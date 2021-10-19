Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • #RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive

#RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive

Zomato has started conducting a “sensitisation training” for all its executives to avoid such instances in the future.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 October 2021 16:14 IST
#RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive

Photo Credit: Zomato

Zomato had initially terminated the customer care executive to put the controversy to rest

Highlights
  • Zomato was caught in a public outrage over a national language claim
  • The claim was made by one of Zomato’s executives
  • Zomato CEO called the claim made by the executive an “ignorant mistake”

Zomato on Tuesday issued a public apology after one of its customer care executives called Hindi the national language while addressing a customer grievance. The conversation between the executive and a customer appeared on Twitter that resulted in an outrage as many people slammed the food delivery aggregator for considering Hindi as the national language. The Gurugram-based company initially terminated the executive to put the controversy to rest. However, Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal later reinstated the employee, calling it an “ignorant mistake.”

On Monday evening, the Zomato customer — identified as Vikash — posted screenshots showing the conversation with the company's customer care executive wherein he asked for a refund from the restaurant for an item which he had not received. The Zomato executive noted that he tried calling the restaurant but was unable to speak due to a “language barrier.”

The customer responded by saying that if Zomato was operating in Tamil Nadu, it should hire personnel who speak in Tamil. In response, the executive promptly remarked that Hindi was “our national language” and it was “very common that everybody should know Hindi.” The executive later apologised to the customer and said that there was no way to compensate in the matter, the screenshots shared by the customer show.

In addition to the apparent conversation, the customer claimed on Twitter that since he did not know Hindi, the executive told him that the amount he paid for the order that he did not receive could not be refunded.

“Also takes lesson [sic] that being an Indian I should know Hindi. Tagged me a liar as he didn't know Tamil,” the customer posted on the microblogging site.

Hours after the tweet was published, it came into the limelight and raised the controversy against Zomato over the national language claim made by its executive. The hashtags #RejectZomato and #StopHindiImposition started trending on Twitter.

Zomato responded to the customer with a public apology letter to address concerns raised by people.

“We are sorry for the behaviour of our customer care agent, we have terminated the agent for their negligence towards our diverse culture,” the company said in the letter. This customer care agent's statements do not represent our company's stance towards language and diversity.”

 

The letter also revealed that Zomato is building a Tamil version of its app and is in process of building a local Tamil call and support centre in Coimbatore.

However, Goyal later posted a thread on Twitter to announce that the company reinstated the terminated executive as the incident was not alone something they should have been fired for.

“Our call centre agents are young people, who are at the start of their learning curves and careers. They are not experts on languages and regional sentiments. Nor am I, btw [sic],” he tweeted.

 

A Zomato spokesperson told Gadgets 360 that the company was conducting a sensitisation training for all its executives. The training is claimed to be aimed at avoiding instances of hurting regional sentiments in the future.

Notably, Hindi has not been designated as the national language in the country, though it is one of the official languages defined in the Article 343 of the Indian Constitution.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, Hindi, Deepinder Goyal
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Enjoy 20e Teased to Launch Soon, Price and Key Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

#RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia XR20 With Military-Grade Build Now in India
  3. Meteorite That Narrowly Missed a Sleeping Woman Can Help Unravel Solar System
  4. Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Bring the Best of AirPods Pro on a Budget
  5. Apple Introduces New MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro, M1 Max Processors
  6. Redmi Smart TV X (2022) Confirmed to Feature 120Hz Display
  7. How to Watch T20 World Cup 2021 in India and Around the World
  8. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones to Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  9. Axie Infinity Update Prevents Low MMR Players From Earning In-Game SLP
  10. Google Pixel 6 Series Price in US and UK Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. #RejectZomato: Zomato Apologises for National Language Controversy, Reinstates Terminated Executive
  2. Huawei Enjoy 20e Teased to Launch Soon, Price and Key Specifications Revealed
  3. Ford, Mercedes-Benz, More Carmakers Shift Up a Gear in Race to Go Electric
  4. Oppo K9s Design Revealed via Teaser Video, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Scanner
  5. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Launch Delayed Over Complex Design, Mass Production Likely to Begin Q4 2022: Kuo
  6. Binance Burns Native Tokens Worth Over $600 Million, Fetches Them Out of Circulation
  7. Large Bitcoin Whales Are at All-Time Low as BTC Aims to Move Past $65,000
  8. Realme Watch T1 With Round AMOLED Display, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life Launched
  9. iQoo Z5x Specifications, Colour Options Teased Ahead of October 20 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Confirmed
  10. Telegram Marks Over 1-Billion Google Play Store Installs Post Recent Facebook Outage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com