Zoom Studio Effects Feature Lets You Add Facial Filters in Wacky Colours on Video Calls

You can add eyebrows, moustache, beard, and lip colours to your video image on Zoom.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 9 February 2021 11:49 IST
Zoom’s Studio Effects doesn’t seem to be available on mobile so far

  • Studio Effects on Zoom lets you add facial effects in whacky colours
  • Studio Effects is still in beta and was announced in September 2020
  • You can choose to save the chosen facial effects for all future meetings

Zoom Studio Effects feature lets users add eyebrows, moustache, beard, and lip colours to their image during video calls. Although the feature is still in beta, it isn't new; Zoom had introduced Studio Effects in September 2020. However, users seem to be paying more attention to it now and it appears that it is also rolling out for more people. From purple to green to light brown, you can pick almost any colour for facial effects. Further, you can save the facial effects you've chosen as default for all future meetings by default.

The feature was first announced by Zoom in September 2020 for Windows and macOS, but users seem to have noticed it only recently, hinting that it is seeing a wider rollout now. The Studio Effects is available for us.

To use the feature, click on the ^ arrow next to the Stop Video button (during a Zoom meeting) and select Video Settings. Go to Backgrounds & Filters and click on Studio Effects at the bottom-right of the pop-up window. You may be required to download the effects package first, which should take less than a minute. After this, Studio Effects (Beta) will be available for you.

Click on it to explore various effects. You can choose from different styles of eyebrows, moustache and beard, and lip colours. The opacity can be set according to your wish. You can choose from the default colours or pick a new colour as well. Further, you can choose to apply the facial effects to all your future meetings, although this could be a risky move if you use Zoom for work.

Zoom's Studio Effects doesn't seem to be available on mobile as of now. Since this is in Beta, it is possible that the feature hasn't rolled out for all users yet. Zoom is encouraging users to send their feedback about Studio Effects to beta@zoom.us.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom Studio Effects
Tanishka Sodhi
Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
