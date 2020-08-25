Technology News
loading

Zoom Says Service Restored After US Users Hit by Partial Outage

Zoom has experienced a surge in usage during the coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people turn to it to stay connected while isolating themselves.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 August 2020 11:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom Says Service Restored After US Users Hit by Partial Outage

Outage tracking site Downdetector.com showed about 17,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom

Highlights
  • Downdetector.com showed nearly 17,000 people reporting issues with Zoom
  • Zoom had 300 million daily meeting participants in April
  • It has rolled out upgrades like end-to-end encryption for video calls

Video-conferencing company Zoom said on Monday it had restored service to its US users after a partial outage left many unable to log in to work meetings or attend school classes remotely.

The San Jose, California-based company has experienced a surge in usage during the coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people turn to it for work meetings, school, social events including weddings and to otherwise stay connected while isolating themselves. Many schools that turned to remote instruction have used Zoom for classes.

Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed nearly 17,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Zoom earlier in the day.

"We have resolved the issue causing users to be unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. Users are now also able to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, and manage their service on the Zoom website. We are currently monitoring to ensure that these services are operational," Zoom said on its website.

The company did not provide details on the cause of outage.

Zoom's stock has risen more than eight-fold since its initial public offering last year and four-fold so far in 2020, but it was down 2.9 percent after falling as much as 5.4 percent in earlier Monday.

Zoom competes with Cisco's Webex, Microsoft's Teams and Alphabet's Google Meet platform for paying customers, particularly enterprises, while offering a free version to customers.

Zoom had 300 million daily meeting participants in April, the latest figures disclosed.

Even as its usage has soared, Zoom has come under fire over privacy and security issues, including incidents of Zoom bombing in which uninvited users entered and disrupted meetings. It has since rolled out major upgrades, including end-to-end encryption for video calls.

Although a California company, Zoom has big research and development centers in China with hundreds of employees, according to a filing it made to the US government.

"For sustained growth to continue, it (Zoom) will have to show investors that it can be relied on to ensure its core customers don't drift towards the likes of Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and Cisco's Webex," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets commentator at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"As Zoom fatigue sets in and the pandemic eases, it's even more important that the company demonstrates its systems are secure, if it's to be seen as a long-term player in this competitive market," Streeter added.

Users took to Twitter to complain about the outage.

"Zoom having a world wide outage for the first day of school, so 2020!" Twitter user Anthony Slaughter wrote.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom US, Partial outage
TikTok Sues Trump Administration Over US Ban, Calls It an Election Ploy
PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update Coming September 8, Will Bring Major Overhaul, $2 Million Prize Pool PMGC Esports Event

Related Stories

Zoom Says Service Restored After US Users Hit by Partial Outage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 5.3, Nokia C3 With Stock Android 10 Launched in India
  3. Nokia 125, Nokia 150 (2020) Feature Phones Bring Back Physical T9 Keyboard
  4. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  5. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. HP Expands Its Envy and ZBook Laptop Lineups in India
  7. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
  8. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme X7 Pro Listing Goes Live on E-Retailer Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Said to Plan Starting Online Sales in India Next Month
  2. Gionee Max With 5,000mAh Battery, Unisoc 9863A SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note Range May Be Discontinued Next Year, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Expected to Have S Pen Support: Report
  4. Realme Rolling Out Smooth Scrolling Feature to Its Phones as a Part of Realme UI
  5. Snowflake, a Cloud Data Warehouse Startup, Files to Go Public on NYSE
  6. Tesla, Automakers Urge US FTC to Seek Appeal After Defeat in Qualcomm Case
  7. HP Envy 15, HP Envy 13, HP Envy X360 13, HP ZBook Studio, HP ZBook Create Laptops Launched in India
  8. BSNL Offers 5GB Free High-Speed Data for Availing Multi-Recharge Facility on Select Recharge Plans
  9. Apple's Move to Hamper Epic Games' Unreal Engine Blocked by Judge
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 Leaked Renders Show Off Two Colour Options; More Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com