Zomato Launches Operations in 25 New Cities in India

Food ordering app Zomato on Wednesday said it has launched its restaurant reviews and ratings platform across 25 new cities in India, taking the number to 63 cities.

Newly launched cities are Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada, Raipur, Madurai, Jodhpur, Thrissur, Ajmer, Manali, Alappuzha, Gorakhpur, Ooty, Kota, Manipal, Dharamshala, Jammu, Haridwar, Jalandhar, Rishikesh, Mussoorie, Udupi, Cuttack, Shimla, Palghat, Pushkar and Srinagar.

"India continues to be our highest priority market and we will continue to expand and build further depth within the country. We are doing everything to take Zomato to more cities - to enable the growth of the restaurant industry and help our audience make better food choices," said Oytun Calapover, Global Head - Listings Business, Zomato.

Zomato launched its online ordering and food delivery services in May 2015. Globally, Zomato is present in 24 countries and serves more than 50 million users every month. The company claims to deliver 10.5 million orders a month.

"We are building Zomato in a way that enables all the possible interactions between a restaurant and a user to happen on our platform. Towards this end, we already have a strong restaurant search & discovery platform, food ordering, table reservations and loyalty programs on our platform; and will continue to build more use cases for our users as well as partners," said, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Operating Officer - Zomato.

Earlier this week, Zomato formally launched two new features in its app - it will now show a short biography of the delivery executive and will give you an option to add a tip for the person. With the two new features, the Gurugram-based company said it seeks to change social behaviour towards delivery personnel.

Arch-rival Swiggy that last week raised $210 million (roughly Rs. 1,431 crores) in a funding round led by Naspers. The new development also differentiates the experience from Foodpanda and Uber Eats that are the two other strong competitors against Zomato.

Written with inputs from IANS