Technology News
loading

Mid-Range Wired Gaming Headphone Deals for You

Mid-range wired gaming headphones offer great design and sound at an affordable price.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2021 16:50 IST
Mid-Range Wired Gaming Headphone Deals for You

Mid-range wired gaming headphones offer great design, immersive sound, distinct design at a lower price point compared to the premium options. Here are some options from Cosmic Byte, Eksa, Corsair, Razer, HyperX and Corsair that you might want to look at before making a purchasing decision.

1. Logitech G331

Logitech G331 headphones come equipped with 50 mm to produce an immersive sound. They have a flip-to-mute boom microphone, and have lightweight leatherette ear cups as well as headband. The ear cups of the headphones rotate up to 90 degrees. There is a volume control wheel on the ear cup as well.

Flip-To-Mute Mic
Logitech G331 Wired Gaming Headset, 50 mm Audio Drivers, Rotating Leatherette Ear Cups, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic, Lightweight for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Black
Logitech G331 Wired Gaming Headset, 50 mm Audio Drivers, Rotating Leatherette Ear Cups, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic, Lightweight for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Black
₹ 3,795

Logitech G331 work with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

2. HyperX Cloud Stinger

The HyperX Cloud Stinger headphones are equipped with 50 mm drivers to deliver directional audio with precision, the company says. There is an adjustable steel slider, and ear muffs are made of memory foam. The headphones come with a swivel-to-mute, noise-cancellation microphone. The headphones have a lightweight design with 90-degree rotating ear cups.

Rotating Ear Cups
HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset with 50mm Directional Drive, Lightweight, Works on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Mobile (‎HX-HSCS-BK/AS) Black
HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset with 50mm Directional Drive, Lightweight, Works on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Mobile (‎HX-HSCS-BK/AS) Black
₹ 4,190

The HyperX Cloud Stinger come with a 1.3 metre cable and a 1.7 metre extension Y-cable.

3. Nubwo N7

Nubwo N7 gaming headset offers sharp distortion-free sound, the company says. They are equipped with large ear cups and an adjustable headband. The ear cups have soft memory protein foam for comfort. The company says that the headphones have an ergonomic design making it suitable for different-sized heads. The durable headphones can also be twisted, the company says. There is a noise cancelling microphone that eliminates background noise.

Noise Cancelling Microphone
NUBWO Gaming headsets PS4 N7 Stereo Xbox one Headset Wired PC Gaming Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC/MAC/PS4/Xbox 1/Nintendo Switch/Mobile-Black
NUBWO Gaming headsets PS4 N7 Stereo Xbox one Headset Wired PC Gaming Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC/MAC/PS4/Xbox 1/Nintendo Switch/Mobile-Black
₹ 4,455

Apart from PCs, the Nubwo N7 gaming headset can be used with gaming consoles.

4. Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa

Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa headphones feature a dual driver system, and are claimed to offer 7.1 channel surround sound. They have a braided cable and come with on-cable controls for LED lights, and volume. The headphones also have Spectra RGB LED which can be customised with software. There is an environmental noise cancelling microphone that features an inbuilt noise cancelling processor for clear communication.

Dual Driver System
Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa 7.1 USB Dual Driver Gaming Wired Headset with Software, Spectra RGB LED and ENC Microphone (Black, Pack Of 1)
Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa 7.1 USB Dual Driver Gaming Wired Headset with Software, Spectra RGB LED and ENC Microphone (Black, Pack Of 1)
₹ 2,499

Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa headphones come with auto-adjustable headband.

5. EKSA E900 Pro

The EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset comes equipped with a 50 mm driver that delivers 7.1 virtual surround sound, the company says. As per the company, the headband has balanced weight distribution and has breathable ear pads for comfort during long gaming sessions. The headphones have a 3.5 audio jack and dual removable USB plug.

7.1 Channel Surround Sound
EKSA E900 Pro Gaming Headset Xbox One Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound, PS4 Headset Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic&LED Light, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Controller, Xbox_one, windows, playstation4 (Black)
EKSA E900 Pro Gaming Headset Xbox One Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound, PS4 Headset Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic&LED Light, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Controller, Xbox_one, windows, playstation4 (Black)
₹ 3,699

The Eksa E900 Pro headphones have a detachable noise cancelling microphone, and on-headset volume buttons.

