clear input during calls. The Bassheads 225 come with a tangle-resistant cable and an angled gold-plated jack.

Passive Noise Cancellation boAt Bassheads 225 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black) ₹ 399 The boAt Bassheads 225 wired earphones sport a high-quality metallic finish.

5. Sony MDR-EX150AP

The Sony MDR-EX150AP wired earphones have a 1.2-metre cable with an in-line microphone for hands-free calling. They sport secure-fitting silicone earbuds that are said to be comfortable for long listening hours. They are equipped with 9 mm neodymium drivers for balanced audio output.

In-Line Microphone Sony MDR-EX150AP Wired In-Ear Headphones with tangle free cable, 3.5mm Jack, Headset with Mic for phone calls and 1 Year Warranty - (Black) ₹ 1,052 The Sony MDR-EX150AP wired earphones come with a wire manager for preventing their wires from tangling.

6. JBL Endurance Run

JBL Endurance Run are in-ear wired earphones that are equipped with 8.2 mm drivers. They are rated IPX5 for water resistance and come with water-resistant silicone ear tips. These earphones come with an in-line microphone with multifunction control that can be used to activate the default voice assistant on your smartphone.

IPX5 Rated JBL Endurance Run Sweat-Proof Sports in-Ear Headphones with One-Button Remote and Microphone (Black) ₹ 999 JBL Endurance Run have magnetic earbuds for improved cable management.

7. Realme Buds 2 Neo

Realme Buds 2 Neo are equipped with 11.2 mm drivers that deliver enhanced bass. Their 1.3-metre long cable is made from sweat and tangle-resistant material. They feature an in-line high-definition microphone for hands-free calling. In addition, their multifunction control button can be used for controlling calls, media playback, and summoning voice assistants.

Tangle-Resistant Cable realme Buds 2 Neo Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black) ₹ 499 Realme Buds 2 Neo have a right-angled audio jack for improved durability.

8. Realme Buds Classic

The Realme Buds Classic wired earphones are fitted with 14.2 mm drivers for deep bass and clear vocals. They sport a half in-ear design for comfort during long hours of usage. They feature an inbuilt cable organiser to prevent the cable from getting tangled.

Large Audio Drivers realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black) ₹ 399 The Realme Buds Classic wired earphones are equipped with a high-definition microphone.

Here Are Few Deals on Popular Budget Wired Earphones for You to Consider

Product Name Price in India boAt Bassheads 225 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Black) ₹ 399 boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic ₹ 299 realme Buds 2 Neo Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black) ₹ 499 JBL Endurance Run Sweat-Proof Sports in-Ear Headphones with One-Button Remote and Microphone (Black) ₹ 999 MI Dual Driver Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black) ₹ 799 realme Buds Classic Wired in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black) ₹ 399 Mi Earphone Basic with Ultra deep bass and mic (Blue) ₹ 429 Sony MDR-EX150AP Wired In-Ear Headphones with tangle free cable, 3.5mm Jack, Headset with Mic for phone calls and 1 Year Warranty - (Black) ₹ 1,052

