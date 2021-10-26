Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Live Transcription Feature Now Available to All Free Users; New Accessibility Features Introduced

Zoom Live Transcription Feature Now Available to All Free Users; New Accessibility Features Introduced

Zoom's auto-generated closed captions are currently only available in English with other languages to be added soon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 October 2021 16:02 IST
Zoom Live Transcription Feature Now Available to All Free Users; New Accessibility Features Introduced

Photo Credit: Zoom

Zoom Live Transcriptions feature has the ability to add captions manually or through a third party app

Highlights
  • Zoom's auto-generated captions are visible during calls and webinars
  • The live transcriptions feature can be enabled through its Web portal
  • Zoom's accessibility features include text formatting, dark mode, more

Zoom has now extended its live translation feature to all users —  free and paid. The feature that auto-generates closed captions during video calls was earlier only available to paid Zoom Meetings users. The option to enable subtitles will be available for Zoom video calls and as well as webinars. The San Jose, California-based video conferencing solutions provider has also introduced a bunch of new accessibility features on its platform including keyboard shortcuts, pinning interpreter video, screen reader support, and voicemail transcription.

Through a blog post, Zoom announced on Monday that it is rolling out the live transcription feature for all free users. This feature will show auto-generated captions during video calls and webinars. Users will have to enable the feature via Zoom for Web —  the Closed captioning option can be found under Meetings tab in the Accounts Management settings. Zoom has detailed the steps to enable the live transcription feature.

The closed captions feature is currently only available in English but Zoom says it is planning to extend the feature to other languages as well. It also supports manual captioning as well as integration from third-party captioning services. The live transcription feature can be activated by account admins and participants in a video call can privately request the host to activate closed captions from the meeting toolbar.

Zoom has also introduced a host of accessibility features that make the video conferencing platform easier to use. These include multi-spotlight, multi-pinning, and the ability to rearrange the gallery view. Furthermore, users will also have the option to adjust the size of the chat and the closed captions. Easier navigation with keyboard shortcuts and screen reader support has also been introduced. In addition, there are more accessibility features categorised under voicemail transcription, text formatting, dark mode, focus mode, and the ability to mute or unmute participants with their consent.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Zoom Live Tran, Closed Captions
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Launches New Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Laptops With Windows 11

Related Stories

Zoom Live Transcription Feature Now Available to All Free Users; New Accessibility Features Introduced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Xperia Pro-I With 1-Inch Exmor RS CMOS Sensor Launched: All the Details
  2. How Doosra Tackles Spam by Reversing the Indian Phone Call System
  3. Elon Musk Reveals Reason Behind Supporting Dogecoin
  4. MacBook Pro (2021), AirPods (3rd Generation) Sale in India Delayed
  5. JioPhone Next Specifications Teased: All You Need to Know
  6. PhonePe Experiments With Charging Fee on Mobile Recharges Above Rs. 50
  7. NASA Detects Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Google Tensor SoC Beats Other Flagship Chips in GPU Benchmarks: Report
  10. Oppo A56 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Cloud Computing Providers' Anti-Competitive Practices Should Be Curbed by EU Tech Rules: Study
  2. WhatsApp Business Accounts Getting New Message Rating Feature, Beta Testing Begins
  3. Zoom Live Transcription Feature Now Available to All Free Users; New Accessibility Features Introduced
  4. Samsung Launches New Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Odyssey, Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G Laptops With Windows 11
  5. Redmi Smart Band Pro May Launch Alongside Redmi Note 11 Series on October 28, Renders Leak
  6. Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Is 'People's Crypto', Snubs Shiba Inu Momentum
  7. Mastercard Strikes Deal With Digital Wallet Bakkt, Plans to Bring ‘Broad Set’ of Crypto Services to US
  8. NASA Discovers Signs of First Planet Outside Milky Way Galaxy
  9. Nigeria Launches eNaira Digital Currency Amid Hope, Scepticism, and Plenty of Uncertainty
  10. HTC True Wireless Earbuds Plus With ANC, IPX5 Rating, 86-Hour 'Standby Time' Reportedly Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com