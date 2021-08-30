Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zomato Makes Opting Out of Cutleries While Ordering Food the Default Option, Aims to Reduce Plastic Use

Zomato Makes Opting Out of Cutleries While Ordering Food the Default Option, Aims to Reduce Plastic Use

Zomato's new initiative can save up to 5,000 kilograms of plastic every day, the company claims.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 August 2021 17:49 IST
Zomato Makes Opting Out of Cutleries While Ordering Food the Default Option, Aims to Reduce Plastic Use

Photo Credit: Zomato

Zomato users will have to opt-in to get cutlery delivered with their order

Highlights
  • Zomato says it will gather feedback from customers
  • It can help save up to 2 million kilograms of plastic every year
  • Zomato introduced Zomato Pro Plus membership earlier this month

Zomato has announced an update for its app where it will change the default settings for the cutlery option. Users will now have to opt-in to get cutlery — spoons, forks, tissues, and straws — instead of opting out like earlier. The food delivery service has said that it will ensure its restaurant partners also adhere to its initiative to reduce the use of single-use plastic while delivering orders. Zomato also recently announced a new tier for its premium membership — Zomato Pro Plus.

Announcing the update via a blog post, Zomato mentioned that after surveying many of its customers, they found that "more than 90 percent of them said that they didn't really need plastic cutlery with their orders." Due to this, the food delivery service has changed the default setting for adding cutlery to orders. This will help save up to 5,000 kilograms of plastic every day, which accounts for nearly 2 million kilograms of plastic in a year.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal also shared the news on Twitter on Monday.

The food delivery service also mentioned that it would take feedback from its customers regarding the plastic being delivered. Customers will be given the post-delivery prompt that will ask — Did the restaurant send you cutlery? Here, customers can let Zomato know if the restaurant they ordered from delivered cutlery if they didn't ask for it and vice-versa.

Zomato has mentioned that the update has already rolled out to half of its customers and the rest will receive the update in the next three to four weeks.

Earlier this month, Zomato announced a new tier for its premium membership — Zomato Pro Plus. The new tier will include all benefits from Zomato Pro along with some additional benefits in the form of unlimited free deliveries, no surge fee, and no distance fee. However, the Zomato Pro Plus membership is currently available via an invite-only method. The regular Zomato Pro membership costs Rs. 200 for 90 days and offers benefits such as 30 percent extra off on food deliveries, up to 40 percent off on dining experiences, and faster delivery.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, Zomato Cutlery, Zomato Pro Plus
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Who Holds DOGE? 82 Percent of Total Dogecoin Is Being Held On-Chain by Only 535 Entities, Analysis Shows

Related Stories

Zomato Makes Opting Out of Cutleries While Ordering Food the Default Option, Aims to Reduce Plastic Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Windows 11 Minimum System Requirements Have Changed
  2. OnePlus 9RT Spotted on BIS Certification Site
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  5. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Launch on September 13
  6. iPhone 13 May Feature Satellite Communication Connectivity
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Set for September 1
  8. Mi Notebook Ultra First Impressions: High-End Features and Design
  9. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  10. Watch: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Tortured in JerryRigEverything Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, Realme C11 (2021), Realme C21, Realme C25s Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 1,500
  2. Xiaomi 12 Tipped to Feature Three 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  3. CryptoPunks Becomes Second Ethereum-Based NFT Project to Hit $1 Billion in Lifetime Sales
  4. China’s Regulatory Crackdown at a Glance: From Bitcoin to Celebrity Fan Clubs — Nothing’s Off the Table
  5. Zomato Makes Opting Out of Cutleries While Ordering Food the Default Option, Aims to Reduce Plastic Use
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Gets Scratches in JerryRigEverything Durability Test
  8. Shopee India May Be Unveiled Soon as Company Launches Recruitment Campaign for Vendors, Ramps Up Hiring
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Tipped for September 8; Alleged Geekbench Listing Hint at Exynos 2100 SoC
  10. Realme Narzo 50i Tipped to Launch in India Soon, Specifications and Colour Options Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com