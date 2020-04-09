Technology News
  Zoom CEO Addresses Security Issues, Desktop App Updated to Remove Meeting IDs From Title Bar

Zoom CEO Addresses Security Issues, Desktop App Updated to Remove Meeting IDs From Title Bar

Zoom update also adds an Invite button at the bottom of the participants panel.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 April 2020 13:51 IST
Zoom CEO Addresses Security Issues, Desktop App Updated to Remove Meeting IDs From Title Bar

Zoom is available for free on desktop, Android, iOS, and other platforms

Highlights
  • Zoom desktop app has been updated to improve security
  • Meeting IDs will not be visible in title bar
  • Zoom CEO Eric Yuan says company has a lot of work to do

Zoom, the free video conferencing app, has been all over the news lately due to several reasons, most of which revolve around privacy and security issues. Acknowledging and addressing these issues, the company CEO Eric Yuan held a YouTube livestream on Wednesday in which Yuan stated that the company has a lot of work to do ensure the security of its users. Further, the Zoom desktop app has received an update that might help in improving security of meetings.

In the livestream, Yuan acknowledged that the company did not expect such a rapid growth in such a short time. The team at Zoom is working tirelessly to address the security concerns users are having.

“Clearly we have a lot of work to do to ensure the security of all the brand new use cases,” Yuan said. “What I can promise you is we take these issues very very seriously. We are looking into each and every one of them. And, if we find an issue, we will acknowledge it and fix it. Also, we will be transparent about what we are doing.”

Yuan then went on to share the progress the company has made so far to address these issues. Zoom has developed demos, tutorials, and webinars for new users to teach them how to protect meetings. The privacy policy has also been updated.

Talking about the desktop app, the changelog for the updated version 4.6.10 (20033.0407) states that the meeting ID has now been removed from the title bar. This means that the Zoom users won't accidentally share meeting ID in screenshots and videos. The Zoom meeting IDs can still be viewed by clicking on the info icon at the top left of the client window or by clicking Participants, and then Invite. The Invite button is now available at the bottom of the Participants panel. This update also re-enables the file transfer feature in meeting chat. There are some other improvements and fixes to the app as well.

This comes after Zoom, through its blog post, shared a 90-day plan to bolster key privacy and security initiatives has been implemented. The company has frozen planned feature updates to dedicate manpower towards resolving ongoing issues.

