Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zoom Backtracks on 300 Million Daily Users Claim, Now Calls it Number of Meeting Participants

Zoom Backtracks on 300 Million Daily Users Claim, Now Calls it Number of Meeting Participants

Zoom admitted to the “oversight” after it was caught quietly changing the description in its blog post.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 30 April 2020 16:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zoom Backtracks on 300 Million Daily Users Claim, Now Calls it Number of Meeting Participants

Zoom claimed earlier this month that it has over 300 million daily users

Highlights
  • Zoom referred to the mistake as an oversight on its part
  • Daily users count is lower than number of meeting participants
  • Zoom has still not revealed the number of daily active users

Zoom has lately become the go-to app for video conferencing and is way ahead of rivals such as Google Meet when it comes to the userbase. However, it appears that Zoom misled people by claiming it has over 300 million daily active users, as that figure was actually the number of daily meeting participants. Zoom has admitted that it was an oversight on its part and has accordingly updated its announcement blog post with the correct explanation for that 300 million number. However, the admission came only after a third-party spotted the company quietly changing the terms in its blog post.

In the original blog post dated April 22, Zoom claimed it has “more than 300 million daily users” and that over “300 million people around the world are using Zoom during this challenging time.” However, the company sneakily substituted “daily user” with “daily Zoom meeting participants” at some point. The change was spotted by The Verge, and when it was conveyed to Zoom, the company admitted that it was an oversight on its part. Here's what the company said in a statement:

We are humbled and proud to help over 300 million daily meeting participants stay connected during this pandemic. In a blog post on April 22, we unintentionally referred to these participants as “users” and “people.” When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to “participants.” This was a genuine oversight on our part.

Here's why that change matters. Daily active user refers to the number of unique people who use Zoom for video calling on a daily basis. But when it comes to meeting participants, you can be counted as many times as you make Zoom calls in a day. So, if someone makes ten Zoom calls in a day, that person will be counted as ten meeting participants while the contribution to daily user count will stand at one. Zoom has still not revealed the ‘real' daily active user count of its video conferencing service, but the number is definitely much lower than 300 million.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zoom
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vodafone Idea Offers Free 2GB High-Speed Data, Unlimited Voice Calls to Select Users
Reddit Adds Start Chatting Feature to Communities Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

Zoom Backtracks on 300 Million Daily Users Claim, Now Calls it Number of Meeting Participants
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  2. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  4. Vodafone Idea Offers Free 2GB Data, Unlimited Voice Calls to Select Users
  5. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Be Closer to Release
  6. TikTok Tops 2 Billion Downloads, Sees Massive Growth During Pandemic
  7. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  8. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  9. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  10. Google Meet Is Now Free for Everyone With a Google Account
#Latest Stories
  1. Reddit Adds Start Chatting Feature to Communities Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  2. Zoom Backtracks on 300 Million Daily Users Claim, Now Calls it Number of Meeting Participants
  3. Vodafone Idea Offers Free 2GB High-Speed Data, Unlimited Voice Calls to Select Users
  4. Instagram ‘Pods’ Found to be Gaming Algorithm and Boosting Visibility by Coordinated Comments, Likes
  5. Microsoft Teams Had a Vulnerability That Allowed Your Account to Be Hijacked With a GIF: Report
  6. Aarogya Setu to Come Pre-Installed on New Phones, Registration Will Be Mandatory During Setup: Reports
  7. OnePlus Z Alleged Live Image Leaked, Tips Flat Display Panel and Presence of In-Display Fingerprint Sensor
  8. Nokia 1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 (Go Edition) Update
  9. CERT-In Issues Advisory to Inform Citizens About Email Extortion Scam
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Launch Almost Confirmed for Second Half of 2020
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com