6. Corsair HS50 Pro

Corsair HS50 Pro headphones come equipped with custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium drivers. They have aluminium yokes for durability and the headphones are equipped with adjustable ear cups which are fitted with plush memory foam for comfort. They come with a fully detachable microphone that reduces ambient noise. 

Aluminium Construction
Corsair HS50 PRO Stereo Wired Gaming Headset Adjustable Memory Foam Ear Cups, Lightweight, Noise-Cancelling Detachable Microphone with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Mobile Compatibility (Carbon)
Corsair HS50 PRO Stereo Wired Gaming Headset Adjustable Memory Foam Ear Cups, Lightweight, Noise-Cancelling Detachable Microphone with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Mobile Compatibility (Carbon)
₹ 4,792

Corsair HS50 Pro headphones are discord-certified for clear communication.

7. Razer Kraken X

Razer Kraken X gaming headset comes equipped with custom-tuned 40 mm drivers. As per the company, the headphones deliver software-enabled 7.1 surround sound for positional audio. The headphones come with a mic that is said to reduce background and ambient noise for clear communication.

Gaming Console Compatible
Razer Kraken X Wired Console Gaming Headset for PC, Mac, Xbox One*, PS4, Nintendo Switch - RZ04-02890200-R3M1
Razer Kraken X Wired Console Gaming Headset for PC, Mac, Xbox One*, PS4, Nintendo Switch - RZ04-02890200-R3M1
₹ 4,505

Razer Kraken X gaming headphones have a durable, flexible frame.

Mid-Range Wired Gaming Headphone Deals for You

Product Name Price in India
HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset with 50mm Directional Drive, Lightweight, Works on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Mobile (‎HX-HSCS-BK/AS) Black ₹ 4,190
Logitech G331 Wired Gaming Headset, 50 mm Audio Drivers, Rotating Leatherette Ear Cups, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic, Lightweight for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Black ₹ 3,795
EKSA E900 Pro Gaming Headset Xbox One Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound, PS4 Headset Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic&LED Light, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Controller, Xbox_one, windows, playstation4 (Black) ₹ 3,699
Corsair HS50 PRO Stereo Wired Gaming Headset Adjustable Memory Foam Ear Cups, Lightweight, Noise-Cancelling Detachable Microphone with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Mobile Compatibility (Carbon) ₹ 4,792
Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa 7.1 USB Dual Driver Gaming Wired Headset with Software, Spectra RGB LED and ENC Microphone (Black, Pack Of 1) ₹ 2,499
Razer Kraken X Wired Console Gaming Headset for PC, Mac, Xbox One*, PS4, Nintendo Switch - RZ04-02890200-R3M1 ₹ 4,505
NUBWO Gaming headsets PS4 N7 Stereo Xbox one Headset Wired PC Gaming Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC/MAC/PS4/Xbox 1/Nintendo Switch/Mobile-Black ₹ 4,455
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best Buy
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Premium Wired Gaming Headphone Deals for You to Consider
Asus Chromebook CX1101 With Rugged Design, Celeron N4020 Processor, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India

Related Stories

Mid-Range Wired Gaming Headphone Deals for You
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  2. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  3. Vivo V23 5G's BIS, SIRIM Certifications Hint at Imminent India Launch
  4. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Coins Worth $134 Million
  5. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  6. Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu
  7. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  8. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output Launched in India
  9. Moto G Stylus (2022) Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  10. HP Envy 14 (EB0021TX) Review: A Balancing Act Done Right
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Reportedly Certified by BIS, NTBC Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Android 12 Update Paused Due to Google Play Compatibility Issues: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Top Models Tipped to Offer High Brightness Displays; Exynos 2200 SoC Possibly Teased
  4. Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021: Blaupunkt Announces Big Discounts on CyberSound Smart TVs
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of January 4 Launch; Shows Paper-Inspired Design
  6. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Crypto Coins, Sends SHIB Value Up by 10 Percent in 24 Hours
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Poco X2 Users Complaining About Camera, Touch, Slower Charging Problems After Updating to MIUI 12.5.6
  9. Dell Latitude Laptops, Inspiron and Alienware Aurora Desktops Unable to Boot After BIOS Update: User Reports
  10. Huawei Band 6, Huawei Watch Fit, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Offered With Heavy Discounts During Holiday Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com