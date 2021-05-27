Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Rolls Out Center Stage, Expanded Gallery View Features for iPad Pro Users: All the Details

Zoom Rolls Out Center Stage, Expanded Gallery View Features for iPad Pro Users: All the Details

Zoom now allows users to see up to 48 video tiles in Gallery View to facilitate large meetings.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 May 2021 16:33 IST
Zoom Rolls Out Center Stage, Expanded Gallery View Features for iPad Pro Users: All the Details

Zoom 5.6.6 update to bring the Apple Center Stage support for select iPad Pro models

Highlights
  • Apple says that Center Stage image recognition is done on-device
  • 48 tiles in Gallery View is only available on 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro
  • Apple’s Center Stage allows Zoom to track users across the room

Zoom has unveiled two new features on Apple's latest iPad Pro models — support for Apple's Center Stage and expanded Gallery View. Center Stage uses the ultra-wide front camera and machine learning on Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models to keep users in centre frame as they move, allowing them to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Additionally, Zoom now allows users to see up to 48 video tiles (6×8 in Landscape Mode), instead of 25 video tiles in Gallery View, allowing them to connect better during large meetings.

The video conferencing app offers Center Stage support on Zoom 5.6.6 or later on the 11-inch (third generation) and the 12.9-inch (fifth generation) 2021 iPad Pro models only. Apple's Center Stage allows Zoom to track users across the room if they are moving and make them visible on screen. It even recognises when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in. This feature enables users to participate more naturally in Zoom video calls. They do not have to worry whether they're out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom. The Center Stage option will show up for compatible iPad Pro users and they can decide if they want to switch it on or not during a Zoom video call. Apple says that Center Stage image recognition is done in-device, and no image data is sent to the cloud.

While Zoom's Gallery View is available on all iPad models, those on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can see more participants, thanks to the newly introduced support for 48 video tiles. Other iPad models can see up to 25 video tiles at once on the screen, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro users can see up to 48 video tiles (6x8 in Landscape mode). Zoom says that a few other iPad models are also getting expanded Gallery View, depending on their display size, and those users will see a few additional participants on a single screen, depending on the device. To see more or fewer people on any iPad, simply pinch the display with two fingers to zoom in and out. The 48-video-tile mode in Gallery View is currently only available on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), Zoom says.

All iPad Pro users must update to the Zoom 5.6.6 update from the App Store to access the new features.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Center Stage, Gallery View, Apple, iPad Pro
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Paytm Said to Target Rs. 21,800-Crore IPO in What Would Be India’s Largest Debut

Related Stories

Zoom Rolls Out Center Stage, Expanded Gallery View Features for iPad Pro Users: All the Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  2. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  3. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
  5. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  6. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  7. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  8. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  9. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 Restocks in India
  10. Google Photos Gets New Tool to Manage Storage Before End of Unlimited Backup
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Fined RUB 7 Million by Russian Court Over Failure to Delete Content
  2. Realme X7 Max 5G Availability via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of May 31 Launch
  3. Marvel’s Secret Invasion Adds Christopher McDonald to Cast: Report
  4. Google, Facebook, More Big Tech Face Strict EU Guidelines Over Monetising Disinformation
  5. Zoom Rolls Out Center Stage, Expanded Gallery View Features for iPad Pro Users: All the Details
  6. Paytm Said to Target Rs. 21,800-Crore IPO in What Would Be India’s Largest Debut
  7. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Reportedly Won’t Get Always-on Display Feature
  8. Scientists Find the Maximum Limits of Human Life Through Study of Blood Markers
  9. RedmiBook Pro 14, RedmiBook Pro 15 Laptops Get Ryzen Edition Versions
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event, Expected to Take Place in June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com