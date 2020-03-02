Food delivery platform Zomato has joined the likes of Amazon, Flipkart, and Ola, to offer a co-branded credit card for its customers. Zomato on Monday announced a strategic partnership with RBL Bank to launch Edition Credit Cards powered by Mastercard. These co-branded credit cards centred around food experiences will offer a host of benefits for cardholders every time they use Zomato or spend online and offline.

The key benefits of the Edition Credit Cards include Zomato credits with every use, Zomato Gold global membership, and lounge access at all major domestic airports, the company said.

"We have always strived to build unique food experiences and the Edition Cards have been specially made for those who are always exploring food across the globe," said Pradyot Ghate, Vice President - Product, Payments and Partnerships, Zomato.

"We are excited to bring a unique co-branded credit card which rewards card holders with every transaction - be it on the Zomato app or at a restaurant," Ghate said.

Two variants of the cards -- Edition and Edition Classic - were launched at an event in New Delhi.

This partnership will help RBL Bank further strengthen the scale of operations in its credit cards business.

Both, Zomato and payment solutions expert Mastercard, will be able to access a large untapped customer segment leveraging RBL Bank's strength and scale.

"This partnership is an extension to our 'Partners ka Bank' philosophy and is an exciting addition to our comprehensive portfolio of co-branded credit cards. RBL Bank has over 2.5 million credit card holders currently, and we are thrilled about the potential of the Edition Cards," said Utkarsh Saxena, Head Products - Credit Cards, RBL Bank.

"With evolving lifestyles and preferences, an increasingly large number of Indian consumers are ordering food online. A co-brand card proposition has the potential to provide a significant value to consumers," added Rajeev Kumar, Senior Vice President, Market Development, South Asia, Mastercard.