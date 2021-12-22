If you are looking for one, consider these popular budget options here are a few neckband-style earphones from brands like JBL, Boat, Realme, Noise, among others. These earphones are claimed to offer great sound quality, durable build, designer body and are available at low price.

1. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition feature 9.2 mm dynamic drivers that deliver rich bass. These wireless earphones come support warp charge technology that can provide up to 10 hours of playback time with a 10-minute charge. Also, they are rated at IP55 for water and sweat resistance.

Warp Charge OnePlus Bullets Bluetooth Wireless Z Bass Edition in Ear Earphones with Mic (Black) ₹ 1,999 OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity.

2. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphones can provide up to 40 hours of playback time at 50 percent volume, the company says. They come with Bluetooth v5.0 support for low-latency audio and also allow dual pairing. These earphones are rated at IPX7 for water resistance.

IPX7 Rated boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth in-Ear Headphone with Mic(Navy Blue) ₹ 999 The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphones are equipped with 10 mm drivers.

3. Oppo Enco M31

Oppo Enco M31 feature 9.2 mm full-range dynamic drivers for clear sound and deep bass. Their microphone is programmed to offer noise AI-powered noise reduction during calls. They offer up to 12 hours of playback at full charge, the company claims. Also, a 10-minute charge can deliver up to 180 minutes of playback.

AI Noise Reduction OPPO Enco M31 Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Neckband Earphones with Mic, Support AI-Powered Noise Reduction During Calls, IPX5 Water Resistant,Supports Android (Green) ₹ 1,999 The Oppo Enco M31 wireless earphones are rated at IPX5 for water and dust resistance.

4. Infinity Glide 120

Infinity Glide 120 are in-ear wireless earphones that take up to 1.5 hours of charging to provide up to 7 hours of playback time, as per the company. They are equipped with 12 mm dynamic drivers for deep bass. In addition, they allow switching between normal and bass equaliser modes.

Dual EQ Modes Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Metal in-Ear Wireless Flex Neckband with Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 Sweatproof ₹ 999 Infinity Glide 120 support Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and is voice assistant compatible.

5. boAt Rockerz 330

The boAt Rockerz 330 wireless earphones feature 10 mm dynamic drivers for immersive audio. It supports Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and comes with the dual pairing feature. The earphones are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 30 hours at full charge. In addition, a 10-minute charge can provide up to 10 hours of playback time, the company claims.

Bluetooth v5.0 Connectivity boAt Rockerz 330 Wireless Neckband with ASAP Charge ₹ 1,299 boAt Rockerz 330 feature magnetic earbuds for easy storage and portability.

6. Noise Tune Charge

Noise Tune Charge are claimed to offer up to 16 hours of playback time at full charge. They feature a dedicated bass booster button for delivering thumping bass. These wireless earphones are rated at IPX5 for sweat resistance. Also, they are said to have a Bluetooth connectivity range of up to 10 metres.

Bass Booster Button Noise Tune Charge Bluetooth Wireless Neckband with Qualcomm® and Bass Boost Mode, in-Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calls, Ipx5 Water Resistant, 16hrs Playtime, Dual Pairing with Magnetic Earbuds. ₹ 1,099 The Noise Tune Charge wireless earphones take up to 2 hours to reach full charge, the company claims.

7. Noise Flair

The Noise Flair wireless earphones are equipped with touch-enabled controls. They offer a playback time of up to 35 hours, as per the company. They are equipped with a dual-microphone system that is programmed to eliminate environmental background noise.

Touch-Enabled Controls Noise Flair in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Smart Neckband ₹ 1,799 The Noise Flair wireless earphones feature 10 mm drivers for great audio.

8. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo have 11.2 mm dynamic drivers that deliver rich bass. They support USB Type-C fast charging that can provide up to 120 minutes of playback time in 10 minutes. In addition, these wireless earphones are said to offer a total of 17 hours of playback time at full charge.

Large Drivers realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Black) Earphones with Type-C Fast Charge ₹ 1,299 The microphone of Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo features environmental noise cancelling (ENC) technology.

Deals on Budget Neckband-Style Wireless Earphones for You to Consider

