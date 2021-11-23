Technology News
  Zoom Discontinues Original Chrome OS App, Chromebook Users Are Left With Progressive Web App Option: Report

Zoom Discontinues Original Chrome OS App, Chromebook Users Are Left With Progressive Web App Option: Report

Zoom for Chrome PWA app has received an average 3.5 stars rating on Google Play.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 November 2021 13:13 IST
Zoom Discontinues Original Chrome OS App, Chromebook Users Are Left With Progressive Web App Option: Report

Photo Credit: Zoom

Zoom PWA can be downloaded from Google Play

Highlights
  • Zoom transitioned its Chrome OS experience to a PWA in June this year
  • Zoom has reportedly stopped its original Chrome OS app
  • Zoom PWA offers live transcriptions feature

Zoom has reportedly withdrawn its original Chrome OS extension. With this, users will have the Zoom Progressive Web App (PWA) as the only option. The video conferencing service had launched a dedicated app for Chromebook users in June this year. The PWA functions as a normal app but won't perform all functions natively. The features and functionalities are delivered through the Web. The PWA version of Zoom for Chrome OS is said to be facing multiple issues now, but with the latest development, Chromebook users are left with no choice other than to use Zoom's PWA in order to attend or organise video conferences.

As per a report by 9to5Google, Zoom has discontinued support for its original Chrome OS app, blocking users from joining meetings. The original app has been reportedly taken down from the Chrome Web Store and is only accessible via a direct link. According to the report, whenever a user opens Zoom's Chrome OS extension, a notice displays saying “Zoom client must be upgraded to join this meeting.” It may vary across devices.

As mentioned, Zoom announced the launch of the Zoom progressive web application for Chrome OS in June this year. Chrome OS users can install the PWA like an Android app and it functions just like the Zoom app on other platforms. On Windows or Mac desktop, it offers features like customisable gallery views, self-select breakout rooms, live transcriptions, live translations with assigned interpreters, background masking feature for privacy, and raised hand and meeting reactions. PWAs are claimed by Zoom to be quick and more functional than a regular app. It is also said to take up less storage, making it a good fit for cloud-based devices.

Chrome OS users can download the Zoom PWA from the Web or Google Play to join meetings. The app has received an average 3.5 stars rating on Google Play. As per the listing, the PWA version of Zoom for Chrome OS is facing multiple issues. According to user reviews, the Gallery View option is no longer supported on most Chromebooks, while some are facing problems with microphone settings. Some users also commented that the app sometimes makes users sign out of accounts at random.

However, Zoom has not yet officially announced the discontinuation of its original Chrome OS extension.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Zoom, Zoom PWA, Zoom for Chromebook, Chrome OS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Playback Speed Feature for Audio Messages, Spotted Beta-Testing on iOS

Zoom Discontinues Original Chrome OS App, Chromebook Users Are Left With Progressive Web App Option: Report
