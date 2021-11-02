Technology News
loading

Popular Wired Headphones to Buy in India

Headphones give an immersive audio experience with improved noise isolation. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular budget headphones for your perusal.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 November 2021 13:07 IST
Popular Wired Headphones to Buy in India

If you're looking for great wired headphones then you've come to the right place. We looked at the best deals and offers on wired headphones that are on sale right now, to find the top picks that you can get the best offers on. We narrowed it down to eight great picks that are available with huge deals and sales right now, thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. So read on to see the best deals you can find right now.

1. Sony MDR-ZX110A

Sony MDR-ZX110A pack 30 mm neodymium dynamic drivers with a sensitive diaphragm for clear and punchy audio, the company says. They feature swivel folding earcups for portability and storage. The headphones have an on-ear design with cushioned earcups and a self-adjusting headband for long-lasting comfort.

Swivel Folding Design
Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (White)
Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (White)
₹ 549

Sony MDR-ZX110A are claimed to offer a frequency range of 12Hz to 22,000Hz for deep bass and soaring highs.

2. boAt Bassheads 900

boAt Bassheads 900 have a tangle-resistant cable with an in-line microphone and a control button for calls and music. They have 40 mm neodymium drivers for deep bass and clear vocals. The headphones sport a lightweight on-ear design with swivel cups for improved portability and storage.

Deep Bass
Boat BassHeads 900 Wired Headphone with Mic
Boat BassHeads 900 Wired Headphone with Mic
₹ 599

The audio jack of boAt Bassheads 900 is protected by a corrosion-resistant jacket.

3. Sennheiser HD 206

Sennheiser HD 206 have an over-ear design with high-quality leatherette ear pads. They offer great ambient noise reduction and rich bass. The headphones come with a 3-metre cable having a gold-plated audio jack. They have an audio frequency range of up to 20Hz to 18,000Hz, as per the company.

Built For Comfort
Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Headphones (Black)
Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Headphones (Black)
₹ 1,490

Sennheiser HD 206 are lightweight and comfortable to wear for long hours.

sony mdr sony mdr

Sony MDR-ZX110

4. Sony MDR-ZX110

Sony MDR-ZX110 have 30 mm neodymium dynamic drivers for a balanced sound. They sport a swivel folding design for portability and storage. The headphones have an on-ear design which is said to offer active noise cancellation.

Tangle-Resistant Cable
Sony MDR-ZX110 Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (Black)
Sony MDR-ZX110 Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (Black)
₹ 1,090

Sony MDR-ZX110 come with a 1.2-metre cable that is said to be tangle-resistant.

5. Boult Audio BassBuds Q2

Boult Audio BassBuds Q2 have an over-ear design and pack built-in sub-woofers for rich bass. It comes with an in-line microphone with a multi-function button control for calls, music, and Google Assistant. In addition, the headphone has an adjustable headband and leather earpads for improved comfort.

Built-In Sub-Woofers
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Over-Ear Wired Lightweight Stereo Headphones, Deep Bass & in-Built Mic, Headset with Comfortable Ear Cushions, Long Cord (Black)
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Over-Ear Wired Lightweight Stereo Headphones, Deep Bass & in-Built Mic, Headset with Comfortable Ear Cushions, Long Cord (Black)
₹ 499

Boult Audio BassBuds Q2 are claimed to be water-resistant and comes with a tangle-resistant cable.

6. Skullcandy Stim

Skullcandy Stim are a lightweight on-ear offering that are designed for long hours of listening without causing discomfort, the company says. They have 40 mm dynamic drivers for rich and balanced audio output. In addition, they come with an in-line microphone.

Lightweight Design
Skullcandy Stim Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/Charcoal)
Skullcandy Stim Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/Charcoal)
₹ 1,499

Skullcandy Stim have a multi-function button for managing calls and music.

7. Rockpapa Comfort+

Rockpapa Comfort+ are designed for kids between the ages of 6 to 12 years, the company claims. They feature a soft and adjustable headband and eco-leather earpads with cloud foam cushions for improved comfort. Also, they have a 1.5-metre cable with a gold-plated 3.5 mm audio jack.

