How This Weather App Can Make Your Life A Lot Easier

Weather plays an important role in our lives, and yet we sometimes take it for granted. We may not have any control over it but we can make smarter decisions based on weather predictions. Weather impacts our everyday lives in more ways than we can imagine. If there's one thing that shapes all our lives every day, apart from time, it has to be the weather. But unlike time, weather isn't constant.

If you work and live in a metropolitan city, you're almost always short on time. Be it leaving for work in the morning or making it to that important brunch meeting on a Tuesday on time, time isn't always an ally. On a rare occasion, the weather can make things worse if you're not well informed ahead of time. But that's something you can work with. Technology is quickly evolving to help us monitor and gather more information about weather conditions nearby.

But life's not everything about work. Those of us who love to play sports, especially cricket, can't miss out on beautiful sunny days for a great game outdoors. When you're in the mood for a game of cricket but the weather is not on your side, you can literally chase the sun. After all, cricket isn't just a sport in India anymore. It's a connection between people and a celebration of life's little joys.

So how do you plan your every day lives, keeping the weather in mind? It's simple. All you need is a smartphone and an app.

The Weather Channel is a useful weather app that's available on both iOS and Android. The app is user-friendly and offers an array of useful information that can transform the way you think about the weather. Apart from offering accurate local weather information, The Weather Channel app offers a number of useful features that help you plan your days, weeks, and even your vacation ahead of time. It can also help you monitor local air quality to decide if it's healthy enough to go for a morning run or that evening walk after work.

Take a look at the video below. It's a touching story about a little boy who wishes his father could see him play a game of cricket from the heavens above, but the weather isn't on his side. However, with The Weather Channel app and a little help from a friend, he is able to find the perfect spot for a great game of cricket. Words cannot describe the emotions in the video, you've got to watch it for yourself. As we mentioned above, weather touches our lives in more ways than we can imagine.