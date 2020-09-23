Technology News
Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features

The latest Zoom update for Android also integrates calendar and fixes bugs on the app.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 23 September 2020 16:56 IST
Android users can add virtual backrounds from default photos or choose an image from their gallery

Highlights
  • Android users can now add virtual backgrounds on Zoom
  • Users can select from default backgrounds or add images from their galler
  • The latest update also integrates Zoom with the calendar

Android users will now be able to add virtual backgrounds during video calls on their device's Zoom app. The latest Zoom app update has added support for the popularly used virtual background feature for Android as well. The feature currently only works for photos; videos cannot be added as virtual backgrounds. Android users will be able to access the virtual background feature after updating the Zoom app. The video-conferencing app has experienced a surge in growth during the pandemic.

The latest update for Zoom on Android lets users either pick from the default virtual backgrounds, or add their own from gallery. To add a virtual background, click on More, and then select Virtual Background. Users can just tap on the pre-existing backgrounds available in order to use them, or click on the plus sign in the far right to add their own.

The latest update also lets Zoom's Android app integrate with the Calendar and enhances scheduling with default settings. It will also let users share their device's audio with other participants.

Breakout Rooms is a feature that lets the meeting host split the zoom meetings in up to 50 rooms. As per the update, participants will now have the option of self-selecting Breakout Rooms themselves too.

Updates in the chat feature for Android includes enhanced link preview and search ability, the option of hiding chat bots in the IM list, and ‘Mark as Unread' for images and files. The latest update also fixes issues with Breakout Room and other bugs in the app.

Just a few days ago, Zoom faced backlash for allegedly having a racial bias in its visual algorithms. Someone spotted Zoom appearing to remove the heads of people with darker skin pigmentation when they used a virtual background, while not doing the same for people with lighter skin pigmentation. When contacted by Gadgets 360, Zoom had said that they were investigating the issue and were committed to providing a platform that is inclusive for all.

As the world shifted to virtual meetings in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom experienced a surge in growth. A boost in the rise of users converting from the free to paid version of Zoom's service resulted in the company's revenue for the May-July period more than quadrupling from the same time last year to $663.5 million (roughly Rs. 4858 cores).

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

