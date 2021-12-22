Budget true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones offer stable and strong connectivity, feature a compact form factor, and offer great sound. If you are looking to purchase a pair of earphones, here are a few popular budget options to consider. this list contains options from popular brands such as Noise, Boult Audio, pTron, Boat.

1. boAt Airdopes 441

The boAt Airdopes 441 TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 5 hours of playback at full charge. In addition, their charging case can provide an additional 25 hours of playback time. They feature the Insta Wake N' Pair (IWP) technology that instantly puts the earphones in connection mode when taken out of the case.

IWP Technology Boat Airdopes Ear-Buds with IWP Technology ₹ 1,799 The boAt Airdopes 441 TWS earphones are rated at IPX7 for offering water and sweat resistance.

2. pTron Bassbuds Pixel

pTron Bassbuds Pixel are equipped with 10 mm dynamic drivers. Each of the earbuds is fitted with high-definition microphones for hands-free calling. They also feature smart touch controls. These earphones offer up to 20 hours of playback time with the 300mAh charging case, as per the company.

Smart Touch Controls pTron Bassbuds Pixel with Dedicated Movie/Gaming Mode, 50ms Low Latency, True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones, Punchy Bass, Clear Calls, Touch Control, 20Hrs Playback & Type-C Fast Charging (White) ₹ 1,399 pTron Bassbuds Pixel offers Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity within a range of up to 10 metres.

3. Edyell A1

The Edyell A1 wireless earphones are said to offer up to 6 hours of playback time. Also, its 3,500mAh charging case offers a total of 120 hours of playback time, the company says. This case can also be used to charge your smartphones. These earphones are rated at IPX7 for sweat and water resistance.

High-Capacity Charging Case EDYELL A1 True Wireless Earbuds with in-built Massive 3500MAH Charging Case/POWERBANK Earbuds/in-Ear TWS Stereo Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7 Waterproof 120H Playtime, Built-in Mic with Deep Bass ₹ 1,999 The Edyell A1 wireless earphones feature touch controls on the earbuds for managing calls, media, and voice assistants.

4. Edyell C8

The Edyell C8 TWS earphones feature touch control for calls, media playback, and voice assistants. They are said to offer up to 7 hours of playback time at full charge. In addition, they come with a 3,500mAh charging case that sports an LED display and is claimed to provide a total of 120 hours of playback time.

Long-Lasting Battery EDYELL® C8 Truly Wireless Bluetooth V5.0 in Ear Earbuds with Massive 3500MAH Charging Case/POWERBANK IPX7 Waterproof/in-Built Mic and Premium Sound with Deep Bass for Workout ₹ 1,999 The Edyell C8 TWS earphones offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity with a one-step pairing feature.

5. Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds

Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds are designed to deliver passive noise cancellation. They are said to offer up to 7.5 hours of playback time per charge with the charging case providing a total of 30 hours backup. These earphones come with the monopod feature allowing you to use a single earbud for things like answering calls.

Monopod Use Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds TWS Earbuds with 30 Hours Total Playtime & Deep Bass, Type-C Fast Charging, Touch Controls, IPX7 Fully Waterproof and Voice Assistant (Grey) ₹ 1,499 Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds feature nano-coating and are rated at IPX7 for water resistance.

6. Boult Audio AirBass FX1

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 are claimed to deliver up to 8 hours of playback time per charge, with the charging case providing a total of 32 hours backup. Also, they support USB Type-C fast charging that provides up to 100 minutes of playback time with a 10-minute charge.

Fast Charging Boult Audio AirBass FX1 TWS Earbuds with 32H Total Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging, Touch Controls, IPX5 Sweatproof and Voice Assistant(Black) ₹ 1,599 Boult Audio AirBass FX1 are designed to offer passive noise cancellation for blocking out most of the surrounding noise, the company says.

7. boAt Airdopes 121v2

boAt Airdopes 121v2 are equipped with 8 mm drivers that deliver immersive audio. They are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 3.5 hours per charge. Also, their charging case comes with an LED display for keeping tabs on the battery levels.

LED Display Case boAt Airdopes 121v2 TWS Earbuds with Bluetooth V5.0 ₹ 1,298 boAt Airdopes 121v2 feature multifunction controls with microphone and voice assistance.

8. Noise Buds VS103

The Noise Buds VS103 TWS earphones offer a total of 18 hours of playback time with the charging case, the company claims. They feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity with Hyper Sync technology for instant pairing. Also, they are equipped with 10 mm speaker drivers.

Bluetooth v5.0 Support Noise Buds VS103 - Truly Wireless Earbuds with 18-Hour Playtime, HyperSync Technology, Full Touch Controls and Voice Assistant (Pearl White) ₹ 1,299 The Noise Buds VS103 TWS earphones feature full touch controls for managing calls, media, and voice assistants.

Deals on Budget TWS Earphones for You to Consider

