Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes

Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes

Focus Mode feature is available to teachers using Zoom on their desktops.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 August 2021 11:24 IST
Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes

Photo Credit: Zoom

Zoom is trying to please educators hosting virtual classes with the introduction of Focus Mode

Highlights
  • Zoom has brought Focus Mode to let teachers hide videos of students
  • Students will still be able to see the names and reactions of others
  • Zoom has brought a webinar-like experience with Focus Mode

Zoom has introduced a new feature called Focus Mode that is aimed to help students stay attentive during virtual classes and not get distracted by others. It allows teachers to hide videos and screen shares of students so that they won't be able to see what their peers are doing in the class. At the same time, teachers themselves will continue to be able to look at all the students and their screen shares. Focus Mode on Zoom will also come with the flexibility to let hosts decide when they want participants to be visible to others during meetings. This means that in case of virtual classes, teachers will also have the ability to turn off the Focus Mode in the midst of their class to let students discuss together on a particular topic.

When Focus Mode is enabled, students in a virtual class on Zoom will not be able to see their peers. However, this doesn't mean that students will only be able to see their teachers as they will still be able to see their own videos as well as the names and emoji reactions of other students attending the same class. They will also be able to hear other students when unmuted.

Zoom seems to please educators hosting virtual classes by bringing the Focus Mode feature. However, it can be used in other cases such as virtual corporate meetings. You can use Focus Mode during your next office meeting, when you are presenting something and want your colleagues to pay attention to what you're showing.

The overall experience of keeping participants hidden from others also sounds similar to what we get during webinars. You can use Zoom to host a webinar as well. But Focus Mode brings the ease of allowing hosts to decide when they want to keep participants hidden from others and when they should be visible to all.

Focus Mode is also in contrast with the Immersive View feature that Zoom rolled out in April to allow participants interact with each other in a virtual room.

To enable Focus Mode, you need to have Zoom desktop client version 5.7.3 on a Windows or Mac machine. This means that you won't be able to switch on the feature when hosting a meeting through your mobile device. However, participants on older Zoom versions will still be affected by Focus Mode and will not be able to see others in the meeting if they are not visible by the host.

Hosts can enable Focus Mode for all users in an account, group, or a particular set of users. It initially needs to be turned on from the Zoom Web portal. Once turned on, it can be accessed during a virtual meeting by clicking the More button on the meeting toolbar.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom Focus Mode, Zoom, Virtual Classes
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images
Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Foldable Phones Launched
  2. WhatsApp Unveiled a Hugely Anticipated Feature at Galaxy Unpacked
  3. Realme GT Series, Realme Book Slim Launching in India on August 18
  4. Oppo Reno 6 Review: Better Value Than the Reno 6 Pro
  5. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans More Than 336,000 Accounts for Cheating
  7. HP Envy 14, Envy 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Smartwatches Are Now Official
  9. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  10. iPhone 13 Lineup to Bring Pro-Focussed Camera, Video Updates
#Latest Stories
  1. Chips, Renewables Gain Focus From China Investors Who Plan to Avoid Regulators’ Attention
  2. Bumble Going Strong as Pandemic Love Endures COVID-19 Delta Variant Concerns, Now Has 2.9 Million Paid Users
  3. Twitter Ban to Be Lifted Soon After Resolving Some Issues, Nigeria Information Minister Says
  4. Sharks' Diversity Remained Static When End-Cretaceous Mass Extinction Wiped Out Dinosaurs: Study
  5. Zoom Gets Focus Mode to Help Students Not Get Distracted During Virtual Classes
  6. Realme Book Specifications, Features Teased Ahead of Launch, Design Leaks via Live Images
  7. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update Rolling Out in India
  8. Apple, Google, More Face US Bill to Rein in App Stores’ Market Control
  9. Moto G60s With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Germany, Meets With State Leaders Over 'Gigafactory'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com