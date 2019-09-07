Technology News
loading

Zomato Lays Off 541 Employees, Points to Automation

Zomato called the layoffs a "painful decision," and detailed recompense.

By | Updated: 7 September 2019 20:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Zomato Lays Off 541 Employees, Points to Automation
Highlights
  • Zomato said AI-driven bots and automation helped reduce support queries
  • Zomato called the layoffs a 'painful decision'
  • Currently, Zomato is at loggerheads with the NRAI

Food delivery platform Zomato on Saturday said that it has laid off 541 people -- 10 percent of the company's strength -- across customer, merchant and delivery partner support teams. The reason behind the move is an improved Zomato platform with artificial intelligence (AI)-driven bots and automation in resolving customer queries that has led to an overall reduction in direct order-related support queries, the company said in a statement.

"While this has been a painful decision, to make the transition smoother, we have extended between two-month severance pay (based on tenure), family health insurance cover (till the end of January 2020) and career fair opportunities with companies," said Zomato.

The company, which is at loggerheads with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) over deep discounts in its fine-dining Gold programme, claimed it has improved the speed of service resolution and now only 7.5 per cent of its orders need support (down from 15 per cent in March).

"Over the last few months, we have seen our technology products and platforms evolve and improve significantly. This has led to an overall reduction in direct order-related support queries," said the company.

Zomato said it hired over 1,200 people across functions (excluding its last-mile delivery fleet) and another over 400 off-rolls positions, and is currently hiring in technology, product and data sciences teams.

The company is planning to introduce its Gold programme across multiple cities on its delivery platform.

The NRAI said on August 30 that there is an in-principle agreement between the association and the two major online delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, to resolve the issues of the industry including deep discounts.

However, Zomato is hellbent on carrying on with its plans to make its Gold programme now available for delivery.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Says 95 Percent of Mission Objectives Accomplished
Chandrayaan-2 Will Have No Impact on Future Missions, Like Gaganyaan: ISRO Official
Honor Smartphones
Zomato Lays Off 541 Employees, Points to Automation
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Fiber Launched: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Fiber vs Airtel vs BSNL vs ACT vs You Broadband: Plans Compared
  3. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme XT Launch in India: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Realme 5 Pro vs Mi A3 Camera Comparison: Which Phone Has the Better Cameras?
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sold 300,000 Units in First Sale, Xiaomi Says
  7. BSNL Unveils Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan to Rival Jio Fiber
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Will Have No Impact on Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Official
  9. IFA: Qualcomm Announces Plans for 5G Mobile SoCs Across Segments in 2020
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2 Will Have No Impact on Future Missions, Like Gaganyaan: ISRO Official
  2. Zomato Lays Off 541 Employees, Points to Automation
  3. Chandrayaan-2: ISRO Says 95 Percent of Mission Objectives Accomplished
  4. Huawei P30 Pro Gets 2 New Colour Variants, Global Shipments Cross 16.5 Million in 6 Months
  5. Nintendo Switch Teased to Get Mysterious New Accessory on September 12
  6. NASA Data Shows Less Than 60 Percent of All Lunar Missions Have Been Successful
  7. Google Bans Ads for 'Unproven' Therapies, Including Stem Cells
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro Protective Case Images Tip Familiar Design With Vertical Camera Module, Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  9. Parts of Wikipedia Offline After 'Malicious' Attack
  10. BSNL's New Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber 100Mbps Broadband Plan Offers 33GB Daily Data, Takes on Jio Fiber
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.