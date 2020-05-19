Technology News
Zoom Suspends New Free User Registrations in China

The coronavirus-fuelled lockdowns of millions of people globally have driven huge growth in use of platforms such as Zoom.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 May 2020 19:08 IST
Zoom Suspends New Free User Registrations in China

Photo Credit: Reuters

Zoom plans to expand its engineering workforce by about 60 percent

Highlights
  • Free users can continue to join meetings hosted by registered customers
  • Zoom is expanding its engineering workforce by about 60 percent
  • The coronavirus-led lockdowns have driven huge growth in Zoom user base

Video conferencing provider Zoom Video Communications said on Tuesday it was limiting new user registrations in mainland China to enterprise customers only.

Free users in mainland China can continue to join meetings hosted by registered customers, whereas new user registrations are available only for enterprise customers who sign up through authorised sales representatives, according to a statement from the company.

The coronavirus-fuelled lockdowns of millions of people globally have driven huge growth in use of platforms such as Zoom, as families and organisations use its software to connect.

 

Nikkei first reported of the development saying the restriction on Chinese individual accounts on the Zoom app was due to "regulatory requirements" in the country, and the company has come under scrutiny from both the US and China as trade tensions intensified.

Although Zoom has seen a surge in demand for its services it faced a backlash from cyber security experts and users alike over a number of privacy and security issues that caused it to pause new feature development for 90 days to address the concerns.

Zoom said last week it plans to open two new R&D locations in Phoenix and Pittsburgh over the next two years, expanding its engineering workforce by about 60 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Zoom, Coronavirus, Zoom Video Conferencing
