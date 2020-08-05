Zoom Adds New Filters, Reactions, Noise Cancellation in Latest Update

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, has introduced a host of new features with its latest version 5.2. It brings additional filters, the ability to adjust lighting, new reactions, and noise cancellation. There's also a neat new feature that lets you overlay your video over presentations to make it look more professional and modern. The noise cancellation feature allows for users to tune out the background music, and reactions help express easily without ever having to unmute during a video call.

As mentioned, the Zoom version 5.2 update brings a host of new video filters such as unicorn horns, pirate eye patch, and aerospace goggles. There are several new colour filters as well, including the cinnamon effect, the sepia effect, and the seafoam effect to reflect the mood you're in.

The update brings new video settings to enable granular control over the amount of touch up your face needs or the amount of light adjustment needed in case of low-light conditions. Options like ‘Touch up my appearance' in the Video Settings section have a slider to allow you to choose the acceptable amount of skin smoothing needed for your video frame. The same slider is available in the ‘adjust low light' option sitting right below the appearance setting.

The new noise cancellation feature is nestled in Video Settings > Audio section. A new option called ‘supress background noise' can also be found in this section and you can decide whether this needs to be kept on high or low, depending on your preference.

There is also a new Reactions button that has been added in the bottom tab to allow users to react with emojis on their screen. Options like Thumbs Up, Clap, LOL, Shocked, and Ta-da are offered as the default reactions.

A neat addition that comes with the Zoom update includes the ability to overlay your video over PowerPoint or Keynote presentations. Zoom notes that users can move their video to any part of the screen and even resize it. The latest Zoom version 5.2 update can be downloaded from the official site.

