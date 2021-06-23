Zoom has introduced a new Pronouns feature to enable users to better express their gender and be treated more respectfully on the platform. This feature shows the pronoun preference of a user right next to their profile name to help others on a conference call to address them better. Some common examples of pronouns are he/him/his, she/her/hers, and they/them/theirs. Pronoun sharing is particularly important to LGBTQ community members, especially people living outside gender binary. Zoom aims to help all diverse users express themselves correctly and respectfully with the new Pronouns feature.

The new Pronouns feature is rolling out with the Zoom 5.7.0 update and it has been introduced after gaining feedback from educators, social organisations, diversity leaders, and various Zoom customers. After you update to the latest version, a new Pronoun tab should appear in your profile page. Just enter the pronoun of your preference in the custom text field and then choose how and when they are shared during Zoom Meeting and Zoom Video Webinars.

A user can choose to let Zoom ask every time they are a part of a webinar or meeting on whether to share pronouns or not. There are also options to ‘Always Share' and ‘Do not share'. These pronouns show up right next to the profile name of the user, helping others address them correctly. While these sharing controls exist for meetings and webinars, pronouns are currently always visible on the Zoom profile card. This can be viewed in the Contacts tab or by hovering over a person's avatar in Zoom Chat.

Zoom's Pronouns feature will be visible by default on the profile page for free Basic accounts and accounts with a single licensed user. Pronouns will be off by default for Zoom accounts with more than one user. Administrators on those accounts will have the option to turn on the Pronouns field in their account settings.