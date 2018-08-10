Online food delivery platform Zomato on Friday announced its expansion of operations to seven cities including Dehradun, Agra, Patna, Mysore, Ranchi, Raipur and Aurangabad, making its presence stronger in tier II cities.

"We're heads down focused on growing this business and are excited to bring Zomato's food delivery services to these cities. India is our largest focus market and growth in tier II and tier III cities has been really encouraging for us," said CEO, Zomato, Mohit Gupta.

"We want to continue to reach out to more users in India, and make their interactions with restaurant much more seamless as compared to what they are right now," added Gupta.

Earlier, Zomato launched its platform across 25 new cities in India, including Trivandrum, Vijayawada, Raipur, Madurai, Jodhpur, Thrissur, Ajmer amongst others.

With this move, Zomato further plans to launch in multiple new cities every month.

As a leading global restaurant discovery, food ordering and table reservations platform, Zomato has been strengthening its core offering to accelerate the growth of its business.