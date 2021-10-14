Gaming headphones have a stylish look and offer an immersive experience with high-quality audio. Here are a few popular budget options to check out.

1. Cosmic Byte GS430

Cosmic Byte GS430 pack neodymium drivers that provide a 360-degree soundscape for clear footsteps and distant sounds in-game. They have a padded adjustable headband and earmuffs filled with memory foam for comfort during long gaming hours. In addition, they have a flexible boom microphone with background noise suppression.

3D Gaming Sound Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone for PC, PS5, Xbox, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops (Black) ₹ 999 Cosmic Byte GS430 have RGB Lighting that is powered via a USB connector.

2. Redgear Cloak

Redgear Cloak headphones have a flexible omnidirectional microphone. They pack 50 mm drivers for enhanced bass and improved audio clarity for immersive gaming. Also, they sport RGB lighting on their earcups and microphone tip. Gamers can also adjust the volume levels using the scroll control on one of the earcups.

RGB Lighting Redgear Cloak Wired RGB Gaming Headphones with Microphone for PC ₹ 799 Redgear Cloak have noise-isolating ear pads and an adjustable split headband.

3. Cosmic Byte H11

Cosmic Byte H11 gaming headset has cushioned earpads and an adjustable headband for comfortable long gaming hours. It has 40 mm drivers for great audio output. Also, it sports in-line volume control and a microphone mute switch.

Cushioned Earpads Cosmic Byte H11 Gaming wired over ear Headset with Microphone (Black/Purple) ₹ 849 Cosmic Byte H11 gaming headset has a cable length of 2.1 metres.

4. Cosmic Byte GS410

Cosmic Byte GS410 headphones deliver clear sound and deep bass for an immersive gaming experience, the company says. They have cushioned earpads and an adjustable headband for comfort during long gaming sessions. Also, they have a small in-line control for volume and microphone.

In-Line Controls Cosmic Byte GS410 Wired Headphones with Mic and for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Laptop, PC, iPhone and Android Phones (Black/Blue, Pack Of 1) ₹ 1,016 Cosmic Byte GS410 have a single 3.5 mm jack for audio and microphone.

5. Redgear Cosmo

Redgear Cosmo are over-ear gaming headphones that deliver virtual 7.1 channel audio for an immersive gaming experience, the company says. They have memory foam earpads and earcups designed to offer passive noise cancellation. In addition, they sport stylish RGB lighting on their earcups and microphone tip.

Virtual 7.1 Channel Audio Redgear Cosmo 7.1 USB Wired Gaming Headphones with RGB LED Effect, Mic and in-line Controller for PC (Black) ₹ 1,800 Redgear Cosmo have a microphone that is said to offer noise cancellation for clearer communication.

6. EKSA E800

EKSA E800 headphones have 40 mm magnetic neodymium drivers for clear footsteps and easy sound direction detection in-game, the company says. They have an over-ear design with protein foam earmuffs and an adjustable elastic headband. The EKSA E800 have an omnidirectional microphone that offers background noise suppression for said clearer communication.

Background Noise Suppression EKSA Wired Over-Ear Stereo Gaming Headset with mic For PS4, PC, Xbox One Controller, Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones With Mic (Yellow) ₹ 2,499 EKSA E800 headphones sport LED lighting on the earcups and microphone tip.

7. JBL Quantum 100

JBL Quantum 100 have a lightweight and durable headband with memory foam ear cushions. They come with a detachable boom microphone with a mute button. They pack 40 mm dynamic drivers that deliver the JBL Quantum sound signature for clear footsteps and loud explosions.

Detachable Boom Mic JBL Quantum 100 by Harman, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Detachable Mic for PC, Mobile, Laptop, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR (Black) ₹ 2,299 JBL Quantum 100 are said to be compatible with Windows Sonic Spatial Sound.

8. EKSA E900

EKSA E900 is an on-ear gaming headset with high-quality 50 mm drivers for said easy identification of in-game sound direction. The headphones come with a detachable microphone that offers noise reduction for claimed clear communication. In addition, they have big earmuffs with memory foam padding.

Durable Metal Frame EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset-Over Ear Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Detachable Headset Compatible with PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, Mac, Laptop(Red) ₹ 1,978 EKSA E900 have in-line controls for volume with a microphone mute switch.

Popular Budget Gaming Headphones Deals: Great Options to Check Out

