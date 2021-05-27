Zoom has unveiled two new features on Apple's latest iPad Pro models — support for Apple's Center Stage and expanded Gallery View. Center Stage uses the ultra-wide front camera and machine learning on Apple's 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models to keep users in centre frame as they move, allowing them to go hands-free or move about during a video call. Additionally, Zoom now allows users to see up to 48 video tiles (6×8 in Landscape Mode), instead of 25 video tiles in Gallery View, allowing them to connect better during large meetings.

The video conferencing app offers Center Stage support on Zoom 5.6.6 or later on the 11-inch (third generation) and the 12.9-inch (fifth generation) 2021 iPad Pro models only. Apple's Center Stage allows Zoom to track users across the room if they are moving and make them visible on screen. It even recognises when others join or exit the frame, automatically adjusting to fit everyone in. This feature enables users to participate more naturally in Zoom video calls. They do not have to worry whether they're out of frame during a workout, teaching a class, or celebrating with friends and family over Zoom. The Center Stage option will show up for compatible iPad Pro users and they can decide if they want to switch it on or not during a Zoom video call. Apple says that Center Stage image recognition is done in-device, and no image data is sent to the cloud.

While Zoom's Gallery View is available on all iPad models, those on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro can see more participants, thanks to the newly introduced support for 48 video tiles. Other iPad models can see up to 25 video tiles at once on the screen, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro users can see up to 48 video tiles (6x8 in Landscape mode). Zoom says that a few other iPad models are also getting expanded Gallery View, depending on their display size, and those users will see a few additional participants on a single screen, depending on the device. To see more or fewer people on any iPad, simply pinch the display with two fingers to zoom in and out. The 48-video-tile mode in Gallery View is currently only available on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021), Zoom says.

All iPad Pro users must update to the Zoom 5.6.6 update from the App Store to access the new features.