Zoom Studio Effects feature lets users add eyebrows, moustache, beard, and lip colours to their image during video calls. Although the feature is still in beta, it isn't new; Zoom had introduced Studio Effects in September 2020. However, users seem to be paying more attention to it now and it appears that it is also rolling out for more people. From purple to green to light brown, you can pick almost any colour for facial effects. Further, you can save the facial effects you've chosen as default for all future meetings by default.

The feature was first announced by Zoom in September 2020 for Windows and macOS, but users seem to have noticed it only recently, hinting that it is seeing a wider rollout now. The Studio Effects is available for us.

To use the feature, click on the ^ arrow next to the Stop Video button (during a Zoom meeting) and select Video Settings. Go to Backgrounds & Filters and click on Studio Effects at the bottom-right of the pop-up window. You may be required to download the effects package first, which should take less than a minute. After this, Studio Effects (Beta) will be available for you.

Click on it to explore various effects. You can choose from different styles of eyebrows, moustache and beard, and lip colours. The opacity can be set according to your wish. You can choose from the default colours or pick a new colour as well. Further, you can choose to apply the facial effects to all your future meetings, although this could be a risky move if you use Zoom for work.

Zoom's Studio Effects doesn't seem to be available on mobile as of now. Since this is in Beta, it is possible that the feature hasn't rolled out for all users yet. Zoom is encouraging users to send their feedback about Studio Effects to beta@zoom.us.

