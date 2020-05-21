Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zomato Revises Reviews and Ratings System, Will Show Separate Delivery and Dining Ratings

Zomato Revises Reviews and Ratings System, Will Show Separate Delivery and Dining Ratings

The new ratings by Zomato are currently live in India, United Arab Emirates, and Lebanon.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 May 2020 14:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zomato Revises Reviews and Ratings System, Will Show Separate Delivery and Dining Ratings

Zomato is trying to improve reviews and ratings on its platform

Highlights
  • Zomato is offering Delivery ratings in red and Dining ratings in black
  • The new ratings won’t be available in all Zomato markets
  • Zomato has also improved its algorithm to curb fake reviews

Zomato has updated its reviews and ratings system and will now offer separate Delivery and Dining ratings. With this change, the company is trying to incorporate some of the feedback it has received from users as well as restaurant owners, the Gurugram-based restaurant aggregator said in a blog post on Thursday. Users will see the two ratings on the restaurant pages, in black and red colour scheme. Zomato will offer the ratings on a contextual basis, which means there won't both Delivery and Dining ratings for cloud restaurants.

The ratings change by Zomato is currently live in India, United Arab Emirates, and Lebanon. The company hasn't revealed any plans to expand the system to other markets. However, it mentioned in the blog post that in the rest of its markets, it will continue to show a single unified rating that will be powered by an improved algorithm.

zomato new ratings system image Zomato

Zomato has started showing Delivery and Dining ratings

 

Zomato asked its users and restaurant partners to provide feedback on the new ratings system in February. “However, as the food delivery industry matured, we have started noticing a significant disparity between the average dining rating, and the average delivery rating for the same restaurant,” Zomato Co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had said at that time.

The change in the ratings comes amid the coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown, both of which have severely hampered restaurant operations across the country. However, it will certainly be useful in cases when users want to know how good a restaurant is in terms of offering deliveries as people can still order food deliveries through Zomato and other food delivery apps at most locations in the country.

You need to update your Zomato app to see the new ratings. There are Delivery ratings in red and Dining ratings in black colour.

Algorithm improvements
In addition to its new ratings system, Zomato has improved its algorithm to “identify and remove fake reviews comprehensively”. Zomato's Global Head for New Products and Growth Riddhi Jain said in the blog post that the company noticed bad actors in the system that attempt to make bogus reviews which ultimately impact the market.

In some cases, Jain noted that users offer five star reviews in exchange for money or free meals, restaurants approach users with a high Foodie Level on the platform to write positive reviews, and PR agencies farm users to write reviews for their clients. All these bad actors will be identified “retrospectively” through the latest change in the algorithm, the executive claimed.

“If a restaurant has engaged in review solicitation of any kind in the past, they will see a negative impact on their ratings with immediate effect,” Jain said.

Zomato will also add a banner on the listing of the restaurants who demonstrate “a repeated pattern of solicitation”. This will help users identify those restaurants at a glance and place orders accordingly. Moreover, the change seems similar to what the company announced last year as well.

This is notably not the first time when Zomato has improved its ratings system to limit fake reviews. The company made some changes in its algorithm back in 2016 and 2018 as well. However, some people found loopholes in those changes.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato ratings, Zomato reviews, Zomato
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Launches ‘Lock Profile’ Feature in India for Better Privacy
Amazon Food Delivery Service Launched in India, Rollout Begins in Bengaluru

Related Stories

Zomato Revises Reviews and Ratings System, Will Show Separate Delivery and Dining Ratings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  2. Swiggy, Zomato Start Delivery of Alcohol Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. While Swiggy and Zomato Face Layoffs, Amazon Starts Food Delivery in India
  4. Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  5. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Video Controversy
  6. Airtel Launches Rs. 251 Pack With 50GB Data, Rs. 98 Plan Revised Again
  7. Oppo Find X2 Neo With 5G Support, 90Hz Display Launched
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  9. MIUI 12 Global Rollout to Kick Off in June: All Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Oldest, Most Distant Disk Galaxy Found 12.3 Billion Light Years Away
  2. Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Rachi Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. Xiaomi to Launch RedmiBook on May 26 Along With Redmi 10X Phone, Redmi TV Series; RedmiBook Specifications Leaked
  4. Amazon Food Delivery Service Launched in India, Rollout Begins in Bengaluru
  5. Zomato Revises Reviews and Ratings System, Will Show Separate Delivery and Dining Ratings
  6. Samsung Electronics Builds Sixth Domestic Contract Chip-Making Line
  7. AT&T to Drop Misleading '5G' Marketing for Non-5G Networks
  8. US Regulators Open Door to Possible Tightening of Huawei Chip Curb
  9. Amazon Puts Heat on E-Sports Giants With Crucible
  10. Zoom Meeting App Said to Breach Privacy, Plea in Supreme Court Claims Seeking to Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com