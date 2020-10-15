Technology News
loading

Zoom Opens Platform for Paid Events, Following Facebook

The announcement of the new service called OnZoom comes after a similar initiative by Facebook.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 October 2020 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom Opens Platform for Paid Events, Following Facebook

The OnZoom service, which is being launched in the US market first, will allow for paid or free tickets

Highlights
  • Zoom has seen a 650 percent surge in its share price this year
  • For the initial period, Zoom wouldn't take commission on ticket sales
  • Among those participating in the beta launch are WW

The fast-growing online video app Zoom said Wednesday it would open its platform to paid events to help performers, teachers and others monetise their activity.

The announcement of the new service called OnZoom comes after a similar initiative by Facebook to help people and groups unable to hold in-person events because of pandemic restrictions.

"The difficult period we are going through has taught us that it's possible to work remotely," said Zoom founder and chief executive Eric Yuan, who announced the new service at the company's Zoomtopia conference.

"The future of communications will be a hybrid of the best physical and virtual practices."

OnZoom will allow users to host and monetise events like yoga classes, concerts, comedy shows and music lessons, according to the company which has seen a surge in usage since the start of the pandemic.

"We were humbled and inspired by all of the amazing ways the world adapted to a literal shutdown of in-person events," Zoom product manager Aleks Swerdlow said.

Among those participating in the beta launch are WW (formerly Weight Watchers); which will host virtual workshops, and Life Rolls, which specialises in adaptive surf and skate events for people with disabilities.

The OnZoom service, which is being launched in the US market ahead of a wider rollout, will allow for paid or free tickets, with an option to donate some of the proceeds to philanthropic organisations. For the initial launch period, Zoom said it would take no commission on ticket sales.

The company said separately it would begin allowing developers of third party apps for collaboration and productivity to integrate into Zoom under an initiative called Zapps. Initial apps include the online education platform Coursera and the polling app SurveyMonkey.

Zoom has seen a 650 percent surge in its share price this year, and says it now hosts an average of more than 300 million users daily including 1,25,000 schools.

In response to security concerns raised over Zoom in recent months, the company said it would begin a test rollout of end-to-end encryption.

"We announced in May our plans to build an end-to-end-encrypted meeting option into our platform, on top of Zoom's already strong encryption and advanced security features," said Zoom's chief security engineer Max Krohn.

"We're pleased to roll out Phase 1... which provides robust protections to help prevent the interception of decryption keys that could be used to monitor meeting content."

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnZoom, Zoom, Facebook, Coursera
TikTok US Ban: US Court Agrees to Expedite Government Appeal
iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max India Pre-Order Details Revealed
Zoom Opens Platform for Paid Events, Following Facebook
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Launched
  2. iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11 Get Official Discount
  3. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro to Get Huge Price Discounts on Amazon, Flipkart
  4. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales This Week: Top Deals Revealed So Far
  5. Apple Store Online to Offer Free AirPods With iPhone 11 in India
  6. OnePlus Buds Z, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord Gets a New Gray Ash Colour Variant: All You Need to Know
  8. Oppo A15 With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India on October 15
  9. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  10. Vivo V20 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A71 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update With October 2020 Security Patch: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 4F With MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras, 18W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Smartwatch Teased to Launch in India
  4. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max India Pre-Order Details Revealed
  5. Zoom Opens Platform for Paid Events, Following Facebook
  6. TikTok US Ban: US Court Agrees to Expedite Government Appeal
  7. Facebook, Twitter Blasted by Trump for Censoring Article Critical of Biden
  8. Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price
  9. OnePlus Buds Z TWS Earbuds, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z - Bass Edition In-Ear Headphones Launched
  10. OnePlus 8T With Quad Rear Cameras, 65W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com