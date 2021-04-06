Technology News
  Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm In Maharashtra After New Lockdown Restrictions

Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm In Maharashtra After New Lockdown Restrictions

Maharashtra government has imposed new lockdown restrictions till April 30.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 April 2021 12:53 IST
Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm In Maharashtra After New Lockdown Restrictions

Zomato and Swiggy are informing users of the new delivery restrictions via in-app messages

Highlights
  • Maharashtra government has imposed full lockdown on weekends
  • Restaurants are allowed to deliver on weekends till 8pm
  • Daily cases in Mumbai peaked to 11,000 on Sunday, April 4

Zomato and Swiggy are not taking orders after 8pm in Maharashtra following the state government's announcement of a stricter lockdown. The two food delivery apps sent out notifications to users, asking them to place their orders before 8pm on the first day of the lockdown on Monday, April 5. Zomato and Swiggy users in Mumbai are receiving messages that the food delivery services weren't accepting orders after 8pm.

In Mumbai, both Zomato and Swiggy have started showing in-app messages after 8pm that they are not accepting orders. Zomato's message reads, “We're currently not accepting orders online. We'll be back soon.” The Swiggy app says, “We are not delivering here at the moment!”

This comes in the wake of new lockdown guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government as daily cases in the state have breached the 47,000 mark. In Mumbai, daily cases crossed 11,000 on Sunday, April 4 — the highest ever in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. The Maharashtra government has also announced a night curfew every day and a total lockdown over the weekends. The night curfew will begin at 8pm and go on till 7am in the morning. And Zomato and Swiggy are both acting on government orders. The new order will be into effect till April 30.

The government notification says: “Take-away orders, parcels, and home delivery services will only be allowed between 7am to 8pm from Monday to Friday. On weekends, only home delivery services shall be allowed between 7am to 8pm and there shall be no visiting any restaurant or bar for ordering purposes or pickup.”

The government is conducting a vaccination drive for all citizens above the age of 45 years. Users must register on the CoWIN portal and look for nearby centres where they can get vaccinated. At private hospitals, the price of the vaccination is Rs. 250, whereas at government hospitals users can get the shots for free.

The government is conducting a vaccination drive for all citizens above the age of 45 years. Users must register on the CoWIN portal and look for nearby centres where they can get vaccinated. At private hospitals, the price of the vaccination is Rs. 250, whereas at government hospitals users can get the shots for free.

Zomato, Swiggy, Maharashtra Lockdown, Mumbai Lockdown
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo F19 With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Zomato, Swiggy Stop Deliveries After 8pm In Maharashtra After New Lockdown Restrictions
