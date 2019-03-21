Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zomato Introduces 'Tamper Proof Packaging' In 10 Indian Cities to Prevent Food Tampering Cases

Zomato Introduces 'Tamper-Proof Packaging' In 10 Indian Cities to Prevent Food Tampering Cases

, 21 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Zomato Introduces 'Tamper-Proof Packaging' In 10 Indian Cities to Prevent Food Tampering Cases

Photo Credit: Zomato

Zomato says its new packaging is 100 percent tamper-proof

Highlights

  • Zomato claims its new packaging is 100 percent tamper-proof
  • Initially, the tamper-proof packaging will be available in 10 cities
  • Zomato hopes this will prevent incidents of food tampering

In December last year, a viral video of a Zomato delivery executive sparked outrage from the public. The video showed a person dressed in Zomato-branded clothing, consuming food meant to be delivered to someone else. It also raised food safety concerns amongst customers who rely on food delivery apps. Zomato was quick to confirm the incident and promised to solve the issue. The company has now introduced "tamper-proof packaging" to prevent such cases from happening again.

Zomato claims its new packaging, titled 'Zomato Safety Sealed', is 100 percent tamper-proof. The packaging consists of a transparent polymer-based outer layer that is designed to fit existing food boxes used by restaurants. It will be available in two different variations to support food boxes of different sizes.

The restaurant will have to seal the package at their end before it is handed over to the Zomato delivery executive. The packet can then be opened by chopping off the top strip. Zomato is hoping that adding an extra layer of safety will ensure incidents like last year's aren't repeated.

Zomato has asked its customers to refuse delivery in case the safety seal, visible on the packaging, is open. The company is also encouraging customers to report directly in case they find packages that seem tampered.

The company is initially rolling out its new tamper-proof packaging across 10 cities in India. These include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Nagpur, and Vadodara. Zomato says it will extend it across all the 180 cities where its online ordering and delivery services are available.

Zomato says it ran a pilot program in Gurugram with around 40 restaurant partners. After receiving a positive response from both customers and restaurant partners, the company decided to expand its program. The company claims over 5,000 restaurants will now start using its new tamper-proof packages.

In addition, Zomato will also display a badge on its app to indicate if a particular restaurant uses the company's new tamper-proof packaging. Zomato's app will show a '100% Safely Sealed' badge for supported food joints.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, Food Delivery App
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Qualcomm Launches QCS400 Series SoCs for Smart Speakers, Details Smart Audio 400 Platform
Microsoft Has No Plans to Bring Xbox Live SDK to Nintendo Switch
Smart TV
Zomato Introduces 'Tamper-Proof Packaging' In 10 Indian Cities to Prevent Food Tampering Cases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
  2. Windows 7 Users Now Being Warned of the Impending End of Security Updates
  3. Hotstar VIP Membership Launched at Rs. 365 a Year: What It Offers
  4. T-Series Finally Overtakes PewDiePie to Become the Biggest YouTube Channel
  5. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
  6. Here's Every New Epic Games Store Exclusive Announced at GDC 2019
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Google Pay Now Allows Train Ticket Bookings in India
  9. Oculus Rift S With Higher-Resolution Display and Built-In Tracking Announced
  10. Redmi Go Launched in India, Xiaomi's Most Affordable Smartphone Yet
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.