Technology News
loading

Zoom Rival Pexip Launches Lockdown Listing With Video Roadshow

Pexip intends to sell 17 million new shares at NOK 63 (roughly Rs. 457).

By Reuters | Updated: 4 May 2020 18:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom Rival Pexip Launches Lockdown Listing With Video Roadshow

Photo Credit: Reuters

Pexip intends to sell 17 million new shares at NOK 63 (roughly R. 457) each

Highlights
  • Pexip rivals video conferencing software such as Zoom, BlueJeans
  • Roadshows for the deal will run from May 5 to May 12
  • Pexip says it is used by the US military, German government

Norway's Pexip announced virtual roadshows on Monday in a step towards becoming the first European company to complete an initial public offering (IPO) remotely, as it looks to build on demand for video-conferencing due to the coronavirus crisis. Pexip, which rivals video conferencing software such as Zoom and BlueJeans and says it is used by the US military and the German government, may blaze a trail for others, bankers said.

A combination of turbulent markets due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the logistical hurdles of conducting a deal remotely during lockdowns in most of the world has deterred companies from launching IPOs.

But in a rare example of a firm going ahead with a listing during the crisis, Pexip intends to sell 17 million new shares at NOK 63 (roughly Rs. 460) each. Existing shareholders plan to sell another 17 million shares at the same price, taking the total to be raised in the IPO to NOK 2.142 billion (roughly Rs. 1,560 crores).

IPOs usually involve analysts, bankers and company executives jet-setting around the world for presentations at high-end hotels and face-to-face meetings with investors.

"We initially had some pushback about completing the deal on video, but this lockdown period is a big change for society as a whole and we believe for the finance industry and for IPOs it is a super-efficient way of doing interactive meetings," Pexip Chief Executive Odd Sverre Ostlie told Reuters on Friday.

Ostlie admitted, however, that the market volatility had scared him a bit, but "massive interest" since Pexip first announced its intention to list last week helped soothe nerves.

As the working world has rushed to video-conferencing systems since the crisis erupted, their security systems have come under scrutiny.

Pexip markets itself as being more secure than rivals by allowing users to store the data on a "self-host" basis on their own private cloud or data centre.

Funds advised by Capital Research and Management Company, Wasatch Global Investors, DNB Asset Management and TIN Fonder have committed to subscribe to NOK 1 billion (roughly Rs. 730 crores) of shares in the IPO.

"We did the very first early look meetings back in January and February live, then we switched to all video meetings," said Peter Straume, managing partner and chief executive of ABG Sundal Collier Norway, one of the joint global coordinators along with Carnegie and Pareto Securities.

"The company has for example never met the two US based cornerstone investors face-to-face, all interaction with them have been done by video," he added.

Other potentials

Market participants are keeping a close eye on proceedings and trying to glean what the deal might mean for other potential issuers. With IPOs drying up, equity capital markets (ECM) bankers are focusing on running secondary trades for companies looking to raise funds to get through a global recession.

But bankers say that a small pipeline of deals is building in Europe, especially in the Nordic region. In the United States, pharma companies Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Keros Therapeutics completed IPOs last month.

"I suspect that in most IPOs when investors need to make substantial investments they will still want to meet management - but that can change," said a London-based banker who heads equity capital markets for a bulge bracket bank. He said he would be keeping a close eye on the Pexip trade.

Roadshows for Pexip will run from May 5 to May 12, though timing may be extended up until May 19 if necessary, the company said in a statement to the Norwegian bourse.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pexip, Zoom Video Conferencing
Uber, Ola Resumes Services in Parts of India From May 4, Following New Government of India Lockdown Guidelines
Vivo Smart Retail Initiative Unveiled, Will Let Customers Buy Phones From Retailers Without Leaving Their Home
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
Zoom Rival Pexip Launches Lockdown Listing With Video Roadshow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  2. Oppo A92 Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked On Retail Site
  3. After Facebook, Silver Lake to Invest Rs. 5,656 Crores in Reliance Jio
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  5. Cure.fit May Be Going All Digital, Said to Have Laid Off Staff
  6. Will WhatsApp Get a Killer Feature That Every Indian’s Been Waiting For?
  7. Vivo S1 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 16,990
  8. MacBook Pro 2020 Refresh Tipped to Come With 4TB Storage, 32GB RAM
  9. Xiaomi, Poco Phones Now on Sale via Online Platforms in Green, Orange Zones
  10. Poco With Cryptic Teasers Suggest Poco F2 Launch Very Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. European Virus Tracing Apps Highlight Battle for Privacy
  2. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India
  3. Zoom Rival Pexip Launches Lockdown Listing With Video Roadshow
  4. iQoo 3 Now on Sale in India via Flipkart in Green, Orange Zones
  5. Cure.fit Said to Have Laid Off Employees, Mulling All-Digital Move
  6. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Starts Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products, Including Phones, TVs, More
  7. Samsung Opens Booking for Smart TVs and Home Appliances; Offers Cashbacks, Extended Warranty, No-Cost EMIs
  8. Huawei Y9s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4000mAh Battery Listed on Huawei India Site, Amazon: Specifications
  9. What Is Silver Lake, the US-Based Private Equity Firm Investing in Reliance Jio
  10. Uber Eats Shuts Down in Eight Smaller Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com