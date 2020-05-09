Technology News
India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Government Warning

Research firm Sensor Tower says 18.2 percent of the total Zoom downloads came from India.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 9 May 2020 14:40 IST
Zoom saw a 60x year-on-year growth globally since April 2019

Highlights
  • Zoom saw 131 million downloads in April
  • India accounted for over 18 percent of these downloads
  • Government had warned users against the app last month

Video conferencing app Zoom has gained immense popularity in India despite the government warning against it, and advising users to opt for other alternatives. According to app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, India accounted for most downloads of Zoom in April, followed by the US. The country contributed to over 18.2 percent of Zoom's total downloads that topped 131 million, Sensor Tower data revealed.

Sensor Tower claims that Zoom was also the most downloaded non-game app globally in April and saw a 60x year-on-year growth.

Government Warns About Using Zoom App, Issues Advisory for Secure Use by Individuals

Apart from Zoom, TikTok also saw massive growth last month with over 107 million downloads globally.

India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Government Warning
