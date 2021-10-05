Technology News
Best Headphones and Earphones on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021

Here are the best deals for headphones and earphones on Amazon right now.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 October 2021 12:06 IST
The Mi Dual-Driver Wired Earphones are available for Rs. 599 on Amazon

Highlights
  • The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro support the aptX codec
  • The Jabra Elite 75t has ANC
  • The Sony WH-1000XM4 is highly rated for sound quality

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 has kicked off, and buyers looking for new headphones or earphones have plenty of great deals to choose from. We've compiled a list of headphones, earphones, and true wireless earphones which are available at discounted prices during the Great Indian Festival sale, including options from brands such as Sony, Redmi, Jabra, Realme, and Xiaomi. Our selections cover both wired and wireless connectivity, across various price segments and feature sets. Here are our top picks for the best deals on audio products.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

Widely regarded as one of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, the Sony WH-1000XM4 has class-leading active noise cancellation and battery life, and very good sound quality. The headphones support the LDAC Bluetooth codec, and also have app support.

The Sony headphones are priced at Rs. 22,990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, considerably discounted from the usual price of Rs. 29,990. Bank offers with HDFC Bank and no-cost EMI schemes are available as well.

Buy here

Mi Dual-Driver Wired Earphones

Among the best affordable wired earphones you can buy right now, the Mi Dual-Driver Earphones have a dual-driver setup with 10mm and 8mm dynamic drivers, and classic 3.5mm connectivity. Although bass can sometimes feel a bit much, the earphones represent excellent value for money.

Although ordinarily priced at Rs. 799, the Mi Dual-Driver Wired Earphones are available for Rs. 599 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021. Bank offers are available from HDFC Bank as well.

Buy here

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi brand is well known for its value-driven approach to its products, and the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offer a lot for the price. The earphones have a dual-driver setup and support for the aptX series of Bluetooth codecs, offering decent sound and battery life.

Although the standard pricing of Rs. 2,999 applies during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro does have coupon discounts and bank offers with HDFC Bank, that make the purchase more attractive.

Buy here

Jabra Elite 75t

The newer Jabra Elite 85t has launched, but the Elite 75t is still an excellent pair of true wireless earphones. The headset has active noise cancellation, excellent microphone and sound performance, and a very good fit. Battery life on the earphones is decent as well.

The Jabra Elite 75t is available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, considerably lower than its launch price of Rs. 14,999. This makes it among the best true wireless earphones with ANC under Rs. 10,000 right now.

Buy here

Realme Buds Q2

Among the most affordable true wireless headsets with active noise cancellation that you can buy right now, the Realme Buds Q2 also has app support through the excellent Realme Link app, and USB Type-C fast charging. The headset is among the most feature-filled and value-driven true wireless options you can buy right now.

At a discounted price of Rs. 2,199 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021, the earphones also have coupon discounts and bank offers from HDFC Bank to further sweeten the deal.

Buy here

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon, Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021, Headphones, Earphones, Bluetooth, True Wireless Earphones, Audio
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Facebook Explains Largest-Ever crash: 10-point Guide to What Went Down

