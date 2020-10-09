Technology News
Zoom Announces Plan Prices in Rupees to Bolster Presence in India

Users need to choose India as their “billing” and “sold to” country to start purchasing new plans and add-ons on Zoom in rupees.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 October 2020 15:04 IST
Zoom Announces Plan Prices in Rupees to Bolster Presence in India

Zoom wants to make it easier for its customers in India to purchase plans and add-ons

Highlights
  • Zoom earlier offered its plans and add-ons in foreign currencies
  • The new move comes months after Zoom opened its tech centre in India
  • Zoom Phone plans are still in US dollars

Zoom has started offering the plan prices in rupees for the customers in India. With the new move, Zoom users in the country will be able to buy their preferred paid plans and add-ons for the video conferencing app in rupees. Zoom earlier supported localised pricing in regions including Australia, Canada, Europe, Japan, the UK, and the US. The San Jose, California-based company already has its data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad and an office in Mumbai. In July, the company also expanded its footprints in the country by opening a technology centre in Bengaluru.

Users need to choose India as their “billing” and “sold to” country to start purchasing new plans and add-ons on Zoom in rupees. The app currently supports credit cards as the only payment mode for making purchases in the local currency. Also, it is important to note that rupee pricing is initially available for purchasing plans and add-ons meant for Zoom Meetings, Zoom Video Webinar, and Zoom Rooms. This means that users purchasing any plans for the Zoom Phone service will continue to see the US dollar pricing.

In terms of plan pricing, Zoom Meetings Pro that lets users host up to 100 participants along with unlimited group meetings is available at Rs. 1,300 a month, while Zoom Business that brings features including up to 300 participant limit and cloud recording transcripts is provided at monthly charge of Rs. 1,800. The Zoom Meetings Enterprise plan that gives the window to host up to 500 participants along with unlimited cloud storage and transcription support is also available at Rs. 1,800 a month. In comparison, the Pro plan with the US pricing is available at $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,100) a month, whereas both Business and Enterprise plans are at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,460) a month.

“Our decision to support Indian currency is reinforced by the trust of our customers and we look forward to providing better and more connected services through our platform. India remains a key focus market for Zoom and we will continue striving to grow as an Indian company,” said Sameer Raje, India Head, Zoom, in a prepared statement.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Zoom India pricing, Zoom
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Zoom Announces Plan Prices in Rupees to Bolster Presence in India
