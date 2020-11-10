Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom to Enhance Security as Part of Proposed US Settlement With FTC

Zoom to Enhance Security as Part of Proposed US Settlement With FTC

A complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accused Zoom of deceiving users over security since at least 2016.

By Associated Press | Updated: 10 November 2020 10:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom to Enhance Security as Part of Proposed US Settlement With FTC

Zoom would be required to establish a programme for resolving privacy vulnerability

Highlights
  • Zoom said it has already addressed the problems cited by the FTC
  • “The security of our users is a top priority for Zoom," it said
  • “Zoom has ‘cashed in' on the pandemic," FTC Democratic commissioner said

Federal regulators are requiring Zoom to strengthen its security in a proposed settlement of allegations that the video conferencing service misled users about its level of security for meetings.

The settlement, approved by the Federal Trade Commission in a 3-2 vote, was announced Monday. A complaint filed by the agency accused Zoom of deceiving users over security since at least 2016. It said the company held on to cryptographic keys that allowed it to access content from its customers' meetings, and secured meetings with a lower level of privacy encryption than it promised customers.

Zoom has become a staple during the coronavirus pandemic because it allows people to meet online rather than in person. The company claims some 300 million users, boosted by the tens of millions of workers around the world who were suddenly ordered to work from home in the spring as the virus outbreak shut down wide swaths of the economy.

The FTC alleged that Zoom “engaged in a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users.”

The company's misleading claims gave users a false sense of security, the regulators said, especially for those who used the videoconferencing platform to discuss sensitive topics such as health and financial information. They noted that in blog posts, Zoom promoted its level of encryption as a reason for consumers, whether families, schools, social groups or businesses, to use the services.

The proposed settlement doesn't include any financial penalties for the company or restitution for affected users.

Zoom, based in San Jose, California, would be required under the settlement to take specific measures, such as establishing a programme for resolving privacy vulnerability. Company personnel would be required to review any software updates for security flaws.

Zoom said it has already addressed the problems cited by the FTC. The settlement “is in keeping with our commitment to innovating and enhancing our product as we deliver a secure video communications experience," the company said in a statement Monday.

“The security of our users is a top priority for Zoom," it said. “We take seriously the trust our users place in us every day, particularly as they rely on us to keep them connected through this unprecedented global crisis, and we continuously improve our security and privacy programs."

The vote was 3-2 to propose the agreement, with the FTC's two Democratic commissioners, Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, dissenting because it doesn't require refunds or other redress for affected customers. The proposal will be opened to public comment for 30 days, after which the agency will decide whether to make it final.

“Zoom has ‘cashed in' on the pandemic," Chopra said in his dissent. “Zoom stands ready to emerge as a tech titan. But we should all be questioning whether Zoom and other tech titans expanded their empires through deception. Zoom could have taken the time to ensure that its security was up to the right standards."

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Federal Trade Commission, Zoom
Prime Video Forays Into Live Sports, Bags India Rights for New Zealand Cricket
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets New Update With ‘Improvements’ to Touchscreen Issue

Related Stories

Zoom to Enhance Security as Part of Proposed US Settlement With FTC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  2. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon via Flipkart
  3. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
  4. Prime Video Bags India Rights for Live Streaming New Zealand Cricket
  5. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get New Models on November 11
  6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Review: Quantity Over Quality
  7. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 May Come With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  9. How to Make Digital Payments via WhatsApp Pay
  10. LG W11, W31, W31+ With Octa-Core SoCs Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications
  2. Sweden Halts 5G Auction After Court Grants Relief to Huawei
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets New Update With ‘Improvements’ to Touchscreen Issue
  4. Zoom to Enhance Security as Part of Proposed US Settlement With FTC
  5. Prime Video Forays Into Live Sports, Bags India Rights for New Zealand Cricket
  6. Xbox Series S/X Hits Stores, Kicking Off Holiday Season Console War Against PlayStation 5
  7. Google Pay, Play Billing System Faces Antitrust Investigation in India Over Market Dominance
  8. Apple 'One More Thing' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcement Details
  9. Google Play Opens Voting for Users’ Choice Awards 2020 for Games, Apps, More
  10. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com