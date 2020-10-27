Zoom is now rolling out end-to-end encryption for all users globally. The feature will be available as a technical preview for 30 days for all users to try and provide feedback. It is turned off by default and users need to switch it on to enable the enhanced protection in meetings. Turning this feature on will disable a few features offered by Zoom, including join before host, cloud recording, streaming, live transcription, Breakout Rooms, polling, 1:1 private chat, and meeting reactions. Separately, Zoom has also added the ability to stream meetings live on YouTube for Android users.

The online meeting platform has announced that end-to-end encryption is available on Zoom desktop client version 5.4.0 for Mac and PC, the Zoom Android app, and Zoom Rooms. The Zoom iOS app is still pending Apple App Store approval. When this feature is enabled, the meeting is secured and not even Zoom servers are able to access the encryption keys used to secure the meeting.

This feature needs to be enabled by the host, and the encryption key generated is distributed by other participants. It can be enabled in their web dashboard at the account, group, and user level. They will also see the meeting leader's security code that they can use to verify the secure connection. The meeting is also stamped with a new green shield logo. Zoom says that this is just phase 1 of the rollout and the company plans to roll out better identity management and E2EE SSO integration as part of phase 2. The second phase is tentatively road-mapped for 2021.

Separately, Zoom for Android has received a new update to version 5.4.0.434 and it has brought along support for live streaming to YouTube. This feature is available for Android users for now and the option sits within the meeting under the overflow menu. Once you click on that option, a web portal opens up asking users to link their YouTube account and then go live.

Apart from this, the changelog suggests that the Zoom app update also brings support for flashlight when sharing camera, and the ability to change ringtones for meeting invites and phone calls.

