Deals on Budget TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Budget TWS earphones offer offer great sound and are affordable.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:53 IST
Deals on Budget TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Budget true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones offer stable and strong connectivity, feature a compact form factor, and offer great sound. If you are looking to purchase a pair of earphones, here are a few popular budget options to consider. this list contains options from popular brands such as Noise, Boult Audio, pTron, Boat.

1. boAt Airdopes 441

The boAt Airdopes 441 TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 5 hours of playback at full charge. In addition, their charging case can provide an additional 25 hours of playback time. They feature the Insta Wake N' Pair (IWP) technology that instantly puts the earphones in connection mode when taken out of the case.

IWP Technology
Boat Airdopes Ear-Buds with IWP Technology
Boat Airdopes Ear-Buds with IWP Technology
₹ 1,799

The boAt Airdopes 441 TWS earphones are rated at IPX7 for offering water and sweat resistance.

2. pTron Bassbuds Pixel

pTron Bassbuds Pixel are equipped with 10 mm dynamic drivers. Each of the earbuds is fitted with high-definition microphones for hands-free calling. They also feature smart touch controls. These earphones offer up to 20 hours of playback time with the 300mAh charging case, as per the company.

Smart Touch Controls
pTron Bassbuds Pixel with Dedicated Movie/Gaming Mode, 50ms Low Latency, True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones, Punchy Bass, Clear Calls, Touch Control, 20Hrs Playback & Type-C Fast Charging (White)
pTron Bassbuds Pixel with Dedicated Movie/Gaming Mode, 50ms Low Latency, True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones, Punchy Bass, Clear Calls, Touch Control, 20Hrs Playback & Type-C Fast Charging (White)
₹ 1,399

pTron Bassbuds Pixel offers Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity within a range of up to 10 metres.

3. Edyell A1

The Edyell A1 wireless earphones are said to offer up to 6 hours of playback time. Also, its 3,500mAh charging case offers a total of 120 hours of playback time, the company says. This case can also be used to charge your smartphones. These earphones are rated at IPX7 for sweat and water resistance.

High-Capacity Charging Case
EDYELL A1 True Wireless Earbuds with in-built Massive 3500MAH Charging Case/POWERBANK Earbuds/in-Ear TWS Stereo Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7 Waterproof 120H Playtime, Built-in Mic with Deep Bass
EDYELL A1 True Wireless Earbuds with in-built Massive 3500MAH Charging Case/POWERBANK Earbuds/in-Ear TWS Stereo Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7 Waterproof 120H Playtime, Built-in Mic with Deep Bass
₹ 1,999

The Edyell A1 wireless earphones feature touch controls on the earbuds for managing calls, media, and voice assistants.

4. Edyell C8

The Edyell C8 TWS earphones feature touch control for calls, media playback, and voice assistants. They are said to offer up to 7 hours of playback time at full charge. In addition, they come with a 3,500mAh charging case that sports an LED display and is claimed to provide a total of 120 hours of playback time.

Long-Lasting Battery
EDYELL® C8 Truly Wireless Bluetooth V5.0 in Ear Earbuds with Massive 3500MAH Charging Case/POWERBANK IPX7 Waterproof/in-Built Mic and Premium Sound with Deep Bass for Workout
EDYELL® C8 Truly Wireless Bluetooth V5.0 in Ear Earbuds with Massive 3500MAH Charging Case/POWERBANK IPX7 Waterproof/in-Built Mic and Premium Sound with Deep Bass for Workout
₹ 1,999

The Edyell C8 TWS earphones offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity with a one-step pairing feature.

5. Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds

Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds are designed to deliver passive noise cancellation. They are said to offer up to 7.5 hours of playback time per charge with the charging case providing a total of 30 hours backup. These earphones come with the monopod feature allowing you to use a single earbud for things like answering calls.

