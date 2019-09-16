Technology News
loading

Zomato Gold Still a Bone of Contention, NRAI Says

NRAI met Swiggy and Zomato last week and had constructive talks, barring any significant progress on the Zomato Gold programme.

By | Updated: 16 September 2019 17:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Zomato Gold Still a Bone of Contention, NRAI Says

Photo Credit: Facebook/ NRAI

As the ongoing tussle between the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) and online food aggregators as well as delivery platforms enters a settlement stage, Zomato Gold is still proving to be a bone of contention, a top NRAI executive said on Monday.

The restaurants' trade body met Swiggy and Zomato last week and had constructive talks, barring any significant progress on the Zomato Gold programme.

"The NRAI remains steadfast in its belief that Zomato Gold in its current form is not acceptable in either dine-in or delivery segment.

"We, however, also took note that Zomato has put the contentious 'Infinity' dining programme in abeyance till further notice. This move was appreciated by the NRAI," Anurag Katriar, President of NRAI, said in a statement.

A Zomato spokesperson said that it continues to have discussions with the NRAI on all issues faced by the industry and "is focused on providing solutions sustainable for all participants".

On the #Logout campaign, Katriar said: "The NRAI has successfully concluded talks with Dineout, Gourmet Passport, Nearbuy and Magicpin and they are back in business and out of the purview of #Logout.

"Talks with Eazydiner is also fairly advanced and we expect an early resolution to that".

The restaurant's trade body held its second meeting with both the key delivery aggregators, Swiggy and Zomato on September 13.

These were follow-up meetings after the NRAI flagged eight critical issues pertaining to the online delivery space which are crippling this vertical of the food service industry.

"The follow-up meetings on the eight core issues were largely positive and talks have progressed well so far. Both aggregators have presented concrete roadmap and apprised the NRAI core team of the progress made thus far," informed Katriar.

The association said since the desired changes are fairly large and significant, their total resolution may take some time.

The newly-appointed NRAI managing committee is slated to meet this week in Mumbai to deliberate upon the progress made and subsequently decide the next course of action.

A Swiggy spokesperson said that it is committed to empowering its users with access to the greatest choice of restaurants and cuisines.

"Our recent discussions on the various projects have been well received and has brought us one step closer to achieving our combined goals," the spokesperson added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Zomato, NRAI, Swiggy, Zomato Gold
Microsoft Said to Launch 15-Inch Surface Laptop 3 at October 2 Event
Honor Smartphones
Zomato Gold Still a Bone of Contention, NRAI Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Review
  2. Motorola TV Lineup Launched in India, Starting at Rs. 13,999
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Dates Announced: What to Expect
  4. Moto E6s With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Moto E6s First Impressions
  6. Pixel 4 XL Images Leaked, Compared Against Galaxy Note 10+ in Video
  7. Lenovo Carme Smartwatch With 24-Hour Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  8. Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Lite Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Exceeded Demand Expectations: Kuo
  10. Tata Sky Multi TV Users Get HD Set-Top Box at Discounted Prices: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Zomato Gold Still a Bone of Contention, NRAI Says
  2. Google Pixel 4 XL Leaked Images Tip Larger Camera Aperture, Compared Against Galaxy Note 10+ in Video
  3. Microsoft Said to Launch 15-Inch Surface Laptop 3 at October 2 Event
  4. Google Smart Screenshots Feature With Len Integration Spotted, Assistant UI Redesign Tipped
  5. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Have Higher Demand Than Expected, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Realme XT Next Sale on September 30 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 Sale Kicks Off From September 29: What to Expect This Year
  8. Tata Sky Multi TV Users Get HD Set-Top Box at Discounted Price of Rs. 1,199: Report
  9. Oppo Reno Ace Launch Date Confirmed as October 10, Will Feature 65W SuperVOOC Fast Charging and 90Hz Display
  10. Jio Fiber Effect: BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs. 777 Broadband Plan Reintroduced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.