NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zomato to Bring Online Ordering, Food Delivery Services to 30 More Indian Cities This Week

Zomato to Bring Online Ordering, Food Delivery Services to 30 More Indian Cities This Week

, 30 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Zomato to Bring Online Ordering, Food Delivery Services to 30 More Indian Cities This Week

Photo Credit: Zomato

Zomato's online ordering, delivery services now present in 93 cities

Highlights

  • Zomato added it now has over 75,000 food delivery restaurant associations
  • The company also touted the fast growth of Zomato Gold
  • HyperPure set to launch in Delhi/ NCR in December

Zomato on Friday announced that it will launch its online ordering and food delivery services in 30 more cities in India over the course of the week. It also reiterated that it will have a presence in 100 cities in India shortly. The company added that to facilitate the expansion, it is hiring delivery partners in the new cities. Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal also spoke about the early success that the Gold subscription service has enjoyed in Jakarta and Manila, where it launched earlier this month, adding that Gold is now present in 5 countries and 26 cities globally.

With the addition of 30 new cities, Zomato's online ordering and food delivery services are now present in 93 Indian cities. Zomato added it now has over 75,000 food delivery restaurant associations, expanding from 54,000 in just 2 months. Here's the full list of 30 new cities Zomato online ordering and food delivery is expected to be expanding to: Ajmer, Ambala, Anand, Anantapur, Bareilly, Bathinda, Bhavnagar, Bhilai, Durg, Haridwar, Jamshedpur, Kakinada, Karnal, Katni, Kolhapur, Kurnool, Meerut, Puducherry, Puri, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Ratnagiri, Roorkee, Saharanpur, Sangli, Sangrur, Siliguri, Thrissur, Tirupati, and Ujjain,

As mentioned, the expansion to the 30 new cities will see the hiring of new delivery partners, over 5,000 of them. This, the company said, strengthens its "strong last mile delivery fleet" that has 150,000 partners - expanding rapidly from 5,400 in January 2018. Zomato in its emailed statement added that while its own delivery services are currently available from 11am to 11pm, it will soon offer breakfast delivery and midnight meals as well. Finally, it added that the HyperPure ingredients delivery service for restaurants will reach Delhi/ NCR in December.

Commenting on the expansion of the online ordering and food delivery business, Mohit Gupta, CEO - Food Delivery, Zomato said "We have been surprised by the demand in Tier II Tier III cities and are therefore gung-ho on serving every last customer, in the smallest of towns in India. We will be the first to hit the 100 city mark and will continue to invest heavily to lead geographical penetration, in the food delivery market in India. We have seen market share grow in our main markets through the festive season and have plans for growth in December as well."

Goyal added, "We have experienced an overwhelming reaction to our expansion across all of our businesses - Gold, Food Delivery and Supply. The number of Gold memberships sold in Manila and Jakarta within a week is beating early numbers of Delhi and Mumbai. HyperPure has had great reception, and we are opening up our next centre in the NCR in a couple of weeks. The Food@Work business has also been expanding into new markets. And of course, the Food Delivery business is ramping up really well with the growth in main markets, as well as the reception in Tier II Tier III cities."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, Deepinder Goyal
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Music Will Be Available on Amazon Echo Devices Starting the Week of December 17
Pricee
Zomato to Bring Online Ordering, Food Delivery Services to 30 More Indian Cities This Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 7.1 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4GB RAM, HDR Display Launched in India
  2. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  3. WhatsApp for Android Starts Previewing Text Shared From Other Apps
  4. Philips LED TV Range With 7 New Models Debuts in India
  5. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's the Difference?
  6. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  7. BSNL Employees to Go on Indefinite Strike From December 3
  8. HDFC Bank Next-Gen Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why
  9. Hathway Now Offers 125Mbps Broadband Plan at Rs. 649 Per Month
  10. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.