For Kids
Rockpapa Comfort+ On Ear/Over Ear Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control for Kids Childs/Adults Teens & Mobile Computer Tablets MP3/4 CD/DVD Navy
Rockpapa Comfort+ On Ear/Over Ear Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control for Kids Childs/Adults Teens & Mobile Computer Tablets MP3/4 CD/DVD Navy
₹ 1,399

Rockpapa Comfort+ feature an in-line microphone with volume control buttons.

8. OneOdio A71

OneOdio A71 are over-ear headphones that are designed for professional DJs, the company claims. They come with a dual-duty cable having 3.5 mm and 6.5 mm connectors on each side for use with mixers, electric guitars, keyboards and more. Also, they feature a jack lock system on the stereo AUX cable for said lossless transmission.

Jack Lock System
OneOdio A71 Over Ear Headphones with 90° Rotatable Housing, DJ Headphones with Share Port, Wired Bass Headset with 40mm Driver, Wired Stereo Headphone for Monitoring, Recording, Mixing (RED)
OneOdio A71 Over Ear Headphones with 90° Rotatable Housing, DJ Headphones with Share Port, Wired Bass Headset with 40mm Driver, Wired Stereo Headphone for Monitoring, Recording, Mixing (RED)
₹ 2,599

OneOdio A71 have 40 mm audio drivers with neodymium magnets for powerful bass and crisp mids.

Popular Wired Headphones to Buy in India

Product Name Price in India
Sony MDR-ZX110A Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (White) ₹ 549
Boat BassHeads 900 Wired Headphone with Mic ₹ 599
Sony MDR-ZX110 Wired On Ear Headphone without Mic (Black) ₹ 1,090
Sennheiser HD 206 507364 Headphones (Black) ₹ 1,490
Skullcandy Stim Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black/Charcoal) ₹ 1,499
Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Over-Ear Wired Lightweight Stereo Headphones, Deep Bass & in-Built Mic, Headset with Comfortable Ear Cushions, Long Cord (Black) ₹ 499
Rockpapa Comfort+ On Ear/Over Ear Headphones with Microphone and Volume Control for Kids Childs/Adults Teens & Mobile Computer Tablets MP3/4 CD/DVD Navy ₹ 1,399
OneOdio A71 Over Ear Headphones with 90° Rotatable Housing, DJ Headphones with Share Port, Wired Bass Headset with 40mm Driver, Wired Stereo Headphone for Monitoring, Recording, Mixing (RED) ₹ 2,599
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: headphones, Accessories, Deals, Amazon Great Indian Festival
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
How to Get the Best Wireless Keyboard Deals and Discounts
Best Deals on TVs to Check Out for Your Home

Related Stories

Popular Wired Headphones to Buy in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. Spotify Offering 3 Months of Premium Plan Free for Visa Card Users
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. Watch the Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer
  5. Amazon Announces Alexa Users Will No Longer Enjoy Email Access
  6. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  7. Lenovo Expands Yoga Laptop Series With 4 New Models, Brings New Tablets
  8. Google Translate Spotted Translating Gibberish Into Religious Statements
  9. Snapchat Remix Feature Spotted in Testing, Its Answer to TikTok Duets
  10. WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack: How to Download and Share
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5 ‘Volume 2’ Trailer Sets Up The End Of ‘The World’s Greatest Heist’
  2. Mozilla Firefox 94 Update Brings New Home Screen, Tab Management Features on Android, iOS
  3. Ex-Activision, Lucasfilms Developers Announce New Open-World Game With NFTs
  4. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Support Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, May Launch in Q4 2022: Kuo
  5. Amazon Music Introduces Synchronised Transcripts for Select Podcasts
  6. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Alphabet Says It Plans to Reopen Google News in Spain After Government Amends Rules
  8. 'We Are Building for Metaverse': Meta Vice President Nick Clegg Reveals Days after Facebook’s Rebranding
  9. Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More
  10. Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 US Vehicles Over FSD Bug That Causes False Collision Warning
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com