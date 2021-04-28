Technology News
  Zomato Files for Rs. 8,250 Crore IPO as Food Delivery Surges in Pandemic

Zomato Files for Rs. 8,250-Crore IPO as Food Delivery Surges in Pandemic

Zomato's offering will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs. 7,500 crores.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 April 2021 12:05 IST
Zomato Files for Rs. 8,250-Crore IPO as Food Delivery Surges in Pandemic

Zomato said it intends to use the proceeds to fund growth initiatives and general corporate purposes

Highlights
  • Launched in 2008, Zomato is one of India's most prominent startups
  • Top shareholder Info Edge will sell shares worth Rs. 750 crores in IPO
  • India has been one of the hottest IPO markets so far in 2021

Zomato has filed for an IPO of up to Rs. 8,250 crores as consumers increasingly turn to ordering food online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in 2008, Zomato is one of India's most prominent startups. It is present in 24 countries and employs more than 5,000 people, according to its website.

In February, the company $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,860 crores) from five investors including hedge fund Tiger Global Management for a post-money valuation of $5.4 billion (roughly Rs. 40,190 crores).

According to draft papers submitted to India's market regulator on Wednesday, Zomato's offering will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs.7,500 crores. The company said it intends to use the proceeds to fund growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

Top shareholder Info Edge will sell shares worth Rs. 750 crores in the IPO.

The company, along with domestic rival Swiggy, backed by Accel, dominates the Indian food delivery market, which research firm RedSeer estimates is worth $4.2 billion (roughly Rs. 31,250 crores).

India has been one of the hottest IPO markets so far in 2021, helped by a flood of foreign money and high interest from mom-and-pop investors.

However, since late March, a second wave of coronavirus infections has dampened investor enthusiasm for stocks and IPOs.

Well-known domestic brands and names such as Barbeque-Nation Hospitality and Macrotech Developers saw a muted response to their stock market listings.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Credit Suisse Securities India, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India are the lead book running managers for Zomato's IPO.
© Thomson Reuters 2021


Realme X7 Max India Launch Expected at Major Event Confirmed for May 4