Monopod Use
Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds TWS Earbuds with 30 Hours Total Playtime & Deep Bass, Type-C Fast Charging, Touch Controls, IPX7 Fully Waterproof and Voice Assistant (Grey)
Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds TWS Earbuds with 30 Hours Total Playtime & Deep Bass, Type-C Fast Charging, Touch Controls, IPX7 Fully Waterproof and Voice Assistant (Grey)
₹ 1,499

Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds feature nano-coating and are rated at IPX7 for water resistance.

6. Boult Audio AirBass FX1

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 are claimed to deliver up to 8 hours of playback time per charge, with the charging case providing a total of 32 hours backup. Also, they support USB Type-C fast charging that provides up to 100 minutes of playback time with a 10-minute charge.

Fast Charging
Boult Audio AirBass FX1 TWS Earbuds with 32H Total Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging, Touch Controls, IPX5 Sweatproof and Voice Assistant(Black)
Boult Audio AirBass FX1 TWS Earbuds with 32H Total Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging, Touch Controls, IPX5 Sweatproof and Voice Assistant(Black)
₹ 1,599

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 are designed to offer passive noise cancellation for blocking out most of the surrounding noise, the company says.

7. boAt Airdopes 121v2

boAt Airdopes 121v2 are equipped with 8 mm drivers that deliver immersive audio. They are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 3.5 hours per charge. Also, their charging case comes with an LED display for keeping tabs on the battery levels.

LED Display Case
boAt Airdopes 121v2 TWS Earbuds with Bluetooth V5.0
boAt Airdopes 121v2 TWS Earbuds with Bluetooth V5.0
₹ 1,298

boAt Airdopes 121v2 feature multifunction controls with microphone and voice assistance.

8. Noise Buds VS103

The Noise Buds VS103 TWS earphones offer a total of 18 hours of playback time with the charging case, the company claims. They feature Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity with Hyper Sync technology for instant pairing. Also, they are equipped with 10 mm speaker drivers.

Bluetooth v5.0 Support
Noise Buds VS103 - Truly Wireless Earbuds with 18-Hour Playtime, HyperSync Technology, Full Touch Controls and Voice Assistant (Pearl White)
Noise Buds VS103 - Truly Wireless Earbuds with 18-Hour Playtime, HyperSync Technology, Full Touch Controls and Voice Assistant (Pearl White)
₹ 1,299

The Noise Buds VS103 TWS earphones feature full touch controls for managing calls, media, and voice assistants.

Deals on Budget TWS Earphones for You to Consider

Product Name Price in India
boAt Airdopes 121v2 TWS Earbuds with Bluetooth V5.0 ₹ 1,298
Boat Airdopes Ear-Buds with IWP Technology ₹ 1,799
Noise Buds VS103 - Truly Wireless Earbuds with 18-Hour Playtime, HyperSync Technology, Full Touch Controls and Voice Assistant (Pearl White) ₹ 1,299
Boult Audio AirBass FX1 TWS Earbuds with 32H Total Playtime, Type-C Fast Charging, Touch Controls, IPX5 Sweatproof and Voice Assistant(Black) ₹ 1,599
Boult Audio AirBass TrueBuds TWS Earbuds with 30 Hours Total Playtime & Deep Bass, Type-C Fast Charging, Touch Controls, IPX7 Fully Waterproof and Voice Assistant (Grey) ₹ 1,499
pTron Bassbuds Pixel with Dedicated Movie/Gaming Mode, 50ms Low Latency, True Wireless Bluetooth 5.1 Headphones, Punchy Bass, Clear Calls, Touch Control, 20Hrs Playback & Type-C Fast Charging (White) ₹ 1,399
EDYELL A1 True Wireless Earbuds with in-built Massive 3500MAH Charging Case/POWERBANK Earbuds/in-Ear TWS Stereo Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0 IPX7 Waterproof 120H Playtime, Built-in Mic with Deep Bass ₹ 1,999
EDYELL® C8 Truly Wireless Bluetooth V5.0 in Ear Earbuds with Massive 3500MAH Charging Case/POWERBANK IPX7 Waterproof/in-Built Mic and Premium Sound with Deep Bass for Workout ₹ 1,999
Deals on Budget TWS Earphones for You to Consider
