Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom App for iOS Removes Facebook SDK That Sent User’s Device Information to Facebook

Zoom App for iOS Removes Facebook SDK That Sent User’s Device Information to Facebook

Zoom is an app that allows users to have meetings through video calls. It was recently updated for iOS to remove Facebook SDK.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 30 March 2020 16:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom App for iOS Removes Facebook SDK That Sent User’s Device Information to Facebook

Zoom is available for free on both Android and iOS

Highlights
  • Zoom for iOS has been updated to remove Facebook SDK
  • It was found that the SDK was sending device information to Facebook
  • Zoom has apologised for this oversight in a statement

Zoom app for iOS has got an update that stops it from sending information to Facebook. According to an analysis, the app sent information regarding when the user opened the app, from their location to device details and the time zone where the app has been opened to Facebook. Now, with the update, the code that sent this information back to the search giant has been removed. Zoom also released a statement where it clarified the changes associated to user privacy that were implemented in the new update.

Motherboard's Joseph Cox was first to analyse Zoom app's privacy policy on iOS and found that the information of data sent to Facebook was not very clear. Joseph also pointed out that the information being collected by the Facebook SDK was unnecessary.

The statement released by Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan on the company's blog stated, “Zoom takes its users' privacy extremely seriously. We would like to share a change that we have made regarding the use of Facebook's SDK. We originally implemented the “Login with Facebook” feature using the Facebook SDK for iOS (Software Development Kit) in order to provide our users with another convenient way to access our platform. However, we were made aware on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that the Facebook SDK was collecting device information unnecessary for us to provide our services.”

The statement went on to clarify what kind of data was being collected which included the mobile OS type and version, the time zone, device model and carrier, and other device related details like the core count of the processor, screen size, and disk space. It also noted that the information related to the meetings like the name of attendees, notes, etc. was not being collected by the SDK. This was the same as what was found in the analysis by Motherboard.

The blog post also shows examples of the information that was being sent to Facebook. Besides the previously mentioned details, it sent user's IP address, iOS device disk space remaining, and iOS advertiser ID.

Zoom's statement went on to say, “Our customers' privacy is incredibly important to us, and therefore we decided to remove the Facebook SDK in our iOS client and have reconfigured the feature so that users will still be able to log in with Facebook via their browser. Users will need to update to the latest version of our application that's already available at 2:30pm Pacific time (3am IST) on Friday, March 27, 2020, in order for these changes to take hold, and we strongly encourage them to do so.”

The App Store page for the app shows “Improvements to Facebook Login” in the ‘What's New' section.

Zoom is an app that allows users to have meetings through video calls, something that has become a necessity in the current work from home scenario. Apps like it, Houseparty, and others have seen quite an increase in downloads as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom, IOS, Facebook
Vineet Washington Vineet likes to be surrounded by tech. He writes tech news for Gadgets 360 and in his free time plays video games, watches anime, and plays guitar. More
OnePlus 8 Lite to Be Launched as OnePlus Z, Tipsters Claim
Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Fall in Profit in Last Quarter of 2019

Related Stories

Zoom App for iOS Removes Facebook SDK That Sent User’s Device Information to Facebook
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Leaked
  2. COVID-19 Test Now Available for Booking Online via Practo
  3. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
  4. How Long Can Coronavirus Live on a Smartphone? New Study Answers
  5. WhatsApp Limits the Length of Status Videos to 15 Seconds in India
  6. Coronavirus: YouTube Restricts Video Quality on Mobile to 480p for Some
  7. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  10. OnePlus 8 Launch Date Revealed, 5G Support and 120Hz Display Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Gives a Clue About How Long Coronavirus Can Live on a Smartphone
  2. ICEA Urges Government to Classify Phones as Essential Services During Coronavirus Lockdown: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch on April 14, Will Feature 5G Support, 120Hz Display
  4. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers 1.4 Million Copyright E-Books for Free
  5. Amazon Entices Warehouse Employees to Grocery Unit With Higher Pay
  6. BSNL Offers Mobile Validity Extension, Rs. 10 Talk Time Recharge to Users Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  7. MIT Team Develops a Low-Cost Ventilator in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak
  8. Here's How You Can Donate to PM-CARES Fund to Help Fight Coronavirus
  9. Jio Introduces 'Recharge at ATM' Service for Customers: Here’s How to Avail the Facility
  10. Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs. 95 AllRounder Prepaid Recharge With Validity of 56 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com