Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Rolls Out Pronouns Feature to Help Users Express Their Gender Better: How to Use

Zoom Rolls Out Pronouns Feature to Help Users Express Their Gender Better: How to Use

Zoom’s new Pronouns feature is rolling out with the version 5.7.0 update.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 June 2021 12:56 IST
Zoom Rolls Out Pronouns Feature to Help Users Express Their Gender Better: How to Use

Zoom users can choose pronouns like he/him/his, she/her/hers, and they/them/theirs

Highlights
  • Zoom users can choose to always show pronouns alongside profile name
  • Zoom offers an option to always ask before sharing pronoun
  • Pronouns can help non-binary people express themselves better

Zoom has introduced a new Pronouns feature to enable users to better express their gender and be treated more respectfully on the platform. This feature shows the pronoun preference of a user right next to their profile name to help others on a conference call to address them better. Some common examples of pronouns are he/him/his, she/her/hers, and they/them/theirs. Pronoun sharing is particularly important to LGBTQ community members, especially people living outside gender binary. Zoom aims to help all diverse users express themselves correctly and respectfully with the new Pronouns feature.

The new Pronouns feature is rolling out with the Zoom 5.7.0 update and it has been introduced after gaining feedback from educators, social organisations, diversity leaders, and various Zoom customers. After you update to the latest version, a new Pronoun tab should appear in your profile page. Just enter the pronoun of your preference in the custom text field and then choose how and when they are shared during Zoom Meeting and Zoom Video Webinars.

A user can choose to let Zoom ask every time they are a part of a webinar or meeting on whether to share pronouns or not. There are also options to ‘Always Share' and ‘Do not share'. These pronouns show up right next to the profile name of the user, helping others address them correctly. While these sharing controls exist for meetings and webinars, pronouns are currently always visible on the Zoom profile card. This can be viewed in the Contacts tab or by hovering over a person's avatar in Zoom Chat.

Zoom's Pronouns feature will be visible by default on the profile page for free Basic accounts and accounts with a single licensed user. Pronouns will be off by default for Zoom accounts with more than one user. Administrators on those accounts will have the option to turn on the Pronouns field in their account settings.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Pronouns Feature
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Fortnite Creator Epic Games Touts Over 500 Million Accounts as It Adds 150 Million in a Year
Twitter for iOS Now Allows Users to Share Their Favourite Tweets on Instagram Stories

Related Stories

Zoom Rolls Out Pronouns Feature to Help Users Express Their Gender Better: How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Pricing to Be on Par With iPhone 12 Series: TrendForce
  2. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  3. Google App on Android Phones Crashing After Latest Update, Users Report
  4. Loki Episode 3 Recap: Marvel Goes Mandalorian on Lamentis-1
  5. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, Again
  6. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Pro Could Launch Soon: Report
  7. SpaceX's Starlink Expects It Can Provide Global Coverage Around September
  8. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold With Folding 2K Display Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet to Get YouTube Livestreams, Live Translated Captions, Multiple Hosts Support in Coming Months
  2. Oppo Could Be Working on Mystery Phone With Snapdragon 768G SoC, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  3. Black Widow Teaser Trailer Tells Us Red Guardian Smells Really Bad
  4. Uttarakhand Disaster Caused Due to Rock and Ice Avalanche as per Satellite Data: ESA
  5. Amazon, Google Pressed by US Senator Amy Klobuchar on Matter Smart Home Alliance
  6. Vat Purnima, Honey, Strawberry, Rose: Here’s How the Upcoming June Full Moon Is Known Across the World
  7. Realme C25s Price in India Increased Just a Couple of Weeks After Launch, Now Starts at Rs. 10,499
  8. Realme Y6 Could Launch in India Soon as the First Y-Series Smartphone From the Company
  9. Microsoft Edge Getting Tab Sharing Feature With Stable Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera Specifications Tipped to Get Improvements Over Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com