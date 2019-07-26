Technology News
loading
  Zomato Launches 'Infinity Dining' for Gold Members to Offer Unlimited Servings

Zomato Launches 'Infinity Dining' for Gold Members to Offer Unlimited Servings

Infinity Dining pricing varies from one restaurant to another.

26 July 2019 18:02 IST
Zomato Gold members availing Infinity Dining can choose what all they want to eat

Zomato on Friday launched "Infinity Dining" -- a new ordering model exclusively for Zomato Gold members. The new launch is aimed to give an "eat and drink all they can" experience to Zomato Gold subscribers through over 350 restaurants and bars across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Alongside offering unlimited servings, Infinity Dining by Zomato is touted to provide fixed per-person prices to customers. This means that there won't be any additional charges for ordering any particular dish more than once. Zomato Gold members can also choose any particular schedule and the number of guests they want to take to avail the new dining out offering.

With Infinity Dining, Zomato claims that its Gold members can "order anything and everything from the entire menu" along with unlimited servings. The new model allows customers to try multiple dishes from a restaurant and also re-order their favourite dishes by paying a fixed per-person price. Zomato Gold members using Infinity Dining at bars also get access to an open bar at a fixed bar price. Also, kids up to six years of age can dine for free when accompanied by an adult availing Infinity Dining.

Zomato says that it has initially brought Infinity Dining to over 350 restaurants and bars in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Each of the restaurants is also touted to have at least 3.5-star rating on the Zomato platform.

"While Zomato Gold continues to be instrumental in driving sales for restaurants and adding value to subscribers, we realise that the opportunities in this sphere are endless – welcome, Infinity Dining. It is a global first, as India becomes the first country to offer such a choice, at scale," said Gaurav Gupta, COO & Co-founder, Zomato, in a media statement.

Since Infinity Dining is exclusive to Zomato Gold members, you need to subscribe to the Gold membership to avail the latest offering. Eligible restaurants also have individual Infinity Dining pricing.

Zomato claims that its Gold membership has grown almost 100 percent in and now has over 1.25 million subscribers across nine countries, namely India, UAE, Portugal, Australia, New Zealand, Lebanon, Turkey, Philippines, and Indonesia.

