Zoom to Temporarily Lift 40-Minute Meeting Limit on Thanksgiving Day

The temporary relaxation for Zoom meetings will apply globally.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From ANI | Updated: 15 November 2020 14:40 IST
The forty-minute time limit has been a major restriction on Zoom

Highlights
  • Zoom meetings for free users get disconnected automatically
  • The restriction will be lifted just for Thanksgiving Day
  • The company claims to have about 300 million users

Zoom has said that it would lift its standard forty-minute limit on free video calls for Thanksgiving Day to make it simpler for families to spend time virtually on the US holiday. The removal of the forty-minute limit for Zoom meetings will be in effect from midnight on Thanksgiving Day on November 26th to 6 am ET on November 27 (4:30 pm IST on November 28).

The forty-minute limit on Zoom will be lifted globally, the company said in an announcement on Twitter. The temporary relaxation will be put in place for Thanksgiving Day “so your family gatherings don't get cut short”, the post read. The forty-minute time limit has been a major restriction on the platform throughout the coronavirus pandemic, which forces teams to restart the calls after the stipulated time.

Many of Zoom's competitors have imposed similar restrictions, including Google Meet (60-minute limit) and all providers charge extra for enterprise-grade plans that remove the limit and expand the number of participants allowed.

Zoom shot to instant fame during the early days of the COVID-18 pandemic. The company claims that it now has close to 300 million users as offices across the world have asked their employees to work from home to limit exposure to the coronavirus. The company was also recently directed by regulators to strengthen its security in a proposed settlement of allegations that the video conferencing service misled users about its level of security for meetings.

Mi TV Stick vs Fire TV Stick Lite vs Mi Box 4K vs Fire TV Stick 4K: Which is the best budget streaming device for TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom meetings, Thanksgiving Day 2020, Zoom time limit
Samsung Galaxy A12 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM

