Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update

Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update

Zoom’s new set of video filters include unicorn horns, pirate eye patch, and aerospace goggles.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 August 2020 16:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update

Zoom update allows users to adjust lighting for calls

Highlights
  • Zoom releases version 5.2 of the app
  • The update brings new unicorn horn filter
  • Zoom also adds the ability to suppress background noise

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, has introduced a host of new features with its latest version 5.2. It brings additional filters, the ability to adjust lighting, new reactions, and noise cancellation. There's also a neat new feature that lets you overlay your video over presentations to make it look more professional and modern. The noise cancellation feature allows for users to tune out the background music, and reactions help express easily without ever having to unmute during a video call.

As mentioned, the Zoom version 5.2 update brings a host of new video filters such as unicorn horns, pirate eye patch, and aerospace goggles. There are several new colour filters as well, including the cinnamon effect, the sepia effect, and the seafoam effect to reflect the mood you're in.

The update brings new video settings to enable granular control over the amount of touch up your face needs or the amount of light adjustment needed in case of low-light conditions. Options like ‘Touch up my appearance' in the Video Settings section have a slider to allow you to choose the acceptable amount of skin smoothing needed for your video frame. The same slider is available in the ‘adjust low light' option sitting right below the appearance setting.

The new noise cancellation feature is nestled in Video Settings > Audio section. A new option called ‘supress background noise' can also be found in this section and you can decide whether this needs to be kept on high or low, depending on your preference.

ezgifcom resize Zoom

Zoom update includes the ability to overlay your video over presentations

There is also a new Reactions button that has been added in the bottom tab to allow users to react with emojis on their screen. Options like Thumbs Up, Clap, LOL, Shocked, and Ta-da are offered as the default reactions.

A neat addition that comes with the Zoom update includes the ability to overlay your video over PowerPoint or Keynote presentations. Zoom notes that users can move their video to any part of the screen and even resize it. The latest Zoom version 5.2 update can be downloaded from the official site.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom 5.2, Color FIlters, Zoom Reactions, Zoom Noise Cancellation
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu

Related Stories

Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
  2. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  3. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  4. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Start Tonight With These Deals and Offers
  6. Pixel 4a: Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Latest Phone
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  9. Realme V5 With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched
  10. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update
  2. Government Said to Widen Chinese App Ban to Include More From Xiaomi, Baidu
  3. OnePlus Nord to Go on Sale in India at Midnight Tonight: Price, Specifications
  4. Disney+ Hotstar Rolls Out 4K HDR Support on Android TV, Apple TV
  5. Google Assistant Getting ‘Family Bell’ Alarms, Enhanced Broadcast Feature
  6. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 690 SoC Spotted on Geekbench; 5,000mAh Battery Also Tipped
  7. AMD 3015e, 3020e Processors With Radeon Vega 3 Graphics Launched for Entry-Level Laptops
  8. PUBG Mobile Gets Golden Pharoah X-Suit as First Upgradable Outfit; Adds New Ancient Secret Mode
  9. Milagrow iMap Max, iMap 10.0, Seagull Robot Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India
  10. Jio Revises Rs. 501 ISD Recharge Option, Rs. 1,101 and Rs. 1,201 IR Packs Now Come With Reduced Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com