Mid-range wired gaming headphones offer great design, immersive sound, distinct design at a lower price point compared to the premium options. Here are some options from Cosmic Byte, Eksa, Corsair, Razer, HyperX and Corsair that you might want to look at before making a purchasing decision.

1. Logitech G331

Logitech G331 headphones come equipped with 50 mm to produce an immersive sound. They have a flip-to-mute boom microphone, and have lightweight leatherette ear cups as well as headband. The ear cups of the headphones rotate up to 90 degrees. There is a volume control wheel on the ear cup as well.

Flip-To-Mute Mic Logitech G331 Wired Gaming Headset, 50 mm Audio Drivers, Rotating Leatherette Ear Cups, 3.5 mm Audio Jack, Flip-to-Mute Mic, Lightweight for PC, Mac, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch - Black ₹ 3,795 Logitech G331 work with PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

2. HyperX Cloud Stinger

The HyperX Cloud Stinger headphones are equipped with 50 mm drivers to deliver directional audio with precision, the company says. There is an adjustable steel slider, and ear muffs are made of memory foam. The headphones come with a swivel-to-mute, noise-cancellation microphone. The headphones have a lightweight design with 90-degree rotating ear cups.

Rotating Ear Cups HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset with 50mm Directional Drive, Lightweight, Works on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and Mobile (‎HX-HSCS-BK/AS) Black ₹ 4,190 The HyperX Cloud Stinger come with a 1.3 metre cable and a 1.7 metre extension Y-cable.

3. Nubwo N7

Nubwo N7 gaming headset offers sharp distortion-free sound, the company says. They are equipped with large ear cups and an adjustable headband. The ear cups have soft memory protein foam for comfort. The company says that the headphones have an ergonomic design making it suitable for different-sized heads. The durable headphones can also be twisted, the company says. There is a noise cancelling microphone that eliminates background noise.

Noise Cancelling Microphone NUBWO Gaming headsets PS4 N7 Stereo Xbox one Headset Wired PC Gaming Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Over Ear Gaming Headphones for PC/MAC/PS4/Xbox 1/Nintendo Switch/Mobile-Black ₹ 4,455 Apart from PCs, the Nubwo N7 gaming headset can be used with gaming consoles.

4. Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa

Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa headphones feature a dual driver system, and are claimed to offer 7.1 channel surround sound. They have a braided cable and come with on-cable controls for LED lights, and volume. The headphones also have Spectra RGB LED which can be customised with software. There is an environmental noise cancelling microphone that features an inbuilt noise cancelling processor for clear communication.

Dual Driver System Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa 7.1 USB Dual Driver Gaming Wired Headset with Software, Spectra RGB LED and ENC Microphone (Black, Pack Of 1) ₹ 2,499 Cosmic Byte Equinox Europa headphones come with auto-adjustable headband.

5. EKSA E900 Pro

The EKSA E900 Pro gaming headset comes equipped with a 50 mm driver that delivers 7.1 virtual surround sound, the company says. As per the company, the headband has balanced weight distribution and has breathable ear pads for comfort during long gaming sessions. The headphones have a 3.5 audio jack and dual removable USB plug.

7.1 Channel Surround Sound EKSA E900 Pro Gaming Headset Xbox One Headset with 7.1 Surround Sound, PS4 Headset Noise Cancelling Over Ear Headphones with Mic&LED Light, Compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One Controller, Xbox_one, windows, playstation4 (Black) ₹ 3,699 The Eksa E900 Pro headphones have a detachable noise cancelling microphone, and on-headset volume buttons.

6. Corsair HS50 Pro

Corsair HS50 Pro headphones come equipped with custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium drivers. They have aluminium yokes for durability and the headphones are equipped with adjustable ear cups which are fitted with plush memory foam for comfort. They come with a fully detachable microphone that reduces ambient noise.

Aluminium Construction Corsair HS50 PRO Stereo Wired Gaming Headset Adjustable Memory Foam Ear Cups, Lightweight, Noise-Cancelling Detachable Microphone with PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and Mobile Compatibility (Carbon) ₹ 4,792 Corsair HS50 Pro headphones are discord-certified for clear communication.

7. Razer Kraken X

Razer Kraken X gaming headset comes equipped with custom-tuned 40 mm drivers. As per the company, the headphones deliver software-enabled 7.1 surround sound for positional audio. The headphones come with a mic that is said to reduce background and ambient noise for clear communication.

Gaming Console Compatible Razer Kraken X Wired Console Gaming Headset for PC, Mac, Xbox One*, PS4, Nintendo Switch - RZ04-02890200-R3M1 ₹ 4,505 Razer Kraken X gaming headphones have a durable, flexible frame.

Mid-Range Wired Gaming Headphone Deals for You

