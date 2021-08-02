Technology News
Zomato Pro Plus Membership With Unlimited Free Deliveries, More Announced as Limited Time Invite-Only Service

Zomato Pro Plus will include no surge fee, no distance free, unlimited free deliveries, and all benefits of Zomato Pro.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 August 2021 14:31 IST
Zomato Pro Plus Membership With Unlimited Free Deliveries, More Announced as Limited Time Invite-Only Service

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @deepigoyal

Zomato Pro Plus membership pricing has not been announced yet

Highlights
  • Zomato Pro Plus will be available for purchase for a limited time only
  • Zomato users will see an invite starting 6pm today if they are selected
  • Zomato Pro Plus will include unlimited free deliveries

Zomato Pro Plus membership has been announced by the company as a limited-time offer for a limited number of users. Deepinder Goyal, the Founder and CEO of Zomato, shared on Twitter that the Pro Plus membership will be available soon and offer all the benefits of Zomato Pro membership as well as additional benefits, but it will by invite-only. Zomato's share prices opened at Rs. 116, a 53 percent premium to the offer price of Rs. 76 in India's biggest IPO this year.

Zomato Pro membership costs Rs. 200 for 90 days and offers benefits like up to 30 percent extra off on food deliveries, up to 40 percent off on dining experiences, and faster delivery. Now the food delivery service has introduced a new membership tier called Zomato Pro Plus, which will offer all these benefits plus a few more. Deepinder Goyal shared on Twitter that Zomato Pro Plus membership will bring unlimited free deliveries, no surge fee, and no distance free. Since it is an invite-only membership system, only a select group of users will be able to subscribe to Zomato Pro Plus membership, which they can find out by opening their Zomato app after 6pm today (Monday, August 2).

Goyal also said that Zomato Pro has 1.8 million users as of today, adding that there are a limited number of memberships available. He added that all Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. Others will need to buy the service but pricing for it has not been shared yet. Additionally, Zomato Pro Plus will be available in 41 cities where Zomato Pro is already available.

Zomato was launched in 2008. In April this year, the company filed for an IPO of up to Rs. 8,250 crores seeing the surge in online food orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then last month, it kicked off its IPO at Rs. 9,375 crores, making it India's biggest this year. Fresh shares priced at between Rs. 72 and Rs. 76 were issued as part of the initial public offering.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Zomato Pro Plus, Zomato Pro, Zomato, Unlimited free deliveries
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
