Popular Wired Headphones to Buy in India

If you're looking for great wired headphones then you've come to the right place. We looked at the best deals and offers on wired headphones that are on sale right now, to find the top picks that you can get the best offers on. We narrowed it down to eight great picks that are available with huge deals and sales right now, thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. So read on to see the best deals you can find right now.

1. Sony MDR-ZX110A

Sony MDR-ZX110A pack 30 mm neodymium dynamic drivers with a sensitive diaphragm for clear and punchy audio, the company says. They feature swivel folding earcups for portability and storage. The headphones have an on-ear design with cushioned earcups and a self-adjusting headband for long-lasting comfort.

Swivel Folding Design Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (White) ₹ 549 Sony MDR-ZX110A are claimed to offer a frequency range of 12Hz to 22,000Hz for deep bass and soaring highs.

2. boAt Bassheads 900

boAt Bassheads 900 have a tangle-resistant cable with an in-line microphone and a control button for calls and music. They have 40 mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear vocals. The headphones sport a lightweight on-ear design with swivel cups for improved portability and storage.

Deep Bass Boat BassHeads 900 Wired Headphone with Mic ₹ 599 The audio jack of boAt Bassheads 900 is protected by a corrosion-resistant jacket.

3. Sennheiser HD 206

Sennheiser HD 206 have an over-ear design with high-quality leatherette ear pads. They offer great ambient noise reduction and rich bass. The headphones come with a 3-metre cable having a gold-plated audio jack. They have an audio frequency range of up to 20Hz to 18,000Hz, as per the company.

Built For Comfort Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Headphones (Black) ₹ 1,490 Sennheiser HD 206 are lightweight and comfortable to wear for long hours.

Sony MDR-ZX110

4. Sony MDR-ZX110

Sony MDR-ZX110 have 30 mm neodymium dynamic drivers for a balanced sound. They sport a swivel folding design for portability and storage. The headphones have an on-ear design which is said to offer active noise cancellation.

Tangle-Resistant Cable Sony MDR-ZX110 Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (Black) ₹ 1,090 Sony MDR-ZX110 come with a 1.2-metre cable that is said to be tangle-resistant.

5. Boult Audio BassBuds Q2

Boult Audio BassBuds Q2 have an over-ear design and pack built-in sub-woofers for rich bass. It comes with an in-line microphone with a multi-function button control for calls, music, and Google Assistant. In addition, the headphone has an adjustable headband and leather earpads for improved comfort.

Built-In Sub-Woofers Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Over-Ear Wired Lightweight Stereo Headphones, Deep Bass & in-Built Mic, Headset with Comfortable Ear Cushions, Long Cord (Black) ₹ 499 Boult Audio BassBuds Q2 are claimed to be water-resistant and comes with a tangle-resistant cable.

6. Skullcandy Stim

Skullcandy Stim are a lightweight on-ear offering that are designed for long hours of listening without causing discomfort, the company says. They have 40 mm dynamic drivers for rich and balanced audio output. In addition, they come with an in-line microphone.

Lightweight Design Skullcandy Stim Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/Charcoal) ₹ 1,499 Skullcandy Stim have a multi-function button for managing calls and music.

7. Rockpapa Comfort+

Rockpapa Comfort+ are designed for kids between the ages of 6 to 12 years, the company claims. They feature a soft and adjustable headband and eco-leather earpads with cloud foam cushions for improved comfort. Also, they have a 1.5-metre cable with a gold-plated 3.5 mm audio jack.

For Kids Rockpapa Comfort+ On Ear/Over Ear Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control for Kids Childs/Adults Teens & Mobile Computer Tablets MP3/4 CD/DVD Navy ₹ 1,399 Rockpapa Comfort+ feature an in-line microphone with volume control buttons.

8. OneOdio A71

OneOdio A71 are over-ear headphones that are designed for professional DJs, the company claims. They come with a dual-duty cable having 3.5 mm and 6.5 mm connectors on each side for use with mixers, electric guitars, keyboards and more. Also, they feature a jack lock system on the stereo AUX cable for said lossless transmission.

Jack Lock System OneOdio A71 Over Ear Headphones with 90° Rotatable Housing, DJ Headphones with Share Port, Wired Bass Headset with 40mm Driver, Wired Stereo Headphone for Monitoring, Recording, Mixing (RED) ₹ 2,599 OneOdio A71 have 40 mm audio drivers with neodymium magnets for powerful bass and crisp mids.

Popular Wired Headphones to Buy in India

Product Name Price in India Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (White) ₹ 549 Boat BassHeads 900 Wired Headphone with Mic ₹ 599 Sony MDR-ZX110 Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (Black) ₹ 1,090 Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Headphones (Black) ₹ 1,490 Skullcandy Stim Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/Charcoal) ₹ 1,499 Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Over-Ear Wired Lightweight Stereo Headphones, Deep Bass & in-Built Mic, Headset with Comfortable Ear Cushions, Long Cord (Black) ₹ 499 Rockpapa Comfort+ On Ear/Over Ear Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control for Kids Childs/Adults Teens & Mobile Computer Tablets MP3/4 CD/DVD Navy ₹ 1,399 OneOdio A71 Over Ear Headphones with 90° Rotatable Housing, DJ Headphones with Share Port, Wired Bass Headset with 40mm Driver, Wired Stereo Headphone for Monitoring, Recording, Mixing (RED) ₹ 2,599

