Zoom Update Brings Apple Silicon Support, Email and Calendar Apps May Be in the Works

Zoom for Android is receiving an update with version number 5.4.7.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 December 2020 14:32 IST
Zoom Update Brings Apple Silicon Support, Email and Calendar Apps May Be in the Works

Zoom for Android update also improves grouping of security options

Highlights
  • Zoom users on Android and desktop are receiving a new update
  • The update brings non-verbal feedback to reactions button
  • Zoom is reported to start testing Web Email service early next year

Zoom has released a new update for Android and desktop users. The Android update comes with several new additions including a call-end tone that will be unique to all end calls – whether the call ended abruptly or if the caller knowingly ends the call. Desktop users get support for Apple Silicon processors as well. Furthermore, a new report claims that Zoom may be working on launching a new Email service and a calendar app to compete with the likes of Google and Microsoft.

Zoom for Android is receiving an update with version number 5.4.7. This update is available on Google Play Store and it brings along a new chime for all call ends, along with many other fixes and security enhancements. The update allows for contacts imported through the contact-integration process, to be added as a Zoom contact. Non-verbal feedback options are moved to the reactions button in the corner of the participants' video. The host will see each participant's reactions in the participant list, as well as the aggregate numbers of each reaction at the bottom of the list. Host and co-hosts can now also utilise the raise-hand feature along with the participants and webinar attendees. The Zoom for Android update further improves grouping of security options when scheduling. Support for text messaging (SMS and MMS) for Zoom Phone Pro users has also been added.

Zoom for desktop also gets a similar update and it additionally brings along support for Apple Silicon processors. The macOS Zoom desktop client will better support computers with ARM CPUs, the changelog says. Most changes that have been introduced in the Android update have also been added for desktop users. The desktop update brings poll reports available during live session and improves grouping of security options when scheduling. There are some minor bug fixes and security improvements as well with this update.

A new report from The Information suggests that Zoom may be working on expanding its portfolio and introducing new calendar and Email services. The Web Email service may go into testing as early as next year, while there's no timeline for the calendar app reported yet. Online video-conferencing reliance is likely to be reduced over the course of next year with the COVID-19 vaccine now being administered, and Zoom may be looking to add more products to its portfolio to stay relevant. The report adds that Zoom aims to build a full enterprise app suite to become a single-purpose platform for enterprise and regular users.

