Technology News
loading

Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App

That backlash includes a move on Wednesday by Alphabet's Google to ban the desktop version of Zoom from corporate laptops.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 April 2020 11:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App

Alex Stamos had called on Zoom to be more transparent in March

Highlights
  • Zoom has tapped Alex Stamos as an adviser
  • Safety and privacy concerns about Zoom have recently grown
  • Google has banned desktop version of Zoom from corporate laptops

Zoom Video Communications has tapped former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as an adviser as safety and privacy concerns about its fast-growing video-conferencing app drive a global backlash against the company.

That backlash includes a move on Wednesday by Alphabet's Google to ban the desktop version of Zoom from corporate laptops.

In a stark illustration of Zoom's security issues, officials at Berkeley High School in California said they suspended use of the app after a "naked adult male using racial slurs" intruded on what the school said was a password-protected meeting on Zoom, according to a letter to parents seen by Reuters.

Taiwan and Germany have already put restrictions on Zoom's use, while Elon Musk's SpaceX has banned the app over security concerns. The company also faces a class-action lawsuit.

A Berkeley school district spokeswoman said it was possible a password had been shared, allowing the intrusion. But she added that the entire district was putting Zoom on pause for at least "a few days" to consider how to use and train for video-conferencing.

Coronavirus lockdowns have driven a surge in Zoom usage, even as concerns have grown over its lack of end-to-end encryption of meeting sessions, routing of traffic through China and "zoombombing," when uninvited guests crash meetings.

Zoom shares were up 3.8 percent in late trade on Wednesday after shedding a third in value over the previous 10 days.

Zoom attracted users with its ease of use, as well as a free offering. Many schools around the world also started using it for online classes.

In a series of tweets in late March, Stamos called on Zoom to be more transparent and roll out a 30-day security plan. That led to the platform's founder and Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan asking him to weigh in as an outside consultant.

"Zoom has some important work to do in core application security, cryptographic design and infrastructure security, and I'm looking forward to working with Zoom's engineering teams on those projects," Stamos, now an adjunct professor at Stanford University, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. Stamos said on Twitter he would be a paid consultant to Zoom.

Brent Stephens, superintendent of Berkeley Unified School District, told Reuters the teacher involved in the Zoom incident Tuesday had been trained on security measures and appeared to have used them. But an imposter gained access to the waiting room using a pseudonym close enough to a real name to trick the teacher, who removed the intruder and reported the incident.

Stephens said the district was now evaluating whether a competing product from Google, whose software the district uses for other functions, could prevent similar incidents in the future.

"Rather than shift from one platform to another, we wanted to take a pause," Stephens said, "and not run the risk to student safety."

On Wednesday, Google said it was taking Zoom off workers' computers because of security concerns. A Google spokesman said employees could still use the mobile and browser-based versions of Zoom.

To address security concerns, Zoom has embarked on a 90-day plan and has formed a CISO Council, which includes chief information security officers of HSBC, NTT Data, Procore and Ellie Mae, to discuss about privacy, security and technology issues.

It has also set up a board to advise Yuan on privacy issues. The initial members include executives from VMware, Netflix, Uber, and Electronic Arts.

Zoom, which competes with Microsoft's Teams and Cisco's Webex, has seen daily users jump to 200 million from 10 million and the stock surged to a record high in March.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Alex Stamos
OnePlus Confirms New Bullets Wireless Earphones, Will Host AMA With Carl Pei on April 10

Related Stories

Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  2. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  3. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan Till June 29
  4. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  5. Huawei Smart TV X65 Details, Features Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App
  7. Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super, 2070 Super for Gaming Laptops Launched
  8. Coronavirus: CamScanner Offer Premium Subscription to Students, Teachers
  9. Mi A3 Receiving Android 10 Update, Again: What We Know
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Hires Ex-Facebook Security Chief as Google Bans Desktop App
  2. OnePlus Confirms New Bullets Wireless Earphones, Will Host AMA With Carl Pei on April 10
  3. Samsung Galaxy J6 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update Along With One UI 2.0: Report
  4. Mi A3 Receiving Android 10 Update, Again: What We Know
  5. Oppo 40W 'AirVOOC' Wireless Charger Gets Certificated Ahead of Oppo Ace 2 Launch
  6. France Working on 'StopCovid' Contact-Tracing App, Ministers Say
  7. ShopClues Launches Two-Day Delivery of Essential Items in Delhi, Gurgaon
  8. No Press, No Family: Space Crew Set for Launch During Pandemic
  9. Oppo Ace 2 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Camera Setup
  10. Forza Street Coming to Android and iOS on May 5, Early Adopters Will Get Founder’s Pack
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com