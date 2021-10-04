Technology News
loading

Zoom's Abandoned Five9 Deal Shows Hurdles to Expansion

Zoom's unwillingness to add cash to its bid and rely solely on its stock as currency to pay for the Five9 deal backfired.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 October 2021 16:56 IST
Zoom's Abandoned Five9 Deal Shows Hurdles to Expansion

Five9 shareholders voted down the Zoom deal before review concluded

Highlights
  • Zoom carries almost no debt
  • Zoom had only $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,865 crores) in cash
  • Zoom's stock may be expensive for some activist hedge funds,

Zoom's aborted $14.7 billion (roughly Rs. 1,09,280 crores) acquisition of call centre software firm Five9 has spotlighted issues that will weigh on the virtual meeting giant's next attempt to expand through dealmaking, analysts, and investment bankers said.

Zoom's unwillingness to add cash to its bid and rely solely on its stock as currency to pay for the Five9 deal backfired after its shares slipped by as much as 29 percent in the weeks after the deal was announced in July, on concerns that the return to physical meetings as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes will erode its business.

Five9 shareholders voted down the deal last week.

Investment bankers and analysts said Zoom's stock would likely remain volatile until investors establish what the prospects of its business will be once the pandemic is over. This decreases the chances of another acquisition target accepting Zoom's shares as currency in the near term, they said.

Zoom carries almost no debt but it had only $2 billion (roughly Rs. 14,865 crores) in cash as of the end of July, which it needs to fund growth initiatives.

"Zoom has to figure out how to keep some of the customers that signed up as individual subscribers that may not need Zoom when they return to more physical lives," said Alex Zukin, an analyst at Wolfe Research.

Zoom declined to comment.

Another hurdle that could give the next company that will attract Zoom's acquisition interest pause is its ties to China. US prosecutors charged a former China-based Zoom executive last year with disrupting video meetings commemorating the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown at the request of the Chinese government.

A US Justice Department-led committee said last month it was reviewing Zoom's proposed acquisition of Five9 to see if it "poses a risk to the national security or law enforcement interests."

While Five9 shareholders voted down the Zoom deal before that review concluded, analysts said the regulatory intervention exposed a risk that will continue to weigh on the minds of other acquisition targets.

"The US government is likely to give increased scrutiny to transactions involving companies with engineering talent or other operations in China," said Sujit Raman, a former US Associate Deputy Attorney General who is now partner at law firm Sidley Austin LLP specialising in government investigations.

Activist hedge funds

Zoom sought to acquire Five9, whose call centre software is used by more than 2,000 companies across the globe to interact with their clients, offering more products beyond its flagship teleconferencing. Without any transformative acquisition, Zoom shareholders are likely to grow anxious over the company's reliance on virtual meetings, whose popularity has peaked, some investors said.

Dianne McKeever, chief investment officer of investment firm Ides Capital Management said it was possible that an activist hedge fund would seek to take advantage of the situation by amassing a stake in Zoom and push for changes.

"When a deal falls apart, forced selling by often short-term focused, event driven funds can create an outsized valuation opportunity for a long-term investor," McKeever said.

Examples of companies that attracted the wrath of investors after botching an acquisition attempt abound. Hedge fund TCI Fund Management, one of the biggest investors in Canadian National Railway Co, is calling on the railroad's CEO to resign following its failed $29 billion (roughly Rs. 2,15,540 crores) acquisition bid for Kansas City Southern.

Activist hedge funds Starboard Value LP and Elliott Management Corp have amassed stakes in Willis Towers Watson, whose $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,22,970 crores) merger with insurance broker Aon was called off earlier this year because of objections from US regulators.

To be sure, Zoom's stock may be expensive for some activist hedge funds, analysts said. It is also not obvious whether there would be an acquirer for Zoom, which is something some activist hedge funds might push for.

Still, a failed deal can be interpreted by some investors as a signal by a company's board that it cannot unlock more value, said Lawrence Elbaum, co-head of law firm Vinson & Elkins' shareholder activism practice.

"This immediately makes their board seats vulnerable in an activism campaign," Elbaum said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Five9
Slovenia Mints National NFT Tokens for Gifting at Crypto Expo Dubai, Aims at Boosting Tourism

Related Stories

Zoom's Abandoned Five9 Deal Shows Hurdles to Expansion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Laptops Today
  2. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Goes Live: Best Offers Today
  5. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Amitabh Bachchan Hops on to Crypto Bandwagon
  7. What is Wi-Fi Calling? How to Enable it on iPhones, Android Smartphones
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  10. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2 India Launch Teased, Europe Price Surfaces Online
  2. Zoom's Abandoned Five9 Deal Shows Hurdles to Expansion
  3. Slovenia Mints National NFT Tokens for Gifting at Crypto Expo Dubai, Aims at Boosting Tourism
  4. Poco M4 Pro 5G Launch Expected Soon With 33W Fast Charging and MediaTek Processor, Suggest Certifications
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Models Likely to Get Up to 2TB Storage: Report
  6. Apple Watch Series 7 Price in India Suggested by Flipkart, First Look Surfaces Ahead of Availability
  7. Samsung Galaxy M22 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
  8. Squid Game Craze: Netflix Sued by South Korea Broadband Firm Over Traffic Surge
  9. El Salvador Mined Its First Bitcoin Using Volcanic Energy, Tweets President Nayib Bukele
  10. Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods, Company’s First Active Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds, Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com