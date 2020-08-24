Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Is Down Around the World, Company Is Investigating as Video Conferences Go Dark

Zoom Is Down Around the World, Company Is Investigating as Video Conferences Go Dark

Zoom is currently down around the world. If you've got a meeting planned, look for an alternative while the company investigates the outage.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 24 August 2020 19:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom Is Down Around the World, Company Is Investigating as Video Conferences Go Dark
Highlights
  • Zoom is down in many parts of the world
  • It is still working for some users, but the outage seems widespread
  • It has been down since 5.30pm IST on Monday

Zoom is down in parts of the world, according to many users on Facebook and Twitter. It is still working for some people though, and the company is reportedly investigating so it might be back up soon as well. Users on social media have been celebrating that Zoom is down since it's become the de-facto way for many of us to go to work or get to class.

According to reports, the problems began at around 5.30pm on Monday, and Zoom's status page is displaying a partial outage for Zoom Meetings and Zoom Webinars. Other features like Zoom chat, and Zoom Phone are however still operational, according to the status check site.

DownDetector, which tracks web platform outages, also confirmed that there has been a big spike in problems since 5.30pm IST, with most problems being reported with logging into Zoom.

Zoom shot from a small service to the lifeline of people in the pandemic as COVID-19 spread. Although Zoom may be one of the biggest beneficiaries of coronavirus, many people have also come to associate zoom with excessive oversight, and bring forced to participate in endless video calls, so it's no surprise that if you search for Zoom on Twitter, you get a lot of people that are celebrating.

Zoom being offline will of course create problems for a lot of people, like this user who tweeted about not knowing what to do for school now that the app is down. To make matters more complicated, the app is working for some users — a fact that some schools are tweeting, telling students that “teachers are anxious to see all our students”.

While Zoom is investigating the outages, the good news for people that need to get some work done through video-conferencing is that there are plenty of good, free alternatives that you can use right now, until Zoom gets back to normal.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, Video Conference, Internet
Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the Editor of Gadgets 360. He has covered technology for 15 years. He has written about data use and privacy, and its use in politics. He has also written extensively about the latest devices, video games, and startups in India. Write to gopal@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @gopalsathe with tips. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Users Report of Strange ‘Green Tint’ Issue

Related Stories

Zoom Is Down Around the World, Company Is Investigating as Video Conferences Go Dark
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Receives New OxygenOS Update With a Few Improvements
  2. Asus ZenFone 7 Key Specifications Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus May Launch New Phone in September, Price Tipped Under Rs. 18,000
  5. Moto G9 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launch in India
  6. Xiaomi to Launch Mi TV Horizon Edition in India on September 7
  7. Oppo F17, Oppo F17 Pro Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. BTS ‘Dynamite’ Music Video Racks Up 100 Million YouTube Views in 24 Hours
  9. Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25
  10. Apple Starts Producing iPhone SE (2020) Locally in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom Is Down Around the World, Company Is Investigating as Video Conferences Go Dark
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Users Report of Strange ‘Green Tint’ Issue
  3. Jio Launches New Rs. 499, Rs. 777 Prepaid Plans With 1-Year Disney+ Hostar VIP Subscription
  4. Delhi Panel to Initiate Proceedings on Facebook's 'Inaction on Hateful Content' on Tuesday
  5. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date, and 7,000mAh Battery Tipped
  6. Motorola Razr 5G Foldable Smartphone Leaked in 360-Degree Video Ahead of Launch
  7. Foxconn, Pegatron, More Asian Firms Said to Consider Mexico Factories as China Risks Grow
  8. TikTok Sued by Vietnamese Tech Firm Alleging Copyright Infringement
  9. Mirzapur Season 2 to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23
  10. LG Q92 With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com