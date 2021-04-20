Technology News
Zoom Creates $100-Million Fund to Invest in Apps Using Its Technology

The fund will be run from Zoom's balance sheet rather than as a standalone venture capital entity.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2021 11:59 IST
Zoom Creates $100-Million Fund to Invest in Apps Using Its Technology

Firms like Salesforce have Zoom apps that can display information from corporate systems for discussions

Highlights
  • Fund to make investments starting from $250,000 (roughly Rs. 1.8 crores)
  • Zoom wants to encourage developers to create new functions
  • The fund will be run from Zoom's balance sheet

Zoom said it has created a $100-million (roughly Rs. 750 crores) fund to invest in startup software companies that build apps using its technology.

The video conferencing company has become a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools shifted to its platform, along with rival platforms such as Microsoft's Teams and Cisco's Webex.

Zoom Chief Financial Officer Kelly Steckelberg told Reuters that the fund will make investments of between $250,000 (roughly Rs. 1.8 crores) and $2.5 million (roughly Rs. 18.6 crores) into companies building Zoom Apps that plug into the company's video conferencing software to add new features to it.

While established firms such as Salesforce have Zoom apps that can, for example, display information from corporate systems for discussions during sales meetings, Steckelberg said Zoom wants to encourage developers to create new functions like digital white boards for sketching ideas. She said that the fund will also be open to companies such as telemedicine app providers or conference room hardware makers that want to tap Zoom's cloud-based video systems.

Steckelberg said the fund will be run from Zoom's balance sheet, rather than as a standalone venture capital entity, and will not seek to take board seats in the companies it invests in.

"This will really help invest in developers at early stages and get early market traction," she told Reuters in an interview. "It's definitely on the lines of being a strategic investor."

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

